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Bottom Line Up Front (BLUF)

Two teenagers robbed an elderly woman at gunpoint as she walked into Mt. Zion Baptist Church Ishkooda in Birmingham, Alabama, on Sunday, November 22, and a man was shot several times in a church parking lot in Decatur, Illinois, the day before. In Roseburg, Oregon, police cited a man who came back to a church three hours after he was trespassed from it. Readers filed three suspicious activity reports this week, two from California churches where a man photographed the building, its cameras or its people from the parking lot and one from Pennsylvania. A Florida pastor is charged with sexual battery of a child, and a former Idaho church volunteer faces 10 felony child sex counts dating back to 1992. An Illinois grand jury indicted a 19-year-old self-described neo-Nazi on terrorism charges after police say his gun jammed as he tried to fire from his car at a Hindu temple in Aurora, and a man in England is charged with plotting attacks on churches. The Islamic State claims it killed more than 110 Christians in eastern Congo in one week.

VIOLENT CRIME

Elderly Woman Robbed at Gunpoint Walking Into Sunday Service: Birmingham, Alabama

Shortly after 11 a.m. on Sunday, November 22, 2026, an elderly woman parked at Mt. Zion Baptist Church Ishkooda and was walking into church when two young men approached her with a gun. Church surveillance video shows her struggling with one of the robbers. They took her purse, phone, keys and car, and she was not hurt. Pastor Robert Foster Jr. said police used the church’s video, and teenage suspects were arrested within about two hours. The car was later found wrecked. Birmingham police and the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office are investigating, and charges have not been released.

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🛡️ My thoughts: All problems start in the parking lot. Put a team member outside during arrival, especially for elderly members walking in alone, and walk them to the door. This church’s cameras put the robbers in handcuffs within two hours. Get a 4k video system on your lot. If you’re a church security team member, you’ll need to decide if you are going to intervene. That depends on your level of experience and training. I would jump in without hesitation to stop the robbery. Not all people on the security team are capable of that, though. Make sure that you stay in good physical shape, stay mentally sharp by using tactical visualization to ready yourself for incidents like this, and train continuously. If this is not you, please fix it. The Body of Christ is relying on you to do these simple things.

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Man Shot Multiple Times in a Church Parking Lot: Decatur, Illinois

Decatur police responded on the afternoon of Saturday, November 21, 2026, to a shooting in a church parking lot near Garfield and Main. A man had been shot multiple times and was taken to a hospital in stable condition. Police say there were multiple shooters and found multiple shell casings. The church and the victim have not been named, and police are investigating the shooting as an attempted murder. No arrests have been reported.

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🛡️ My thoughts: When people are fleeing danger, they often flee to a nearby church for sanctuary. You need to be ready outside of worship hours in case this incident happens while you are at church after hours.

Man Leaves His Pew, Tears Down a Flag From the Roof and Storms Back Into Service: Middletown, Connecticut

Shortly after worship began on Sunday, November 15, 2026, a man attending the service at First Church of Christ, Congregational, in Middletown left his pew, went outside and climbed the building to pull down a Pride flag from a flagpole. He came back into the sanctuary holding the flag and made transphobic statements during the service. He kept protesting after he was offered a seat and a talk with the pastor, and three members escorted him out and locked the doors for the rest of the service. Rev. William Tanner said there was concern the man might be armed. The church asked police to issue a trespass notice and has declined to press charges for now.

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🛡️ My thoughts: The church is an embassy of God's Kingdom, and it shouldn't take its colors from whatever cultural movement is popular this year. Paul calls the church "a pillar and buttress of the truth" (1 Timothy 3:15). When a church flies a cultural or political flag next to the cross, or in place of it, people walking in the door can't tell what message it preaches. The gospel of Jesus Christ is the only banner a church needs, and it invites everyone to come as they are and be changed by His grace.

Man Arrested After Returning to a Church Three Hours After He Was Trespassed: Roseburg, Oregon

Roseburg Police Department officers responded to New Beginnings Church in the 500 block of Northeast Nash Street at about 9:30 a.m. on Saturday, November 21, 2026. A 60-year-old man had been given a trespass notice for the church property about three hours earlier and had come back. Officers took him into custody and drove him to the jail, but medical staff said he could not be booked because of health concerns. He was cited for second-degree criminal trespass and released. Police did not release his name.

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🛡️ My thoughts: A trespass notice only works when the church calls police the moment the person comes back, and this church did. Every security team member should be able to issue a trespass notice, keep a signed copy with a photo of the person, and show that photo to every team member. Scripture backs this up. When Nehemiah returned to Jerusalem and found Tobiah living in a storeroom of the temple, he threw Tobiah’s belongings out of the room (Nehemiah 13:7-9), and Paul told the churches to watch for people who cause divisions and avoid them (Romans 16:17) and to warn a divisive man twice and then have nothing more to do with him (Titus 3:10). If someone keeps disrupting your services after a warning, trespass them and enforce it.

Teen Arrested in Arizona for Shooting Outside a Church: New Haven, Connecticut

A U.S. Marshals task force arrested a 17-year-old at a home in Mesa, Arizona, on Thursday, November 12, 2026, for a shooting outside a New Haven church on the morning of Friday, September 11. The victim, a juvenile, was shot in the head and was in critical condition. The suspect was booked into a juvenile detention facility in Maricopa County and is awaiting extradition to Connecticut. The church, the victim and the charges have not been released.

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SUSPICIOUS ACTIVITY REPORTS

Reader-submitted suspicious activity at U.S. churches. If you see something similar in your area, submit your own report at intel.christianwarriortraining.com.

Elk Grove, California: Driver Photographs Security Cameras and the Front Lobby At about 3:26 p.m. on Thursday, November 19, 2026, a security team member at a church in Elk Grove, California, watched a man drive into the parking lot, stop in front of the main entrance and use his phone through the passenger window to photograph the security cameras and the front lobby through the doors. On his way out he stopped at another camera, looked straight into it and took more pictures. The reporter described a lone middle-aged man of Middle Eastern appearance with a short gray beard, graying hair and glasses, wearing a dark jacket with a light-colored, possibly reflective patch on the left sleeve, driving a black Chevrolet pickup with Z71 badging and a tonneau cover; a mosque operates in the same building complex as the church. The team called Elk Grove police, who declined to take a report, and kept video and still images of the man and the truck. CWT case 20261125-CD2DAD3E852A

Spring Valley, California: Driver Circles Lot Photographing Churchgoers and the Building At about 10 a.m. on Saturday, November 21, 2026, a man alone in a newer white Toyota Camry with California plates and an El Cajon dealer plate frame drove onto the property of a church in Spring Valley, California, circled the parking lot and took pictures of people and the church. A staff member confronted him, and the man became defensive and upset and appeared to be on drugs, then circled the lot for a few more minutes without getting out and left. He was described as a man of Middle Eastern descent in his 40s or 50s with gray hair. Church staff planned to contact law enforcement. CWT case 20261122-749848D77431

Bedford, Pennsylvania: Man With Backpack Asks Women’s Group “Are You the Only Ones Here?” At about 10:40 a.m. on Saturday, November 21, 2026, during a women’s ministry meeting at a church in Bedford, Pennsylvania, a man carrying a backpack walked in through the main entrance, asked to use the restroom and appeared to study the inside of the building from the restroom hallway. He asked a staff member whether the women gathered in the atrium were the only ones there, and staff escorted him out, locked the doors and watched him walk off toward the main road. He was described as a white man, 35 to 40, with blond or brown hair and a beard, wearing a green Columbia hoodie, gray pants and black boots and carrying a gray backpack. The reporter says the church has seen similar light probing before, and this man asked for no money or help. CWT case 20261122-88DD2B191BB4

🛡️ My thoughts: Two California churches had a man photograph their cameras, doors or people from the parking lot in the same week. When someone films your building, get the plate and a description, greet them if you can do it safely, and file a report with police and with us even if police won’t take it. In Bedford the team walked the man out and locked the doors the moment he asked who else was in the building, and every team should be ready to do the same.

SEX CRIMES

Pastor Charged With Repeated Sexual Battery of a Child; Wife Charged With Neglect: St. Cloud, Florida

St. Cloud police arrested Michael Joseph Chandler, 41, pastor of Grace Pointe Church, and his wife, Melanie Chandler, 43, on Thursday, November 19, 2026. He is charged with sexual battery by a custodian on a victim 12 to 18 years old, and she is charged with child neglect without great bodily harm. Police received the information on November 15. The arrest affidavit says the abuse happened between 10 and 30 times over more than two years, and police say his wife knew and failed to protect the child. The Florida Department of Children and Families (DCF) took the children into custody.

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🛡️ My thoughts: Any staff member that finds out about a sexual assault committed by any staff or volunteer should immediately call 911 before notifying any other staff. This ensures that no one is tempted to cover up this evil crime to protect the church or the predator.

Former Church Volunteer Indicted on 10 Child Sex Counts Dating Back to 1992: Nampa, Idaho

Jeffrey Miller, 68, of McCall, was arrested Thursday, November 19, 2026, on a Nampa warrant after a Canyon County grand jury indicted him on 10 felonies: rape of a child using force or violence, producing child sexually exploitative material, abuse of a child by causing them to witness a sexual act and seven counts of lewd conduct with a child. Police say the offenses happened in Nampa between 1992 and 2018 against four children ages 2 to 14, while Miller ministered at Nampa First Church of the Nazarene. The lead pastor says he was a member and volunteer, never pastor or staff, and has not attended since 2008, and Miller’s father was a pastor there. Miller was arrested in Valley County in March on two counts of lewd conduct with a child and one count of child sexual abuse involving two children ages 3 and 11. He is held on a $5 million bond.

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🛡️ My thoughts: Pedophiles work at churches so they have a steady stream of victims. Screen the pastor’s family and longtime members the same way you screen a stranger, and run continuous background checks.

Former Church Member Charged in Abuse of a Girl at a Church: St. Stephen, South Carolina

The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office arrested Mark Lane Mitchum Sr., 60, on Thursday, November 19, 2026, on charges of third-degree criminal sexual conduct and lewd act with a victim under 16. A woman, now 23, reported in April 2025 that he touched her when she was 11 and 12, and the incident report lists the location as a church. Two other victims also came forward, and the report says the pastor knew about the allegations and did not report them. The pastor told Live 5 News that Mitchum has not been a member of Life Baptist Church since January 2025. Mitchum faced child sex charges between 2008 and 2010, pleaded guilty in 2013 to assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature, and posted a $50,000 bond on November 21.

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🛡️ My thoughts: Run a background check on members who work around children, not just staff, and report every allegation to police the day you hear it.

Christian School Principal Charged With Failing to Report a Teacher Accused of Filming Up a Student’s Skirt: Ocala, Florida

Ocala police arrested Sharon Loyd, 80, principal of Ocala Christian Academy Elementary, on Wednesday, November 18, 2026, for failing to report suspected child sexual abuse as a mandatory reporter. Teacher Joel Gould, 34, was fired and arrested on October 27 on a digital voyeurism charge after police say he photographed up a student’s skirt while she sat on a picnic table at recess. Reports say Loyd sent a teacher an audio message telling her to keep the matter quiet. Loyd posted a $1,000 bond, and Gould remains in the Marion County Jail.

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ARSON AND SUSPICIOUS FIRES

Fire Intentionally Set at a Vacant Church; $10,000 Reward Offered: Suwanee, Georgia

Gwinnett County firefighters put out a fire at a vacant church building near Taylor Road and Lawrenceville-Suwanee Road on the morning of Saturday, November 21, 2026. Crews had to get through a locked fence and boarded windows to reach the fire. Investigators say the fire was intentionally set. Up to $10,000 is offered for information. No injuries or arrests have been reported, and tips go to the Gwinnett Fire Investigation Section at 678-518-4890 or the Georgia Arson Control Hotline at 1-800-282-5804.

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Summer Church Fire Ruled Arson; $5,000 Reward Offered: Circleville, Ohio

The Ohio State Fire Marshal’s office announced on Friday, November 20, 2026, that the Thursday, June 11 fire at Neutral Ground Church in Circleville was arson. The Blue Ribbon Arson Committee is offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to an arrest. Anyone with information is asked to call 800-589-2728. No arrest has been reported.

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🛡️ My thoughts: Five months went by before this was called arson, and nobody has been caught. Every church needs a fire alarm, a burglar alarm and a 4k video system. Empty buildings and church properties you own but don’t use need them too.

VEHICLE COLLISIONS

Church Member’s Car Goes Into a Pre-Kindergarten Classroom: Temple Terrace, Florida

On Sunday morning, November 22, 2026, a church member pressed the gas instead of the brake and drove into a pre-kindergarten classroom at Temple Terrace Presbyterian Weekday School. Director Carrie Gassen said the car ended up inside the room, which 13 children use on weekdays. No one was hurt, including the driver. The classroom was destroyed and the wall is boarded up, and the school has spent a couple thousand dollars on supplies and a temporary room.

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🛡️ My thoughts: Walk your lot and look for any parking space that points straight at a classroom or a children’s wing. Those spaces need bollards.

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TERRORISM AND INTELLIGENCE

Teen Indicted on Terrorism Charges After His Gun Jammed Outside a Hindu Temple: Aurora, Illinois

A grand jury on Thursday, November 5, 2026, indicted Alexandros Paporakis, 19, of Palatine, on six counts of terrorism, two counts of attempted terrorism, two counts of armed violence, multiple counts of making a terrorist threat and weapons counts. Prosecutors say that on the morning of Sunday, October 11, the first day of the Hindu festival Navaratri, he pulled up to the Sri Venkateswara Swami (Balaji) Temple on Sullivan Road and tried to shoot from his car window, but the gun jammed and he drove off. Police arrested him that day after he told coworkers he planned to “kill Indian people.” Investigators found a rifle, magazines, 300 rounds of ammunition, a tactical vest and a patch with white supremacist imagery at his apartment, along with an eight-page manifesto. A judge ordered him held in jail.

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🛡️ My thoughts: This may be a hindu temple, but this can easily be your church. Study these incidents and use tactical visualization and scenario training to help you prepare for these incidents.

Man Charged With Plotting Attacks on Churches and Trump Supporters: Luton, England

United Kingdom authorities have charged Abhay Devdas Nayak, 42, of Luton, with plotting a knife attack on supporters of President Donald Trump during the President’s July 2025 visit to Scotland, according to reports on Wednesday, November 18, 2026. He was arrested in July 2025 after police say he made a bomb threat and assaulted a crew member on a flight from Luton to Glasgow. Prosecutors say he left home intending to buy a knife after he landed, made plans to join the Islamic State in Syria in 2025 and plotted separate attacks on churches and Tesla showrooms in the United Kingdom. He is also suspected of gathering information on buying and making explosives and ammunition. He has pleaded not guilty, and his trial is set for March 2028 in Glasgow.

Source: internal restricted government document

🛡️ My thoughts: Churches were on his list next to car dealerships. These men pick soft targets they can reach easily. Lock every door that isn’t staffed and know who is walking in.

Government Note Lists Advent and Christmas Among Holiday Dates Extremists Have Targeted: United States

A government intelligence note dated Monday, November 23, 2026, warns that violent extremists and terrorist groups have viewed the holiday season as an opportune time to attack, both overseas and in the United States. It cites the December 14, 2025, shooting at a Hanukkah celebration on Bondi Beach in Sydney, Australia, that killed 15; the January 1, 2025, truck attack on Bourbon Street in New Orleans that killed 14; the December 2024 car attack on a Christmas market in Magdeburg, Germany, that killed six; and the 2019 stabbing at a rabbi’s home in Monsey, New York, during a Hanukkah celebration. It also lists shootings and fights at Christmas tree lightings in Chicago, Illinois, and Concord, North Carolina, and the 2021 Waukesha, Wisconsin, parade attack that killed six. The note lists Advent (November 29 through December 24), St. Nicholas Day, Las Posadas, Christmas Eve, Christmas, St. Stephen’s Day and Holy Innocents Day among dates of significance. It says there is no specific information that any site is being targeted and asks the public to report suspicious behavior to local police. Several U.S. embassies in Europe issued a security alert in mid-November urging Americans to stay alert at holiday gatherings and events with large crowds.

Source: internal restricted government document

🛡️ My thoughts: Advent starts tomorrow. If your church runs a tree lighting, a Christmas market, a live nativity or any event outside, put a team member on the street side where a vehicle could come in, and use parked vehicles or mobile bollards to block a straight path into the crowd.

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Bulletin Warns That Extremists Are Promoting Air Rifles as an Alternative to Firearms: New York

A law enforcement bulletin dated Friday, November 20, 2026, warns that some air guns can cause serious or fatal injuries. It notes that a 2024 study found a commercially available .22-caliber air rifle penetrated the chest wall of pig carcasses in nine of 10 shots. In May 2026 an Islamic State supporter promoted pre-charged pneumatic air rifles online as an easier-to-get alternative for people who cannot buy a firearm. In October 2025 a suspected Islamic State supporter in Germany allegedly fired an air rifle at 22 vehicles on a highway, and in July 2026 a man described by the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) as an anti-government extremist fired a BB rifle and set a fire outside 26 Federal Plaza in Manhattan. The bulletin notes that air guns look like conventional firearms and face fewer purchase restrictions.

Source: internal restricted government document

🛡️ My thoughts: I have played with .50 cal air rifles used for elk hunting. It is amazing how much power is in some of these new air rifles. Just understand that it is another weapon that can be used against us.

Georgia Man Charged With Sending Cryptocurrency to the Islamic State: Lavonia, Georgia

FBI Atlanta arrested Younes Moustafa Younes, 34, of Lavonia, on Wednesday, November 18, 2026, on one count of international money laundering and one count of destruction of evidence. Prosecutors say he sent $16,807 in cryptocurrency between December 2025 and June 2026, using multiple phone numbers and accounts to hide his identity, with at least part of it meant to support the Islamic State in Syria. Investigators say he first came to their attention in 2020 after viewing Islamic State propaganda and sent about $9,206 in 11 transactions between December 2021 and April 2022. He is also accused of destroying three cell phones and documents. He faces up to 20 years in prison on each count.

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Man Arrested on His Way to Bomb a Synagogue: Kislovodsk, Russia

Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB) said it stopped a planned bombing of a synagogue in Kislovodsk, Stavropol Region, during the week of November 16, 2026. The FSB said a Russian national acting on instructions from a banned international terrorist organization scouted the area, found out when the largest crowds gathered and built the device. He was detained on his way to the synagogue carrying a 3.5-kilogram explosive device packed with shrapnel. The FSB says he planned to go to Syria after the attack.

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🛡️ My thoughts: He learned when the crowd was largest before he built the bomb. Change up when your team walks the perimeter and where they stand, so anyone watching cannot plan around you.

Man Charged With Posting Threats to Kill Jews, Muslims and Children: Palm Coast, Florida

The Flagler County Sheriff’s Office arrested Eugene Montagna Jr., 37, at a home in Palm Coast on Friday, November 20, 2026, on two counts of written threats to kill or do bodily injury. The Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE) received a tip about his posts on X and passed it to the sheriff’s office. Investigators say posts dated November 14 and November 17 threatened Jewish and Muslim people, and one threatened children in response to a post showing Jewish people. He is held without bond.

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Bulletin Gives Guidance on Drones Over Outdoor Holiday Events: United States

A November 2026 security bulletin from the United Jewish Security Alliance gives guidance for drones over outdoor events ahead of Hanukkah, December 4 through 12, and applies it to any outdoor gathering. It notes that more than 837,000 drones are registered with the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) and that a drone can give someone an aerial view of entrances, parking areas, security posts and camera locations. Under federal law a drone is treated as an aircraft, and only certified law enforcement officers may detect, track or disable one under the SAFER SKIES Act rule that took effect July 1, 2026. The bulletin tells congregations not to shoot at, strike, capture or jam a drone. Warning signs include repeated flights over the property, hovering near entrances or parking areas, flights at night, covered lights, attached objects and an operator who hides or leaves quickly when approached.

Source: United Jewish Security Alliance bulletin UJSA-2026-004

🛡️ My thoughts: If your team spots a drone, watch it and report it. Find the operator, note the drone’s description and flight path, get a plate number if you can, and call police. Do not shoot it down or try to grab it.

Islamic State Claims More Than 110 Christians Killed in a Week of Raids: Eastern Democratic Republic of the Congo

The Islamic State’s weekly Arabic newsletter, al-Naba issue 574, dated Thursday, November 19, 2026, claims its Central Africa Province fighters killed more than 110 Christians and burned about 30 homes over the prior week in the Ituri, Upper Uele, Beni and Lubero areas. It also claims fighters killed or wounded at least 10 Congolese soldiers and burned an army post near Trandi village in Ituri on Thursday, November 12. The largest claimed attack hit Mau village and nearby villages in Ituri on Friday, November 13, where the group says it killed at least 25 Christians and drove dozens from their homes. The issue claims 18 killed in three raids in Ituri on November 12, eight killed in the town of Mabalako in Beni the same day and 10 more captured and killed near the town on November 13, and 13 killed in Luhendi village in Ituri on Sunday, November 15. In Lubero, it claims fighters captured five Christians near Butuhe on Saturday, November 14, and nine near Kakoka the next day, and cut their throats.

The same issue claims fighters in northern Mozambique captured two Christians near Mandila village in Muidumbe district on Sunday, November 8, and cut their throats. Its weekly tally counts 25 attacks and more than 143 people killed or wounded, 128 of them described as “crusaders.” The lead editorial mocks the United States for calling itself the strongest nation in history and tells supporters that punishment is coming for the group’s enemies. A separate government report carries the claim of 25 killed in the largest attack, and Catholic World Report cites a count of at least 140 Christians killed in eastern Congo in two weeks. These are the group’s own claims and have not been independently confirmed.

Source: Islamic State al-Naba newsletter, issue 574, and internal restricted government document; Catholic World Report

INTERNATIONAL

Two Pastors Injured as Attackers Storm a Sunday Service at a Refugee Camp: Gorom, South Sudan

At about 8:30 a.m. on Sunday, November 15, 2026, a group of Sudanese Muslim refugees attacked a service at the Darfur Christian Council church in the Gorom Refugee Settlement, about 16 miles southwest of Juba. Pastors say the attackers were Islamic extremists led by a man named Al-Baqir Muhammad Salih. Pastor Adel Idris Adam suffered severe head blows and internal bleeding, and Pastor Drij Haruon Khamis lost a large part of his left ear to a bite and had a finger crushed. Adam’s wife and two congregants were also hurt. No arrests have been reported for the attack, though a man was arrested in September for watching Khamis’s home.

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Archbishop Tied Up and Robbed in His Church; Church Guard Among Those Arrested: Homs, Syria

On Saturday, November 14, 2026, attackers raided Our Lady of Peace Melkite Greek Catholic Church in the Bustan al-Diwan area of Homs, tied up Archbishop Jean-Abdo Arbach and took his cross and cash from his office. Homs Internal Security Chief Brig. Gen. Bassem Shaaban announced the arrest of several suspects, including the church’s own guard, and said police are looking for other members of the group. Christians in the area have also reported kidnappings for ransom in the Hama countryside and rural Damascus. No charges have been reported.

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🛡️ My thoughts: Run background checks on anyone you hire for security, including contract guards.

👉 Trust God, not government. Acts 5:29: we must obey God rather than men.

Mob Attacks a Church, Then Officials Tear It Down: Koraput District, Odisha, India

On Saturday, November 21, 2026, a Hindu mob armed with pickaxes and hammers attacked Beersheba Church, a Pentecostal church in Patraguda village, Kotpad block, and pulled down the cross and part of a wall. No injuries were reported. A police report names seven people, and no arrests have been reported. The next morning, Sunday, November 22, a team led by the local revenue officer demolished the church with heavy equipment under police protection, saying it was built on government land without permission. Christian leaders say the land belongs to a local man, Durjan Harijan.

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Prominent Preacher Arrested From the Pulpit on Indecent Assault Allegations: Harare, Zimbabwe

Armed police arrested Uebert Angel during a Sunday service on November 22, 2026, at the Harare Hippodrome, where his Spirit Embassy church meets. A witness said about 10 armed officers were present, and they handcuffed him and led him out. Police spokesperson Commissioner Paul Nyathi said the arrest was on indecent assault and sodomy allegations. Angel appeared in court on Tuesday, November 24, on a single charge of aggravated indecent assault.

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Police Rescue 15 Christian Hostages From a Forest; Kidnappers Still Free: Kogi State, Nigeria

About 20 gunmen with AK-47 rifles, described by a victim as Fulani, abducted 17 people on the Okene-Kabba Road at about 5:30 p.m. on Thursday, November 12, 2026, and two women escaped during the attack. A joint team entered Magaru Forest near Kabba early on Wednesday, November 18, and brought out 15 hostages after six days in captivity, and the kidnappers ambushed the rescue team on the way out. A relative said the kidnappers had demanded 20 million naira, about $14,716, for one hostage. No hostages were killed, and police say some suspects were wounded. No arrests have been made.

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Suspected Hitman Arrested in the Murder of a Bishop: Mozambique

Police arrested a former border guard on October 29, 2026, as the suspected gunman in the killing of Bishop Osório Citora Afonso, and the arrest was made public on November 11. The bishop was shot in the chest at his residence on Saturday, June 6, 2026. The diocesan chancellor, Fr. Adelino Novais Amado, was arrested soon after the killing on suspicion of ordering it and remains in custody, and a guard and a gardener were also arrested. Reports say the chancellor was suspected of mishandling church funds. The suspected gunman denies the killing and says police tortured him.

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