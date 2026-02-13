Intelligence and Roll Call Briefing for February 13, 2026

This week’s Intelligence and Roll Call Briefing reflects a significant increase in operational pressure on churches nationwide.

Federal counterterror officials continue to warn that houses of worship remain attractive targets due to their symbolic value and historically softer security posture. The current threat environment remains shaped by online radicalization, encrypted coordination, and the growing use of artificial intelligence generated propaganda. Attacks may be inspired abroad but carried out locally, which places responsibility directly on church leaders to remain alert and disciplined.

Protest intrusions inside worship services are also increasing. Recent incidents involved individuals entering sanctuaries, filming, shouting, and attempting to access protected areas such as stages. These disruptions are designed to create chaos and generate attention. Churches must prepare for the possibility of interference occurring inside the building, not just outside.

This week also reflects a significant rise in violent incidents occurring on or near church property. Multiple homicides, stabbings, officer involved shootings, and negligent firearm handling cases underscore how quickly church grounds can become part of a broader criminal event. There is no coordinated pattern, but the volume reinforces the need for strong exterior presence and controlled access.

The training focus this week addresses a gap most teams never formally discuss, yet one that has already led to preventable incidents inside churches. We spend hours preparing for high stress scenarios. Very few teams address equipment control during ordinary moments. That oversight creates risk.

All of the individual incidents referenced in this briefing are publicly available and reported on this site throughout the week. The value of the roll call briefing is not exclusive information. It is structured consolidation. This document organizes national intelligence, protest trends, violent crime patterns, training application, and biblical grounding into a format Safety Team leaders can use immediately before Sunday services.

The full roll call briefing is available to supporting members.

