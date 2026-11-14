This Radio Cut Through Worship Music and Gunfire: POCLINK Titan

Intel Monitor/Report Suspicious Activity

Bottom Line Up Front (BLUF)

The POCLINK Titan (model POC-2) is a push-to-talk radio that carries your voice over cellular networks. POCLINK says it works on AT&T, T-Mobile, Verizon, and other carriers and connects to whichever signal is strongest. I ran it during the loudest part of a Sunday worship set at my church and on an outdoor range while shooters fired rifles a few feet behind me. In both tests, the voice that came out of the other radio was clear, and the background noise was cut down far enough that every word could be understood. POCLINK lists the Titan at $387 for a three-pack, which is $129 a radio, with its Standard Global Plan included.

The Problem Every Safety Team Has on Sunday

Communication on most church safety teams breaks down during worship. The band is up, the bass is coming through the floor, and somebody at the back door keys up to report a person who just walked in with a heavy coat zipped all the way up. What reaches your earpiece is a wall of drums with a few words in it. So the team leader asks for a repeat, and the person at the door repeats it, and now you have lost ten or fifteen seconds while the person in the coat keeps walking.

Most church teams run analog radios, and those radios pick up everything around the microphone. The usual workarounds are to step into a hallway before you talk or to cup your hand over the mic, and neither one works when you are watching somebody and cannot take your eyes off them. The second problem is range. An analog handheld will cover most church buildings, but it will not reach a team member in the far corner of an overflow lot, at a second campus across town, or on the road with a youth group.

Yes, we now have coffee. Order it for your team and get some caffeine before your shift.

How I Tested It

I ran the first test during worship at my church, standing in the auditorium with the Titan in my hand while the band played. I held the radio up close to my face, then a little lower on my chest, and talked at a normal speaking volume. The audio in my video was recorded from the receiving radio through the POCLINK app. The music in the room is pushed far into the background and my voice sits on top of it.

The second test was at an outdoor range. I stood in front of a line of shooters, keyed up, and told them to start firing. I kept talking the whole time they were shooting rifles behind me. Every line I said came through the radio, and you can hear the shots, but they do not cover the words. POCLINK markets this as artificial intelligence (AI) noise cancellation, and I have no way to see how the software works inside the radio. In both tests, the words came through clearly enough to act on.

I wrote this for you, to better help your team and protect the body of Christ.

What the Titan Is

The Titan is a Push-to-Talk over Cellular (PoC) radio. It looks and works like a handheld radio: you press the side button, talk, and let go. It sends your voice over the cellular network to POCLINK’s servers, and the servers send it to every radio in your group. Because of that, distance does not matter as long as both radios have a cell signal. A team member in Idaho can talk to a team member in Texas the same way they would talk across a parking lot.

The body is die-cast zinc alloy with a detachable antenna. It weighs 275 grams, about 9.7 ounces, which is heavier than most plastic handhelds. It has a 1.44-inch screen, a 3,000 milliamp-hour battery that POCLINK rates at two to five days of continuous use, and a Universal Serial Bus Type-C (USB-C) charging port. It takes a two-pin earpiece in the same style many Kenwood-type radios use, and it pairs with a Bluetooth earpiece out to 33 feet.

The version POCLINK sells on its own website includes Global Positioning System (GPS) tracking and an SOS button. Press SOS and the radio sends your live location to the account or group the radio is tied to. A team leader can see where every radio is on a map in the app. The app also keeps a log of every transmission with a time stamp, and you can tap any transmission and play it back.

Where the Titan Falls Short

The Titan needs a cell signal. If a room in your building has no service, the radio will not work in that room. Basements, steel buildings, and rural campuses are the places to check first. If the cellular network goes down in your area, from a storm, a fire, or an outage, every PoC radio in your group goes down with it. Keep your analog radios charged and on a known channel as a backup.

There is a short delay because the voice travels over the internet. Press the button, wait about half a second, then talk, or you will clip your first word. The radio does not call regular phone numbers, and it does not call 911. The SOS button alerts your own people, and somebody on your team still has to call police. The water rating is Ingress Protection (IP) X4, which covers splashing and rain, so it will not survive being dropped in a creek.

The transmission log works both ways. It is a record you can use for an after-action review, and it is also a record of everything your team said on the radio. Train your people to talk on the Titan as if a jury will hear every word, because the recording exists.

How to Set It Up for Your Team

Name every radio in the app before the first Sunday, either by post (Front Door, Lobby, Kids Wing, Parking) or by number, and keep a roster that matches the names. Build one group for the whole team, and if you need a private channel for leaders, build a second group for that. Put an earpiece on every radio so the congregation does not hear your traffic.

Then walk the campus on a weekday with two radios and test every room, the children’s wing, the parking lot corners, and any place your team stands a post. Write down any spot where the radio drops. Run the test again during the loudest part of worship before you trust it on a live Sunday. If your church has more than one campus, set up a group that links the team leaders at each campus so one leader can hear what is happening at the other.

What the Bible Says

Paul was writing to the church at Corinth about speaking in tongues when he used a military picture every soldier of his day understood. “And if the bugle gives an indistinct sound, who will get ready for battle?” (1 Corinthians 14:8). He follows it with the point: “So with yourselves, if with your tongue you utter speech that is not intelligible, how will anyone know what is said? For you will be speaking into the air” (1 Corinthians 14:9). Paul’s subject is worship, and his point is that a message nobody can understand does no good. A safety team that cannot hear each other during worship has the same problem.

God gave Israel a communication system before they ever went to war. In Numbers 10, the Lord told Moses to make two silver trumpets of hammered work and use them for summoning the congregation and for breaking camp. Different signals meant different things, and the people were trained to know them. Then He told them, “And when you go to war in your land against the adversary who oppresses you, then you shall sound an alarm with the trumpets, that you may be remembered before the LORD your God, and you shall be saved from your enemies” (Numbers 10:9). The signals were set up and learned in peacetime so they would work under pressure.

Gideon used the same principle with three hundred men in Judges 7. He split them into three companies, gave each man a trumpet and a jar with a torch inside, and gave them one instruction: “When I blow the trumpet, I and all who are with me, then blow the trumpets also on every side of all the camp and shout, ‘For the LORD and for Gideon’” (Judges 7:18). Three hundred men acted on one signal at the same moment, and the Lord routed the Midianite camp. Your team needs that kind of signal. Set up your radios, test them where you stand your posts, and train until everyone knows how to use them before the Sunday you need them.

Final Thoughts

If your team runs PoC radios, analog radios, or a mix, tell me in the comments what works in your building and where your radios drop out. Other team leaders read the comments.

The POCLINK Titan is available here: POCLINK Titan. This is an affiliate link, and I earn a commission if you buy through it at no extra cost to you.

For Paid Subscribers

✅ Analyst’s Notes: building a four-layer communication plan for your safety team

✅ Analyst’s Notes: how to handle the transmission recordings before a lawyer asks for them

✅ Analyst’s Notes: the radio brevity rules I teach new team members

✅ Team Communication Plan (PDF, 3 pages): a fill-in four-layer communication plan, radio roster, coverage test log, radio recordings policy with signature lines, and four cut-out radio cards