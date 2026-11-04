Christian Warrior Training

Christian Warrior Training

Christian Warrior Training
Securing the Sanctuary-Christian Warrior Training
How Church Security Team Members Build Courage
0:00
-10:21

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How Church Security Team Members Build Courage

Church security team members without a military or police background can build courage through hard training, and veterans and retired officers need the same training to maintain theirs
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Keith Graves
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