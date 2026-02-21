Year Long Shooting Program, Month Two

Important Safety Notice This content is provided for general educational purposes only. I am not providing individualized instruction, supervision, or certification. Firearms training involves inherent risk, and you assume full responsibility for your participation in any live fire or dry fire activity. Always follow the fundamental rules of firearm safety. Train only in a lawful environment, in compliance with all applicable laws. Use proper eye and ear protection. Ensure your firearm and ammunition are in safe working condition. If you are not properly trained or are unsure about any technique shown, seek qualified, in person professional instruction before attempting it. By choosing to train based on this material, you accept full responsibility for your actions, equipment, and safety.

February Members Only Shooting Progression

First, thank you.

Your support makes this entire channel possible. The free newsletter, the weekly breakdowns, the training videos, all of it is funded by those of you who choose to support this work. I do not take that lightly.

This month’s drill is part of the year long shooting progression I told you about. Each month we build on the previous month. We are not just randomly burning ammo. We are developing skills in a structured way so that by the end of the year you are a more capable protector of your congregation.

This February session focuses on:

Bill drills at multiple distances

Strong hand and weak hand pistol work

Transition drills for multiple threats

Reload discipline for pistol

Rifle up drills and failure drills

Rifle emergency reloads and transition to pistol inside 25 yards

You’ll see in the opening segment that we ran into a bad batch of ammo. I left that in on purpose. Malfunctions happen. Squibs happen. Bad lots happen. You need to know how to diagnose and work through that under pressure. That is training too.

You’ll also see imperfect times, cold hands, missed shots, and honest feedback. I am not editing out mistakes. If you are going to carry a gun at church, you need to see what real practice looks like. Some days you are fast. Some days you are sick, it is 36 degrees, and your fingers barely work. Train anyway.

About the Paywall

I have always said I want training to be free. That still stands.

The newsletter is free. The core training is free. The intelligence updates are free. Anyone who cannot afford training can reach out and I will comp access when needed.

This members only drill and the downloadable PDF are my way of giving something extra to the people who choose to financially support the ministry. You are not paying for truth. You are helping fund it.

I wrestled with this. I do not want to turn Christian Warrior Training into something that excludes people. At the same time, if this is going to keep growing and reaching more churches, there has to be a structure that sustains it.

If you are a paid subscriber, thank you for carrying that weight. If you are not, you are still going to receive solid, actionable training here.

Below the paywall you will find:

The full February drill sheet

Round counts

Suggested rep structure

Notes on tracking your times and performance

For those not subscribed, I left a short segment of the video available so you can see how we structure these sessions.

Stay consistent. Go to the range even when it is cold. Shoot when you do not feel like it. Work your reloads until they are automatic. Build skill month by month.

Your congregation deserves a prepared protector.

In His Service,

Keith