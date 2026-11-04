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How Church Security Team Members Build Courage
Church security team members without a military or police background can build courage through hard training, and veterans and retired officers need the same training to maintain theirs
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Securing the Sanctuary-Christian Warrior Training
Join Christian Warrior Training for practical insights and training resources on church security. Our articles and videos empower church security teams to better protect their congregations and communities.Join Christian Warrior Training for practical insights and training resources on church security. Our articles and videos empower church security teams to better protect their congregations and communities.
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