GRAPHIC VIDEO* Nine Killed in Church Funeral Attack: The Warning for American Churches

Intel Monitor/Report Suspicious Activity

Thank you to our paid subscribers. Your support keeps the training and intelligence from Christian Warrior Training (CWT) free for every church. As our thank-you, paid subscribers get my Analyst’s Notes, a Leadership Memo for your pastor and elders on which funerals need a safety team, a Team Huddle Brief for any service, and a Tabletop Scenario built on this attack. All of it is in the For Paid Subscribers section at the bottom of this article. If you are not a paid subscriber yet, upgrading gets you these with every brief and helps keep the rest free.

DOWNLOADS FOR PAID SUBSCRIBERS AT THE BOTTOM OF THE PAGE

Bottom Line Up Front (BLUF)

Yesterday, October 23, two or three masked gunmen attacked a funeral at St. George Greek Orthodox Church in the village of Hmoud, Karak Governorate, southern Jordan. Nine people are dead and about 40 are wounded. The death toll rose from seven to nine today when two critically wounded people died. Jordanian officials call it a terrorist attack by a group of extremists. The attackers fled, no arrests have been announced, and no claim of responsibility has been verified. The National, a news outlet in the United Arab Emirates, reports it is the deadliest attack on Jordan’s Christians since the mid-1950s.

What Happened

Around 2:10 PM local time on Friday, two or three masked gunmen arrived at the church by car while a funeral was under way for a woman from the community. They fired first at mourners outside the church from the street, using trees and a low wall for cover. They then rushed the church entrance and kept shooting. Witnesses said the shooting lasted about five minutes before the attackers drove away. Survivors also reported an explosion as the funeral procession began. The cause of the explosion has not been confirmed.

Between 150 and 200 people were in and around the church. Closed-circuit television (CCTV) footage verified by the British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) shows two attackers entering the church grounds through a vehicle entrance, pulling back, and returning with a third gunman. Witnesses described handguns and at least one rifle.

Police and security forces launched a manhunt, and roads in and out of Karak were closed. Security remains tightened in Karak, and police were patrolling outside the church on Saturday. On Saturday, King Abdullah II chaired a security meeting and ordered security forces to pursue those responsible. Jordan declared three days of national mourning beginning Friday.

⚠️ Graphic Content Warning: Video of the Attack ⚠️

The videos below show people being shot, and people who are dead and dying. They are disturbing. Do not watch them if you are sensitive to graphic violence, if children are nearby, or if you are not prepared to see mass casualties at a funeral. The videos are included so church safety teams can study how the attack unfolded.

The Suspects

The church security camera recorded three men. No arrests have been announced, and the suspects have not been publicly identified. Authorities say it is too early to determine whether they have links to known groups inside or outside Jordan.

Cedar News, a Lebanese outlet, reported on Friday that the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS) claimed the attack. That report has not been verified, and Reuters and Agence France-Presse (AFP) reported on Saturday that no group had claimed responsibility.

The Victims

Nine people have died. The eight victims reported on Saturday morning were all men, most from the Halasah family, one of Jordan’s prominent Christian families. Three were doctors. A witness said most of those killed were between 50 and 70 years old. About 40 people were wounded, and Jordan’s health minister said 25 remain hospitalized. A Halasah family member who is a doctor told The National the attack appeared designed to make Christians leave the area.

The Response

King Abdullah II visited the wounded in Karak and said the perpetrators would be punished with an iron fist. Prime Minister Jafar Hassan blamed terrorist ideology and extremism, and the interior minister called the attack unprecedented in the history of the kingdom. The United States embassy in Amman said security was stepped up at malls, foreign embassies, and other locations across Jordan. No United States connection to the attack has been reported. Lebanon, India, Greece, and the World Evangelical Alliance are among those who condemned it.

The Greek Orthodox Patriarchate of Jerusalem, which oversees the church in Hmoud, called the attack a vile and cowardly act that struck its own community. On Saturday, Patriarch Theophilos III held a memorial service in Jerusalem for the victims. Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew, the senior bishop of the Eastern Orthodox Church, and the Latin Patriarchate of Jerusalem also condemned the attack.

Background

Karak is home to a long-established Christian minority in a Muslim-majority country. In December 2016, ISIS gunmen attacked police and then Karak Castle, killing 10 people, including seven police officers and a Canadian tourist. Jordan has also been a repeated target of Iranian missile and drone strikes this year during the war between Iran and the United States and Israel. Officials have not linked the church attack to that conflict.

Why It Matters for Churches Here

Christians in Jordan and across much of the Middle East are targeted for their faith, and this attack hit a Christian family in its home village. Churches in the United States do not face that kind of open persecution, and most funerals here do not need a safety team on duty. The risk changes when the person being buried was the victim of a murder, had ties to crime or gangs, or belonged to an organization that brings enemies. Those funerals are announced publicly, draw large crowds of older adults, and can draw the people who caused the death. The attackers in Hmoud fired from cover outside the church before they moved on the entrance, and the people standing outside were hit first.

What You Can Do to Prevent It

Ask your pastor or church office to notify the safety team leader of every funeral. When the person being buried was a murder victim, had ties to crime or gangs, or belonged to an organization that brings enemies, staff the service the way you staff a Sunday service. Apply the same check to weddings, celebrations of life, and vigils. Post one team member outside where they can see the parking lot, the street, and any vehicle entrance. Practice closing and locking your entry doors, and time how long it takes. Choose a room-by-room evacuation route that leads away from the street-facing doors and windows, and walk each route with your team. Stock bleeding-control kits in every building, and schedule a tourniquet class for your team. Write down the license plate and description of any unfamiliar vehicle that circles or parks near your building during an event, and call law enforcement. Give your pastor and funeral director a short script for announcing a lockdown or evacuation from the front of the room.

What the Bible Says

“Precious in the sight of the LORD is the death of his saints.” (Psalm 116:15, ESV)

The people killed in Hmoud died at a funeral, standing with a grieving family and honoring one of their own. Psalm 116 was written by someone who had come close to death and been delivered, and verse 15 tells us that God does not treat the death of His people as a small thing. He sees it, and He counts it as precious. That same church was gathered around the promise Jesus made at another funeral, outside the tomb of Lazarus in John 11:25-26, when He said that whoever believes in Him will live even though they die. That promise still stands for the families in Hmoud, and it stands for us.

Paul told Timothy in 2 Timothy 3:12 that everyone who wants to live a Godly life in Christ Jesus will be persecuted. Christians in Jordan, Nigeria, Syria, and Egypt live that verse every week. In Revelation 6:9-10, John sees the souls of those killed for the word of God crying out and asking the Lord how long it will be before He judges and avenges their blood. Their question is answered with a promise that judgment is coming on God’s timetable, and Romans 13:4 tells us that the governing authorities who bear the sword are God’s servants in the meantime. Churches in the United States do not face open persecution. First Corinthians 12:26 still applies to us: when one member of the body suffers, every member suffers with it. The families in Hmoud are our family.

When Nehemiah’s people were rebuilding the wall of Jerusalem and their enemies threatened to attack, Nehemiah stood up and said, “Do not be afraid of them. Remember the Lord, who is great and awesome, and fight for your brothers, your sons, your daughters, your wives, and your homes” (Nehemiah 4:14, ESV). Nehemiah treated the threat as real and kept the work going. He posted guards, armed the builders, and kept the people working (Nehemiah 4:16-18). A church safety team does the same work today: keeping the doors open so people can come to Christ, watching the parking lot and the street, and standing ready to protect the congregation when a funeral or a service carries real risk.

Please pray for the victims, their families, and the Christian community of Karak. Details may change as the investigation develops. Share this with your pastor and your team leader. Paid subscribers get my Analyst’s Notes, a Leadership Memo, a Team Huddle Brief, and a Tabletop Scenario below.

For Paid Subscribers

✅ Analyst’s Notes on how this attack was carried out and what I am watching for next

✅ Leadership Memo (PDF) for your pastor and elders on which funerals need a safety team

✅ Team Huddle Brief (PDF) your team leader can use before any service

✅ Tabletop Scenario (PDF) built on the Hmoud attack, in the CASIC scenario format