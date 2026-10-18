Church Staff and Volunteers Shot Outside Chicago Church After Youth Trip

Intel Monitor/Report Suspicious Activity

Bottom Line Up Front (BLUF)

At about 11:13 p.m. on Friday, 16 October 2026, a gunman in a white sedan fired on a group leaving a building in the 4000 block of West 26th Street near Pulaski Road, in Chicago’s Little Village neighborhood. Four men, ages 19 to 56, were shot in the arms, legs, hand and foot. All four were treated at Mount Sinai Hospital and are in good condition. The sedan fled south on Pulaski Road. National Broadcasting Company (NBC) Chicago reports the building is the New Life Center, a church, and that two of the wounded were church staff and one was a volunteer. The church runs a street outreach program that works with youth in gangs. Police have not released a motive or said who the target was.

Soft body armor for only $300! This Is the armor I wear. I’ve shot it and it performed better than what I had when I was working the streets.

What Happened

Chicago Police Department (CPD) officers were called to the 4000 block of West 26th Street at about 11:13 p.m. Friday. According to police, four men were leaving a building when a white sedan pulled up beside them and someone inside opened fire. The car then drove off southbound on Pulaski Road. The shooter never got out of the car.

The wounded were a 56-year-old man shot in the leg, a 26-year-old man shot in the foot, a 25-year-old man shot in the hand, and a 19-year-old man shot in the arm. The 19-year-old drove himself to the hospital. All four were treated at Mount Sinai Hospital, about two miles away, and police list all four in good condition. No arrests have been made, and Area Four detectives are investigating.

NBC Chicago is the only outlet so far that identifies the building as a church. According to NBC, volunteers from New Life Center had taken teenagers to Feed My Starving Children that evening to pack meals for families in other countries. When the group got back to the church, the shooting started. NBC reports that two church staff members and a volunteer were wounded, and that it was unclear whether the fourth man was part of the group or a bystander. Church leaders released a statement calling the violence “heartbreaking and unacceptable,” and said their staff and “Peacekeepers” work every day to mentor youth, interrupt violence and build relationships in the community.

Give a gift subscription

Get a FREE SILENCER when you purchase one of the guns I carry for church security. The Glock G45 and a free can! Click here to get details.

Who New Life Centers Serves

New Life Centers of Chicagoland is the youth and community ministry of New Life Community Church, a multi-site Chicago church that started in 1986 with 18 members in the Back of the Yards neighborhood. The church founded New Life Centers in 2005, and the church describes it as a ministry that connects young people and their families with Christ and community through restorative justice, safe spaces and life-on-life relationships. The Friday trip was a New Life Centers youth outing, run by church staff and volunteers. The ministry runs youth programs, a food pantry, and a street outreach program in Little Village, Pilsen, Brighton Park, Humboldt Park and Midway, and it is part of the city-funded Communities Partnering 4 Peace (CP4P) network. A 2024 report in La Raza described the Little Village outreach program this way: most of the young people it works with already belong to gangs or have criminal records, and many are on probation. The same report said the organization has informal agreements with local gangs that allow its mentors to work with young people involved in violence, and that its Peacekeepers work Wednesday through Saturday from 4 p.m. into the early morning.

That is ministry work, and it is the kind of work the church is supposed to be doing. It also changes the threat picture for the building, the staff and anyone standing on the sidewalk outside it.

Police have not given a motive. I spent years working gangs in California, including time as a gang sergeant, and this shooting has the look of a gang shooting. A car pulls up at night, someone fires into a group on the sidewalk, and the car leaves on the main road. Little Village has long been split between rival street gangs, and Chicago police have tied past killings in the neighborhood to that conflict. Whether the target was someone in this group or someone standing near it, the people who got hit were church staff and volunteers who had spent the evening serving kids.

I use this every day to sharpen my shooting skills. The TitanX is an excellent dry fire trainer and you can use it for force on force training.

Lessons for Church Security Teams

Look Around Before the Kids Get Out

All problems begin in the parking lot, and this one began on the sidewalk outside the church at 11 o’clock at night. The group in Little Village had just come back from an evening trip with teenagers, which churches do every week. The adults already on the trip can cover a night return by keeping their heads up from the time the van turns onto the street.

Start watching before the van stops. As you drive up, the driver and the trip leader should be looking at the street and everything around the building for anything out of the norm. If something does not fit, keep driving and come back around. When you do stop, the trip leader or another adult gets out first and looks around for threats before the children come out. In a city like Chicago, many of those kids will meet their parents on the sidewalk or walk home on their own, so the adults keep watching the street the whole time the kids are outside.

I have been at a location when a drive-by was about to happen, and you can see it coming. Some people call it a sixth sense. I believe it is the Lord telling us that danger is approaching. When you see a slow-moving car with a couple of people in it and that warning comes, grab the kids and get them behind cover until the car is gone.

Get 10% off a group subscription

Know Where Your Cover Is

The shooter in Little Village never got out of the car. A white sedan pulled up beside the group, someone fired from inside, and it drove away. When you move children behind cover, you need to know ahead of time what will stop a bullet where your vans pull up.

A brick wall, a concrete planter and an engine block will stop handgun rounds. A hedge, a car door and a glass entry will not. Walk the spot where your vans unload with your team and point out the cover. Then teach your people to capture the description. Someone in Chicago gave police a white sedan headed south on Pulaski. Color, make, body style, number of people, any plate letters and the direction of travel go to 911 and to the team leader as soon as it is safe.

Outreach to Gang Members Brings Their Conflicts With Them

A church running gang outreach, reentry ministry or a violence intervention program has a different threat picture than a church that does not. The people you serve have enemies, and their enemies know your schedule. If a young man in a rival gang knows a target comes to your youth center every Friday night, he knows where to find him.

Keep the ministry going, and have your security team and your outreach staff sit down together and plan for it. Have outreach leaders tell the team leader, without giving out private details, when a client has an active conflict or has recently been shot at. Do not let groups gather on the sidewalk before or after programs. Ask your local police district for a briefing on current gang conflicts near your building, and ask what times and blocks are seeing shootings. Schedule program end times and pickups so people are not standing outside at the same hour every week.

Bleeding Control at the Door and in the Van

All four men in Little Village were shot in an arm, a leg, a hand or a foot. Those are extremity wounds, and extremity bleeding can be stopped with a tourniquet and direct pressure before the ambulance arrives. A person can bleed to death from an arm or leg wound in a few minutes, and I spent years as a SWAT medic. Tourniquets go in the kit before anything else.

Put a trauma kit at the main door and another one in every church van and bus. Four people were shot in Little Village, and any one of them could have been hit in more than one limb, so one or two tourniquets will not cover it. Stock each kit with enough tourniquets, chest seals and pressure bandages to treat at least five people. Train everyone who drives a youth trip on how to apply a tourniquet. Know where your nearest trauma center is. In this case Mount Sinai Hospital was about two miles away. One of the wounded drove himself there. In a lot of the country, the nearest trauma center is much farther, and your team will be holding pressure for a long time before help arrives.

Biblical Perspective

“But seek the welfare of the city where I have sent you into exile, and pray to the Lord on its behalf, for in its welfare you will find your welfare.” (Jeremiah 29:7, ESV)

Jeremiah wrote this to the exiles in Babylon, people living in a city that was not theirs, surrounded by people who did not share their faith. God told them to build houses, plant gardens, and work for the good of the city they had been sent to. The people of New Life Center were doing the same thing on Friday night. They took teenagers from one of the most violent parts of Chicago to pack meals for children in other countries, and they came home to the neighborhood they have chosen to serve.

“The prudent sees danger and hides himself, but the simple go on and suffer for it.” (Proverbs 27:12, ESV)

Proverbs puts the other half of the job in front of us. Seeking the welfare of the city does not excuse us from seeing the danger in it. The prudent person in this proverb sees what is coming, takes cover in time, and keeps going. For a church security team, that means doing the ministry and planning for the threat that comes with it. When your church goes into hard places, your team goes with it, watches the street when the kids come home, and carries the trauma kit.

Final Assessment

Four church staff and volunteers were shot outside a church in Chicago on Friday night after spending the evening serving children. All four survived, and the shooter is still out there. Police have not said who the target was.

The danger was on the sidewalk, at night, as a youth group came home to a church whose ministry puts it close to gang conflict. Every church that runs youth trips can start this week by having an adult get out and look around before the kids come out. Every church that ministers to gang members needs a plan for the conflicts its people bring with them. Before your next trip leaves, put a trauma kit in the van with enough tourniquets, chest seals and pressure bandages for at least five people.

Final Thoughts

Does your church run a youth trip, a mission trip or any program that brings people home after dark? Who on your team is standing outside when the van pulls in? Leave a comment and tell us how your team handles it, and share this article with your pastor and your youth leader.

Leave a comment

Sources