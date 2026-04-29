APRIL SHOOTING DRILLS: RIFLE AND PISTOL SHOOTING ON THE MOVE AND BARRICADE

Our year long shooting improvement plan continues with our month 4 drills. I’ll walk you through the drills and you can download the list to take to the range below.

About the Paywall

I have always said I want training to be free. That still stands.

The newsletter is free. The core training is free. The intelligence updates are free. This members only drill and the downloadable PDF are my way of giving something extra to the people who choose to financially support the ministry.

I wrestled with this. I do not want to turn Christian Warrior Training into something that excludes people. At the same time, if this is going to keep growing and reaching more churches, there has to be a structure that sustains it.

If you are a paid subscriber, thank you for carrying that weight. If you are not, you are still going to receive solid, actionable training here.

Download the Drill List👇