Intelligence and Roll Call Briefing for February 20, 2026

This week’s Roll Call Briefing addresses a rapidly developing international threat picture and what it means for churches here at home.

Tensions between the United States and Iran continue to escalate, with visible military movements and hardened rhetoric raising the likelihood of regional conflict. At the same time, the Islamic State has expanded its English language propaganda into English, signaling a deliberate effort to widen recruitment and incitement among Western audiences. Arrests in Europe confirm continued radicalization of minors through gaming platforms and social media environments many families assume are harmless.

We also review several violent incidents occurring on or near church property across the country. While no coordinated pattern has emerged, the proximity of criminal activity reinforces the need for disciplined exterior awareness, controlled access, and a rapid response posture.

This week’s training focus centers on something far more common than violence inside the sanctuary: a sudden medical collapse during service. We walk through immediate response priorities, leader coordination, and how visible calm from the Safety Team steadies an entire congregation.

All of the individual incidents discussed are reported throughout the week here on the site. The roll call briefing is not exclusive intelligence. It is structured consolidation. It organizes the week’s developments into a clear, usable format that Safety Team leaders can deliver in ten to fifteen minutes before Sunday service.

Providing that structured roll call is an extra service for those who help keep Christian Warrior Training running. If you are able to contribute, your support allows this work to continue and helps churches stay prepared while keeping Christ first.

