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Intel Monitor/Report Suspicious Activity

Bottom Line Up Front (BLUF)

On September 2, 2026, a man sleeping on the front steps of First United Methodist Church in Mount Clemens, Michigan, woke up agitated, swore at a woman resting on the same steps, and stomped her kitten to death. He was on probation for felonious assault at the time. He pleaded no contest to first-degree animal torture this week and is in jail awaiting sentencing.

What Happened

Macomb County prosecutors say the suspect, Marcus Winfrey, 33, was asleep on the steps of First United Methodist Church on Wednesday, September 2. A woman was resting on the steps near him with her gray and white kitten, named Asia. When the suspect woke up, he was agitated and began yelling and swearing at the woman. He then stomped on the kitten’s head and killed it. Published reports do not say what time of day this happened, whether anyone was inside the church, or who called the police.

The suspect was arraigned on September 4 on one count of first-degree animal torture, which carries up to 10 years in prison and a fine of up to $5,000. State records showed he was on probation for a felonious assault case out of Wayne County. Macomb County Prosecutor Peter Lucido called the allegation of using an innocent animal to hurt another person “cruel and deeply troubling.” On Tuesday, November 24, the suspect pleaded no contest in Macomb County Circuit Court. Circuit Judge James M. Maceroni denied his motion to reduce his $50,000 bond. The court gave him second-offender status because of the prior conviction, which raises his maximum sentence, and sentencing is set for January 12. None of the reporting says whether anyone from the church knew a man with a felony assault record was asleep on the front steps before the shouting started.

Check the Outside of the Building First

Most church safety teams begin the day inside the building, unlocking doors, setting up the sanctuary, and checking the nursery. The steps, doorways, alcoves, and parking lot need to be checked before any of that. Assign one team member, or two at a larger campus, to walk the full exterior before the first staff member or volunteer arrives and again before each service or event. That person looks for anyone sleeping or camped on the property, items left behind, damage, and doors or windows that were forced. When someone is found, the team leader is notified by radio before anyone makes contact, so the approach is planned. Put the exterior check on your duty roster with a time and a name next to it so it happens every week.

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Waking Someone Sleeping on Church Property

The suspect in Mount Clemens woke up agitated, and the violence followed within moments. A person sleeping on your property may wake up confused, angry, under the influence, or in a mental health crisis, and you will not know which until they are awake. Approach with two team members. One does the talking, and the other stays back as cover and watches the person’s hands. Stop at least two arm’s lengths away, stand off to the side instead of over the person, and wake them with your voice. Never touch, shake, or nudge a sleeping person to wake them.

Tell the person who you are, that the church is opening, and that they need to move off the steps. If your church has an outreach ministry, have a meal schedule, a coffee voucher, or the name of a staff member ready to offer. If the person refuses to leave or becomes hostile, back away, keep your distance, and call the police.

Act When the Yelling Starts

The first behavior anyone could have seen in this case was a man yelling and swearing at a woman. A safety team steps in at that point. Verbal aggression aimed at a specific person is a pre-attack indicator, and waiting to see whether it turns physical gives up the time you have to separate people. When a team member sees it, they radio the team leader, a second team member moves to the area, and they put distance between the aggressor and the person being targeted. Move the targeted person, and any children nearby, inside or away from the aggressor, and call the police while you still have that distance. In this case the suspect attacked the kitten. The same anger could have been turned on the woman or on a greeter arriving to unlock the doors.

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Cruelty to Animals Is a Warning Sign for Violence Against People

Law enforcement treats animal cruelty as an indicator of violence toward people. In January 2016 the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) began tracking animal cruelty in the National Incident-Based Reporting System (NIBRS) as a Group A offense, the same group as homicide, arson, and kidnapping. The Joint Counterterrorism Assessment Team (JCAT) lists animal cruelty as a possible warning behavior for terrorism in its First Responder’s Toolbox. The prosecutor in this case described the act as hurting a person through her pet, which is the same pattern investigators see in domestic violence cases.

If anyone on your campus hurts or kills an animal, whether a stray cat in the parking lot or a dog left in a car, treat that person as a threat to people. Call the police, write down what you saw and when, take a photo of the person if you can do it safely, and brief the whole team before the next service.

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Drill for Your Team

Run this at your next team meeting on your own front steps or in the parking lot. One team member plays a person asleep on the steps who wakes up angry and starts shouting at a second role player sitting nearby. Two team members perform the exterior check, find the sleeping person, radio the team leader, and approach to wake them using the two-person method. When the role player starts yelling at the person nearby, the contact team separates the two, moves the targeted person inside, and simulates the call to police with the church address and a description of the aggressor. Afterward, the team leader asks where each person stood, who watched the hands, and how long it took to make the call.

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Biblical Perspective

Proverbs 12:10 (ESV) “Whoever is righteous has regard for the life of his beast, but the mercy of the wicked is cruel.”

Solomon ties the way a man treats an animal to the condition of his heart. The righteous man pays attention to the life of the animal in his care, even though it cannot speak for itself or pay him back. The wicked man’s best behavior is still cruel. A kitten on the church steps could not run and could not fight back. What a person does to a creature that cannot defend itself tells you what that person is willing to do, and Scripture made that connection about three thousand years before the FBI added animal cruelty to its crime statistics.

Proverbs 29:22 (ESV) “A man of wrath stirs up strife, and one given to anger causes much transgression.”

The suspect woke up angry, and his anger went looking for a target. Proverbs says anger in a person does not stay contained. It produces strife and then sin. Earlier in the book, in Proverbs 22:24 and 25, Solomon warns not to go with a wrathful man, “lest you learn his ways and entangle yourself in a snare.” For a safety team, that means you keep your distance from an angry person and you do not argue back. Separate the people involved and call the police.

Proverbs 14:31 (ESV) “Whoever oppresses a poor man insults his Maker, but he who is generous to the needy honors him.”

Church steps draw people with nowhere else to go, and God commands His church to be generous to them. The woman resting on those steps with her kitten was one of the people this verse describes, and she was the one hurt. Caring for the homeless and protecting the people on your property are both commands, and a team can obey both on the same morning. Wake the sleeping person with respect, offer the help your church has, and still call the police the moment anger turns toward someone else.

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Final Assessment

A woman lost her pet on the front steps of a church to a man with a violent record who had been sleeping there. No person was physically injured, and the case now moves to sentencing in January. For church safety teams, the lessons are about the outside of the building and the people who end up there between services.

Most churches will find someone sleeping on their property at some point this winter. A team with a written plan handles it the same way every time: an exterior check before the doors open, a two-person approach with distance, action at the first sign of verbal aggression, and a police call when someone shows they are willing to hurt something that cannot fight back. Add the exterior check and the two-person approach to your written procedures and train them this month.

Leave a comment and tell us how your team handles people sleeping on church property. Share this article with your pastor or team leader. Paid subscribers get the Tabletop Scenario and Analyst’s Notes for this incident below.

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