Weekly Roll Call Briefing **WARNING; GRAPHIC IMAGERY**

Intel Monitor/Report Suspicious Activity

GRAPHIC IMAGERY WARNING:

At 5:34 to 5:40, there is a graphic image from Al Naba, ISIS’s weekly news magazine, that shows the execution of a Christian. Each week they put up the kill count of Christians killed in Africa. The execution is their cover photo. As we talk about what ISIS is doing there, we show the magazine so you can know who is trying to kill you. We are not showing it for likes or clicks. You need to know your enemy and take this intelligence to help protect the Body of Christ.

This Week’s Roll Call Contents

An 18-year-old was shot five times in the parking lot of El Faro Assembly of God in LaBelle, Florida on a Monday night with nothing on the church calendar. Two days earlier a man was stabbed in the lot at Swift Creek Baptist in Chesterfield County, Virginia, after an argument carried across the street. In Russell Springs, Kentucky a woman allegedly cut a man’s face with a kitchen knife inside Iglesia Maranatha. A deacon in Albany, Georgia put four children between 9 and 12 off the church bus and left them on the side of the road. Add a robbery shooting at a gun sale next door to a church in Culpeper, a death threat against a pastor in Edina, and seven church-connected sex crime cases in six states, and that is this week. We stay at HIGH, Condition Orange. On the intel side we touch on two men working a Scottsdale synagogue for its door code, the Palatine teenager whose rifle plot was stopped by a co-worker’s phone call, and al-Naba 568 saying the Islamic State’s fight has moved to Africa. The training focus is access control in your own building. Count your keys, find out who knows your codes, and decide who on your team can tell a person to leave. Members, the al-Naba section shows the front page unredacted, and it is graphic.

0:00 This week: a synagogue’s door code

0:31 Christ first

1:22 Alert posture and threat level

2:52 Intelligence brief

7:45 Violence against churches

12:52 Training focus: access control

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