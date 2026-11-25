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Right To Bear is running a Black Friday sale for Christian Warrior Training (CWT) followers. Use code CWTBF at checkout and you get 25 percent off your membership. The offer is good until December 1. If you have been putting off getting self-defense legal protection, sign up while the sale is on.

Sign up here: https://protectwithbear.com/partners/cwt

I have an affiliate relationship with Right To Bear. When you sign up through my link, it supports Christian Warrior Training at no extra cost to you.

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Why I Recommend Right To Bear

Every year I review the major self-defense legal protection companies and look at how each one handles church safety team members. I have gone through eleven of them, and Right To Bear has come out on top. It is the company I use, and I have placed church safety teams with them myself. They cover church safety team members the same as anyone else. When you call their emergency line, an attorney answers the phone.

What a Membership Covers

Attorney fees. The self-defense liability policy behind the membership pays 100 percent of your attorney fees for criminal and civil defense after a covered act of self-defense.

24/7 attorney hotline. An attorney is available any hour, any day, including the minutes after an incident when what you say counts the most.

Bail bond coverage. If you are arrested after defending yourself or someone else, bail is covered under the membership.

Firearm replacement. If police seize your firearm as evidence after a self-defense incident, Right To Bear covers the cost to replace it.

Red flag protection. If your firearms are taken under a red flag law or an Emergency Risk Protection Order (ERPO), the membership provides up to $25,000 toward attorney fees and legal costs.

Coverage applies to any lawful act of self-defense, whether you used a firearm, pepper spray or your hands.

Why Church Safety Team Members Need It

When a team member uses force to stop someone at a church, the case moves from the parking lot to investigators, then possibly to a prosecutor and a civil attorney. In Post Falls, Idaho, a church security volunteer and decorated veteran was charged with battery after stepping in to protect his congregation. A justified use of force can still cost you years in court and the money you saved for retirement.

If you have the money and do not want to spend it, you are gambling with your home, your retirement and your family’s security. Your family never agreed to that bet. Get the coverage, and use the sale to do it.

How to Get the Discount

Go to https://protectwithbear.com/partners/cwt Pick the church security plan Enter code CWTBF at checkout. Finish before January 1.

If you lead a safety team, send this to every member of your team this week.

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