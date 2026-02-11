Physical Readiness Standards for Church Security Teams

Church security is not a ceremonial role. It exists because, on a bad day, someone may need to move quickly, stand their ground, assist another person, or respond to a threat before police arrive. That reality requires an honest conversation about physical readiness.

This is a difficult topic for many churches because a large number of safety team members are older men and women. Many helped start these teams. Many have served faithfully for years. That service should be respected. At the same time, faithfulness does not remove physical limits, and ignoring those limits can place both the congregation and the team member at risk.

This article is not about age. It is about whether someone can physically perform the role they are assigned when it counts.

What This Conversation Is Not About

These are not military standards. They are not SWAT standards. They are not law enforcement fitness tests. No one is being asked to sprint, climb walls, or wrestle attackers.

The question is straightforward. Can a team member perform the basic physical tasks that church security regularly requires without becoming the emergency themselves?

Church security already involves standing for extended periods, walking the property, using stairs, assisting people who fall or become ill, and responding with purpose when situations develop. Those demands do not disappear with tenure.

Why Physical Standards Exist

Every church already operates with standards, whether they are written down or not. When those standards are informal, decisions become personal and emotional instead of objective.

Without clear benchmarks, leaders are left to decide who can still serve in certain roles based on relationships rather than capability. That places leaders in a difficult position and often leads to avoiding the issue entirely. Over time, uneven capability across the team increases risk during real incidents.

A baseline physical standard removes guesswork. It provides clarity for leaders, fairness for team members, and protection for the congregation.

Functional Readiness, Not Fitness Culture

The focus here is functional readiness.

Can someone stand post for an hour without needing to sit down?

Can they walk the building without stopping?

Can they climb stairs without becoming winded or unstable?

Can they lift a modest amount of weight and move it safely?

Can they kneel, return to standing, see clearly, hear instructions, and respond with intent?

These are not athletic goals. They are the minimum physical requirements to safely perform security duties in a church environment.

Most men and women, including many well into their seventies, can meet these standards if they are still appropriate for the role. This framework is not designed to push older team members out. It exists to identify when someone should transition roles before a crisis forces that decision.

Armed and Unarmed Roles Are Not the Same

Passing a basic physical evaluation does not automatically qualify someone to be armed.

Carrying a firearm in a crowded church requires balance, mobility, coordination, and the ability to move deliberately under stress. Armed roles should include additional movement and equipment requirements beyond those expected of unarmed positions.

This creates natural role separation. Some team members may continue to serve effectively in observation, access control, radio communications, medical response, or support functions even if they are no longer suited for armed response. That is not a demotion. It is responsible team management.

Knowing When It Is Time to Change Roles

There comes a point for everyone when reaction time slows, balance declines, or endurance fades. Recognizing that reality is not weakness. It is wisdom.

Remaining in a role that can no longer be performed safely does not serve the church. It increases pressure on teammates and can turn a manageable incident into a larger problem.

Clear physical standards allow these transitions to occur with dignity. They replace awkward conversations with objective criteria and provide a clear path for continued service in appropriate roles.

Why This Also Matters for Younger Men and Women

Many churches struggle to recruit younger men and women into security roles. One reason is that the role can appear undefined or symbolic.

Clear physical and training standards communicate responsibility and purpose. Younger people respond to defined expectations. When expectations are clear, commitment follows.

The goal is not replacing older team members. It is pairing physical capacity with experience. Older members bring judgment, patience, and perspective. Younger members bring strength, speed, and endurance. Standards allow that partnership to develop naturally.

A Biblical Perspective on Readiness

Readiness in Scripture is practical and tied to responsibility.

Proverbs 24:10 (ESV) states, “If you faint in the day of adversity, your strength is small.” The verse assumes adversity will come and that strength, including physical strength, will be tested.

Nehemiah 4:9 says, “And we prayed to our God and set a guard as a protection against them day and night.” Prayer and physical preparation were practiced together. One did not replace the other.

Luke 14:28 records Jesus saying, “For which of you, desiring to build a tower, does not first sit down and count the cost, whether he has enough to complete it?” Readiness requires honest assessment before action, not after failure.

Church security should reflect both courage and discernment. Physical readiness standards support that balance.

Accessing the Physical Evaluation Standard

Churches are free to develop their own physical readiness evaluations based on the principles outlined in this article. Nothing here requires a proprietary test or outside approval. Leaders should assess their environment, assigned roles, and expectations, then apply standards that fit their church.

For teams that want a ready to use option, a Physical Evaluation Standard is available below for download. This evaluation reflects a role based approach developed with pastoral input and real world church security considerations. It is designed to be administered locally, requires no specialized equipment, and uses pass or fail scoring rather than numerical fitness metrics.

Access to the evaluation and an accompanying introduction video is provided to supporting members. This helps cover the real costs of maintaining training resources and allows Christian Warrior Training to continue offering articles, videos, and guidance free of charge to churches that need it.

DOWNLOAD THE PHYSICAL READINESS TEST HERE 👇