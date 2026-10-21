Why Drones Are the Biggest Security Risk You Aren't Watching

Intel Monitor/Report Suspicious Activity

Drone Warfare and the Threat to Your Church

I have been warning church safety teams about drones for roughly two years. Some people have listened. Others have told me to stay in my lane, that this is a problem for another country, or that their church has no reason to prepare for it.

I recently sat down with Matt, a former Air Force Joint Terminal Attack Controller who now works in drone training and production with Valdi Labs and Watchfire. He is also a Christian and serves on his church security team. He understands the military capabilities, and he understands the responsibility of protecting a congregation.

His warning was blunt. When I asked about people dismissing the threat, he said, “You’re going to get your people killed, flat out.”

That is a hard statement. But before you dismiss it, listen to the training experience behind it and ask yourself a question: If a suspicious drone appeared over your church this Sunday, would your team know what to do?

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A Cheap Drone Can Defeat an Experienced Team

One of the strongest moments in our conversation came when Matt described acting as an opposing drone pilot during military training. He explained that he could not pick up a rifle and expect to defeat the highly trained special operations personnel he was working against. With an inexpensive drone, however, he had been able to defeat entire SEAL teams in simulated engagements.

These were training scenarios. He was talking about simulated casualties, and he made that clear during the interview. The lesson was how quickly a threat from above could expose weaknesses in people who already had years of tactical experience.

Train Before Your First Encounter

According to Matt, the teams changed how they moved and responded as the training progressed. They learned to take the drones seriously, and they adapted. Their first exposure happened during training, where mistakes could be corrected.

That is what I want for our church safety teams. Learn now, while you have the opportunity. Your first discussion about a drone response should happen around a training table, not in the parking lot while families are arriving.

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The Attacker Does Not Have to Walk Through Your Doors

Most church security planning concentrates on threats at ground level. We watch the entrances, identify suspicious behavior, position people in the parking lot, and prepare to respond to an armed attacker. Those responsibilities remain essential.

A drone introduces a different problem. The person controlling it can be away from the church, outside the area your team is watching. Your people may see the aircraft without ever seeing the operator.

Matt also explained how operating through a screen or goggles can distance a person from the immediate human consequences of an attack. His assessment was that this changes the psychological barrier for someone willing to commit violence.

We do not need to predict exactly who will use that capability against a church to recognize the gap in our preparation. A plan built entirely around someone approaching on foot leaves a threat from above largely unaddressed.

Observation Can Come Before an Attack

Matt described three broad drone roles: intelligence gathering, direct attack, and dropping a payload. Church safety teams should understand those categories without assuming they can reliably identify a drone’s purpose from the ground.

A drone watching entrances, parking areas, or the movement of people could be gathering information. It could also have an innocent explanation. You need observation, documentation, and judgment to distinguish concerning activity from ordinary drone use.

Recognize and Report Suspicious Activity

Pay attention to behavior. Repeated appearances during services, persistent observation of particular areas, or activity that coincides with other suspicious conduct deserves attention. Record what you actually observed rather than turning your suspicions into facts.

An aircraft does not have to be visibly carrying something to warrant a report. At the same time, failing to see a payload does not establish that the aircraft is harmless. Your team needs a process for communicating uncertainty and escalating a credible concern.

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Glass and Open Spaces Create Vulnerabilities

Churches love glass. We have large lobby windows, bright entrances, and open gathering spaces. During the interview, Matt raised the possibility that an attack could exploit those features. Closed doors are useful, but the building’s construction and the location of your people also belong in the discussion.

He also emphasized cover, concealment, and the danger of people remaining exposed or gathering together during an attack. Those are lessons your team should consider when reviewing outdoor activities, arrival periods, and dismissal.

Plan Where People Will Move

Ask where people could move if a threat appeared above the parking lot. Look at the routes to protected areas, the amount of glass along those routes, and the needs of children, older members, and people with limited mobility. A direction that sounds simple in a meeting may become difficult when several hundred people try to follow it.

People may also stop to record an unfamiliar drone instead of moving away from danger. Your response plan needs clear instructions and people who can deliver them calmly. Watching a threat develop through a phone screen does nothing to protect a congregation.

Understand the Limits of Your Response

The interview included discussion of military counterdrone techniques and training. Churches need to distinguish those discussions from what they are authorized to do. The FAA states that shooting at an aircraft, including a drone, is illegal under federal law. A drone hovering near your property does not give your team permission to shoot it down. If its operation poses an immediate threat, contact local law enforcement.

Protecting people, communicating the threat, and coordinating with responders should be the foundation of your plan. Do not build it around a volunteer improvising a counterdrone response.

A Drone Can Also Help Protect the Church

We spent a substantial part of the interview discussing how churches can use drones for observation. I believe church safety teams should seriously consider a trained drone operator as part of their program.

At the property where we recorded, we were discussing approximately 35 acres. Three people in the parking lot cannot watch every part of that property at once. A drone can help an operator observe areas that would otherwise require someone to walk or drive out to investigate.

That can give your team information before it sends a person into an uncertain situation. It can also support the people already watching entrances and interacting with arriving families.

Inspect Uncertain Areas Without Sending Someone Inside

I described the training we have available at courses.christianwarriortraining.com on using an Avata 2 drone to inspect a church interior. Being able to look into an area remotely can reduce unnecessary exposure. It does not mean a camera has established that every room, hiding place, or part of the building is safe.

A pastor should not be walking through a church alone to investigate a possible intruder. A drone may help gather information, but the goal remains making sound decisions and giving responding officers useful information.

Build a Trained and Accountable Drone Program

If your church develops a drone program, make it a real assignment with training, procedures, and coordination. The FAA explains that almost all flying for purposes other than recreation falls under Part 107. Using a drone for church security is a mission, even when the operator is a volunteer.

Plan for the applicable pilot certification, airspace, and operating requirements. Assign someone to manage the equipment, maintain proficiency, and make sure the operator can communicate effectively with the rest of the safety team.

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Put This Into Your Next Training Meeting

You can begin preparing before buying equipment. Start by making drone awareness and response part of your existing safety program.

Your next meeting should address these questions:

Who watches above the property? Assign responsibility instead of assuming somebody will notice.

How is a sighting reported? Agree on the information to relay, including location, movement, time, and observed behavior.

Who makes protective decisions? Identify the person who can redirect arrivals, move people, and coordinate with ministry leaders.

Where will people go? Review protected areas and practical routes from parking lots, playgrounds, and outdoor gatherings.

Who calls law enforcement? Establish how a credible threat will be reported without delaying the call while everyone discusses it.

Could a church operated drone improve observation? Consider your property, personnel, training needs, and the requirements for a lawful program.

Practice a Sunday Morning Scenario

Then walk through a scenario. A team member reports a drone repeatedly hovering near the entrance while families arrive. What happens next? Who communicates with the children’s ministry? Who watches the aircraft? Who keeps the entrance from becoming a crowd of people staring upward?

Work through the uncertainty now. An unfamiliar drone is not automatically an attack, but your team should be capable of assessing and responding without confusion.

Christian Men Need to Take Responsibility

In the interview, I brought up Ezekiel 33 and the responsibility of the watchman to sound the warning. I also referred to Nehemiah 4, where the people continued their work while taking precautions against attack.

Those passages describe particular circumstances, but they give us something serious to consider. We should not treat awareness, preparation, and the protection of others as evidence that a Christian lacks faith.

Matt made another point that deserves attention. Christian warriors need judgment about when force is appropriate. Courage carries responsibility. A safety team must be able to recognize danger while remaining disciplined, welcoming, and accountable for its actions.

Turn the Warning Into Preparation

I hope the people who dismiss this threat are right about their own church never experiencing it. I would be thankful if none of us ever had to respond to a drone attack. But hope does not answer the questions your safety team needs to resolve.

Churches have adapted before. We added security teams, expanded our attention into parking lots, improved communications, and trained for threats that previous generations rarely discussed. Our responsibility is to keep learning as the capabilities available to violent people change.

Watch the interview and share it with your pastor and safety team leader. Then put a drone response discussion on your training schedule. Take the warning seriously enough to turn it into preparation.

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