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The kids were finishing a song at CrossPointe Community Church in Wayne, Michigan, when a gunman opened fire outside. A deacon who was running late hit him with his pickup, a member of the safety team was shot, and the gunman never made it inside. I went to CrossPointe and sat down with the people who were there to hear what happened and what they want other church safety teams to learn from that Sunday.