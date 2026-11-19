Christian Warrior Prepper | Christian Warrior Bible Study

Intel Monitor/Report Suspicious Activity

Bottom Line Up Front (BLUF)

Christmas Eve brings the largest crowd most churches see all year. The service is at night, often in snow or ice, and many churches turn the lights down and hand a lit candle to every person in the room. In 2026 Christmas Eve falls on a Thursday, Christmas Day on Friday, and the next Sunday service is December 27, so a team may stand three or more services in four days. Write the plan in November and brief it to the team in early December. Every team member should have an assignment sheet in hand before Christmas Eve. Everything Christian Warrior Training (CWT) teaches in the November CWT Monthly Training Kit is in this article, and this month the full kit is free to every reader.

👉 This is a great deal! It’s normally $220 per year. Use my code, CWT, at checkout to get the Black Friday deal.

Why This Topic Matters for Church Teams

Lifeway Research found in 2024 that 47 percent of American adults typically attend a church service at Christmastime. Of the people who do not, 56 percent said they would likely come if someone they know invited them. That puts Christmas Eve among the largest crowds of your year, and a large share of it will be people your greeters have never seen. Many of those visitors will not know where the exits are or where to take their children.

On December 29, 2019, the Sunday after Christmas, a man stood up from a pew at West Freeway Church of Christ in White Settlement, Texas, and fired a shotgun into a congregation of more than 240 people. Two people were killed. Volunteer members of the church’s security team ended the attack, and the lieutenant governor of Texas said the shooting was over within six seconds. On June 22, 2025, a man wearing a tactical vest and carrying a rifle and a handgun opened fire as he approached CrossPointe Community Church in Wayne, Michigan, with about 150 people inside. A deacon drove a pickup truck into the suspect while the suspect fired at the truck, and that gave church staff time to shoot and kill him. One person was shot in the leg. On September 28, 2025, a man rammed his vehicle into the front doors of a Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints chapel in Grand Blanc Township, Michigan, shot worshippers, and set the building on fire with gasoline. Four people died and police killed the suspect about eight minutes after the first 911 call.

On March 12, 2026, a man drove a pickup truck through the front doors of Temple Israel in West Bloomfield Township, Michigan, while daycare classes for children 5 and under were in session. The truck bed held commercial-grade fireworks and jugs of gasoline. The truck jammed in the hallway and caught fire, and two security officers fought the suspect, who died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound. The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) said the suspect intended to harm the members and the children present. A security officer was struck by the truck, and no children or staff were hurt. In Grand Blanc and at Temple Israel, the vehicle came through the front doors and the building caught fire.

Candles add a fire risk of their own at Christmas. The National Fire Protection Association (NFPA) reports that Christmas Eve and Christmas Day are the top two days of the year for home candle fires, and that a flammable item too close to the flame causes 60 percent of them. Many churches hand out a candle to every person in the room on Christmas Eve.

Your comms should be layered. This is my first layer and it is my everyday go to radio.

Build the Plan in November

Start with the service schedule. Write down every Christmas event, including rehearsals, the children’s program, Christmas Eve services, Christmas Day, and Sunday, December 27, with the start time, expected attendance, and whether candles or lights-down moments are part of the service. Ask your worship leader for the order of service as soon as it exists, and mark the minute the lights go down and the minute candles are lit. Put extra team members on the room for those two minutes.

Next, build the post list. Every Christmas service needs these posts filled before the doors open:

Team lead: Floats, carries a radio, makes the calls, and does not get locked into a post.

Front entry: One team member at every unlocked exterior door that people use to enter. Lock every door that is not staffed, keeping fire exits operable from the inside.

Parking lot and drop-off: At least two team members outside in reflective vests with flashlights from 30 minutes before the service until 10 minutes after it starts, then one stays outside on patrol.

Sanctuary rear and sanctuary front: One team member near the back with a view of the whole room, and one near the front with a view of the platform and the first rows.

Children’s ministry: One team member at the children’s check-in and check-out point for the entire service.

Medical: One team member who knows where the Automated External Defibrillator (AED) and the trauma kit are and carries a radio.

Fire watch: During any candle service, one team member or trained usher per section with a fire extinguisher within reach.

Grab coffee for your team, church or family . This is what we are drinking everyday. Be comfortable during the coming disasters.

Count the posts, then count the people. If you do not have enough team members for every post at every service, combine posts in this order: medical and fire watch can be held by the same person, and sanctuary front can move to the front row of the room on the aisle. Never combine the parking lot with an indoor post, and never leave the children’s checkpoint empty. Rotate people so no team member stands more than two services in a row at the same post, and give everyone a break between services. Thursday night into Sunday morning is a long stretch, and tired people miss things.

Give each team member an assignment sheet showing the service time, their post, their radio channel, the team lead’s name, the address of the church, and the location of the nearest AED, trauma kit, and fire extinguisher. Hand it out at the December briefing and again on Christmas Eve.

Coordinate Before December

Call your local police department’s non-emergency line by the first week of December. Give them your service times and expected crowd size, and ask for extra patrol in the parking lot during arrival and dismissal. If an officer attends your church, ask whether that officer will be at a Christmas service and where they plan to sit, and add that information to the team lead’s sheet. Send the police department a simple site map showing your entrances, the children’s wing, and where your team will be. If you hire an off-duty officer, put that officer at the front entry or in the parking lot.

Walk the building with your team in the first two weeks of December. Check that every exit sign works, that no Christmas decorations, trees, or extra chairs block an aisle or an exit, and that fire extinguishers are charged and in place. Test every radio and change the batteries. Find out who runs the lights and the sound, and give that person a radio or put a team member beside them. If the power fails or a fire starts during the lights-down portion, the lights operator needs to bring the house lights up the moment the team lead calls for it.

Check the weather forecast the week of Christmas. Ice on the walkways and the parking lot is a more likely Christmas Eve injury than any suspect. Assign someone to salt and clear the entries before the first car arrives.

The Parking Lot and Vehicle Threats

Grand Blanc and Temple Israel tell us a vehicle can reach the front doors faster than a team member can. On Christmas Eve, people will line up outside for the next service and stand at the drop-off with children and grandparents. Keep that crowd out of the straight path of any vehicle. Move the line so it runs along the building wall instead of straight out from the front doors, and if you can, park a staff vehicle, a trailer, or large planters across the drive lane where it points at the entry. Keep the fire lane and the drop-off clear of parked, unattended vehicles. A vehicle that parks in the fire lane gets a team member at the driver’s window right away, politely asking the driver to move.

Your parking team watches vehicles and the people in them. The warning signs are a vehicle circling the lot more than once without parking, a vehicle parked with the engine running and someone sitting in it after the service starts, a vehicle stopped facing the front doors, and a driver who leaves a running vehicle in the fire lane and walks toward the building. Any one of those gets a radio call to the team lead. Two of them together, or a vehicle that accelerates toward people, gets an immediate call to move people away from the vehicle’s path and a 911 call.

Overflow parking across a street needs a team member at the crossing in a reflective vest with a lit flashlight. A pedestrian struck by a car in the dark is one of the most likely parking lot injuries on Christmas Eve. Stay outside until 10 minutes after the service starts. Late arrivals and people with bad intentions both come after the doors close and the ushers go inside.

Inside the Service

Greeters and door team members watch behavior. On Christmas Eve, nearly every person will wear a heavy coat and many will carry bags of gifts, so clothing tells you very little. Watch for a person who avoids the greeters, keeps touching one side of the body, scans the room or the exits instead of looking for a seat, smells of alcohol, is visibly angry, or asks where a specific person is sitting. Watch for that last one closely at Christmas. Family conflict runs high, and estranged spouses and relatives show up at the service where they know the family will be. A team member who hears that question tells the team lead on the radio before answering it, and does not point out where anyone is sitting.

Seat your team where they can see. The suspect at West Freeway Church of Christ sat in a pew before he stood up and fired, and the team members who stopped him were positioned with a view of the room. Your sanctuary rear team member sits or stands at the back with a clear line to every aisle. Your sanctuary front team member sits on an aisle near the front with a view of the platform. Neither one should be in a seat they cannot get out of quickly.

When the lights go down, your team members stand up or move to the end of their row. Keep a flashlight in hand pointed at the floor. Watch hands and movement more than faces. When candles are lit, your fire watch people hold their positions at the end of each section with an extinguisher in reach. Ask the ushers to remind the congregation to tip the unlit candle to the lit one, keep candles away from hair, coats, and programs, and to hand a candle to the nearest usher if a child loses interest. If something catches fire, the nearest fire watch person puts it out with the extinguisher, the team lead calls for the house lights, and that section moves out the nearest door. If the fire is not out in seconds, the team lead calls 911 and evacuates the room.

Children’s ministry on Christmas Eve is often staffed by volunteers who do not normally serve, with children who have never been checked in before. Every child gets a matching tag, and a child goes home only with the adult holding the matching tag. If an adult without a tag asks for a child, the team member at the checkpoint keeps the child in the room and calls the team lead. The team member does not argue custody at the door. December’s CWT Monthly Training Kit covers custody disputes in detail.

Reporting and Decision Rules

Use plain language on the radio. Say who you are, where you are, and what you see: “Parking one to team lead, gray pickup stopped in the fire lane facing the front doors, engine running, driver walking toward the doors with a bag.” No codes. Everyone on the channel needs to understand it the first time, including the usher who picked up a radio twenty minutes ago.

Decide in November who calls 911, and write it on the assignment sheet. The team lead should not be the caller because the team lead is running the incident. The 911 caller gives the church address, which entrance, what is happening, and a description of the suspect or the patient, then stays on the line. Send a team member to the entrance the police or Emergency Medical Services (EMS) will use, to meet them and lead them in.

These are the decision rules your team works from:

Medical emergency: The nearest team member calls it on the radio, the medical team member responds with the AED and kit, someone calls 911, and a team member meets EMS at the door. This is the incident you are most likely to face.

Disruptive person: Two team members approach, speak quietly, and ask the person to step into the lobby. Bring the person out of the room before you deal with the problem. If the person refuses or escalates, the team lead calls the police. If an intoxicated person heads for the parking lot to drive, offer a ride or a phone call to family, and if the person still gets behind the wheel, the team lead calls the police with the vehicle description.

Unattended bag or package: Ask the people nearby whose it is. If no one claims it, do not touch it, move people away from it, and the team lead calls the police.

Suspicious vehicle: Report it, move people out of its path, and call 911 if it shows two warning signs or moves toward people.

Fire: Extinguish if small, bring up the house lights, move that section out, and call 911 if it is not out in seconds.

Armed suspect: Report location and description on the radio, call 911, lock or hold the doors between the suspect and the congregation, and move people away from the suspect. Team members who are armed respond according to your church’s written policy and your state’s law.

After the last Christmas service, sweep the building and the parking lot before anyone leaves. Hold a short debrief within 48 hours while memories are fresh, write down what went wrong and what went right, and file an incident report for anything that required a team member to act. When you drill this plan with your team, clear every live weapon and live round out of the training area first and use only inert training items.

The 2026 Timeline

Here is the calendar your team works from this year:

By November 15: Service schedule, expected attendance, order of service with lights-down and candle times, and post list complete.

By December 1: Roster filled, 911 caller assigned for each service, police department contacted, site map sent.

December 1 through 14: Building walk-through, radio test, extinguisher check, aisle and exit check, team briefing with assignment sheets.

Christmas Eve, Thursday, December 24: Team arrives 60 minutes before the first service for a briefing, salts the walkways, and checks posts. Parking team is outside 30 minutes before each service.

Christmas Day, Friday, December 25, and Sunday, December 27: Same assignment sheet, rotated people.

By December 29: Debrief held and incident reports filed.

Biblical Perspective

Matthew records that the first Christmas came with a threat to the child. In Matthew 2:13-14, Joseph receives the warning and acts on it the same night:

“Now when they had departed, behold, an angel of the Lord appeared to Joseph in a dream and said, ‘Rise, take the child and his mother, and flee to Egypt, and remain there until I tell you, for Herod is about to search for the child, to destroy him.’ And he rose and took the child and his mother by night and departed to Egypt.” (Matthew 2:13-14, ESV)

Joseph got the warning and moved that same night, taking the child and his mother with him. God protected His Son through a man who listened and acted on the warning he was given. Your team has its warnings in the attacks above and in the size of the Christmas Eve crowd. Act on them by writing the plan before December 24.

Final Assessment

Christmas Eve puts the biggest crowd of the year in a dark room with lit candles, and many of the people in it are visitors. A team that is ready for it has the plan written in November, has called the police before December, fills every post from a written assignment sheet, keeps the outdoor line out of the path of vehicles, and knows who calls 911. At West Freeway, the shooting was over in six seconds because team members were already seated where they could see the room and get out of their seats.

The CWT Monthly Training Kit Is Free This Month

This month we are launching the CWT Monthly Training Kit, a complete class a team leader can teach to the team with no preparation. Each kit has a slide deck with speaker notes, an instructor guide with minute-by-minute timing and a five-minute Scripture opener, three scenarios with role cards and evaluator checklists, a student handout, and a sign-in roster for your training records. The November kit is free to everyone. Christmas is seven weeks away, and we will not hold back a plan that keeps people safe at the biggest services of the year.

Starting in December, the kit is a perk for paid subscribers. The free article each month still teaches every point in the class, every warning sign, and every decision rule, so a team that reads only the article is missing nothing it needs to stay safe. The kit saves the team leader the hours it takes to turn an article into a class. If you are a paid subscriber living paycheck to paycheck, cancel your subscription and email Kari at kari@christianwarriortraining.com, and we will take care of you. If life is going well for you right now, your subscription keeps free training going to the churches that cannot pay for it.

Here is what is coming:

December 2026: Custody Disputes and Child Release in Children’s Ministry

January 2027: Radio Communications and Plain-Language Reporting

February 2027: Medical Emergency in the Sanctuary

March 2027: Easter Service Security Plan

April 2027: Parking Lot and Exterior Patrol

May 2027: Off-Site Trips, Vacation Bible School, and Youth Events

June 2027: Severe Weather, Evacuation, and Reunification

July 2027: Use of Force Documentation and Incident Report Writing

August 2027: Recognizing and Reporting Suspicious Activity

September 2027: Online Threats and Threat Assessment

October 2027: Domestic Violence Spillover into the Church

November 2027: Low-Light Operations and Evening Services

December 2027: Annual Team Review and Next Year’s Training Plan

Comment below with how your team handles the candlelight portion of the service. Share this article with your pastor and your team leader so the plan gets written this month. Download the full November CWT Monthly Training Kit free: slide deck, instructor guide with three scenarios, student handout, and sign-in roster.

Stay Safe,

Keith Graves Christian Warrior Training

2026 11 Christmas Service Security Plan Instructor Guide 689KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

2026 11 Christmas Service Security Plan Sign In Roster 643KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

2026 11 Christmas Service Security Plan Slides 453KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

2026 11 Christmas Service Security Plan Student Handout 656KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

Sources