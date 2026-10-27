Mother and 2-Year-Old Daughter Found Shot to Death in Church Parking Lot Before Sunday Service

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Bottom Line Up Front (BLUF)

A mother and her 2-year-old daughter were found shot to death inside a car in the parking lot of Milford Baptist Church in Marietta, Georgia, on Sunday morning, October 25, 2026, about 15 minutes before the 11 AM service. The Cobb County Police Department (CCPD) says the gunfire came from inside the vehicle and that no suspects are outstanding. The mother’s family says police told them she shot her daughter and then herself. CCPD has not stated that publicly. Nothing reported so far points to an attack on the church or its congregation. The case puts a death scene in a church lot at service time, and it shows what a safety team faces when a person in crisis ends up on church property.

Church Security Threat Level System (CSTLS): HIGH (Orange). This incident does not change the level.

What Happened

CCPD says officers responded at about 10:45 AM to 1030 Milford Church Road SW, the address of Milford Baptist Church in unincorporated Marietta, after a report of a woman shot inside her vehicle. Officers found an adult woman and her juvenile daughter, both with gunshot wounds that police say came from inside the vehicle. Both were beyond lifesaving measures. A source told 11Alive the car was near a woodline in the church lot. The church website lists its Sunday service at 11 AM, so the call came about 15 minutes before people were due to be seated.

CCPD says no suspects are outstanding and the Major Crimes Unit is investigating. Police say next of kin have been notified. The child’s age of 2 comes from sources who spoke to Atlanta station WSB-TV and from family, since police have not released ages. The case number is 26069291, and anyone with information can call the Major Crimes Unit at 770-499-3945.

What Is Confirmed and What Is Not

CCPD has confirmed the time, the location, the two victims, the direction of the gunfire, and that no suspects are outstanding. The department’s public statement does not say what led to the shooting and does not describe it as a murder-suicide.

The mother’s great-uncle told a reporter that police told the family she shot her daughter and then herself. The Cobb Courier quotes a CCPD spokesperson on the call and describes a suspected murder-suicide. Until police say so officially, murder-suicide is the working account from the family and local reporting. The great-uncle also said the mother had talked about suicide before and that the family did not know how serious things had become.

Family members gave the mother’s name to reporters. CCPD has not released names, and this article leaves them out. The family says the mother was 31 and had moved to the Atlanta area from Augusta.

Accounts differ on her connection to the church. 11Alive found no indication of a specific connection. The great-uncle said she had been homeless and living at the church, which he did not learn until after the deaths. A woman who knew the mother described a church transitional program for single mothers and said the mother was working two jobs, struggling to find daycare and housing, and had received some help before the shooting. WSB-TV reported that the pastor and people who knew her said she was working to build a better life. The accounts agree on financial hardship. They differ on housing and on whether the church had a formal relationship with her.

Why This Applies to Your Church

The danger in this case came from inside one vehicle. Nothing reported suggests the shooting was aimed at the congregation. The deaths still happened where children and families walk in on a schedule your team cannot change, and police were called about 15 minutes before the service started.

Churches that run benevolence, recovery, housing, and single-parent ministries serve people under heavy pressure. Some of those people will be in danger from their circumstances, and the people closest to them can be in danger too. In many churches a person sitting alone in a car can go unnoticed for an hour, because volunteers park and walk inside. Your safety team may be the first to find a scene like this in your own lot.

What Your Safety Team Can Do

Walk the lot before the doors open. Start at least 45 minutes before your first service. Two team members walk the full lot together, plus any neighboring lot your people use. Look into every vehicle with someone inside, with fogged windows, or with bedding or belongings stacked inside. Check the edges of the lot, including any tree line, since the car in this case was near a woodline. Report what you find to the team leader. Know how to check on a person sitting in a vehicle. Two team members approach together. One speaks and the other stays back and watches the person’s hands. Stay out of reach of the door, and do not open it or reach inside. Say something like, “Good morning. Looks like you’ve had a rough start to the day. Can I help you with anything?” Then listen. If you see a weapon, back away to cover and call 911. If the person says they are thinking of hurting themselves, ask directly whether they have a plan, stay where you can see them, and call 911. The 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline takes calls and texts at 988. Name the pastor or care staff member who comes to the lot before you ever need one. Plan for finding a death scene on church property. Call 911 and give the lot location and a description of the vehicle. Do not touch or move anything. Two team members hold the area at a distance and keep people out. A third meets police at the entrance. Someone redirects arriving families, children first, to another entrance and away from the lot. The pastor decides what happens with the service once police release the area. Bring your security leader and your care ministry leaders together this week. Include the leaders of benevolence, recovery, housing, and single-parent ministries. Agree on how a care leader tells the safety team that a person is in trouble: a first name or description, the vehicle, and the day the person is expected. Ask your church’s attorney what care staff may share. Plan for the aftermath. Name who calls a counselor or pastor for members and volunteers who saw the scene. Name who contacts the team members who found it within 24 hours. Choose one spokesperson for reporters, and tell the team not to photograph or post the scene.

What the Bible Says

Psalm 34:18 says, “The LORD is near to the brokenhearted and saves the crushed in spirit” (ESV). The verse tells us where the Lord is while we are still trying to understand what happened in that car, and it gives us no reason to judge a mother who was carrying more than anyone around her knew. The people of a church are placed beside the brokenhearted, and a team watching a parking lot is part of that.

Galatians 6:2 says, “Bear one another’s burdens, and so fulfill the law of Christ” (ESV). The burdens in this case were specific. She was working two jobs and trying to find housing and daycare. James 2:15-16 gives the test for carrying them: “If a brother or sister is poorly clothed and lacking in daily food, and one of you says to them, ‘Go in peace, be warmed and filled,’ without giving them the things needed for the body, what good is that?” (ESV). A church that runs a benevolence program already answers that question with food and housing. The safety team adds attention, because the person who needs help the most is sometimes the one sitting in the lot who never walks in.

Mark 10:14 records Jesus saying, “Let the children come to me; do not hinder them, for to such belongs the kingdom of God” (ESV). A 2-year-old died on church property, and her family is burying her in Augusta. We pray for them, and we make sure the next child who arrives at our church walks in through a door that is safe and free of anything a child should not see. Romans 12:15 tells us to “weep with those who weep” (ESV), and for now that is what Milford Baptist Church and the family need from the rest of the church.