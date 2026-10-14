Christian Warrior Training

Christian Warrior Training

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/

He Survived an Active Shooter. Here’s What Saved Him.

I interview my friend Austin “AJ” James, who confronted an active shooter at an In n Out restaurant.
Keith Graves's avatar
Keith Graves

For the price of a cup of coffee each month, you can support training for all church safety ministries.

Intel Monitor/Report Suspicious Activity

AJ was armed when he came face to face with the active shooter at the Twin Falls In-N-Out. He was shot, his arm was shattered, and when he tried to return fire, his gun went click. There was no round in the chamber.

In this interview, the former police officer walks me through the attack, the actions his wife and friend took to keep him alive, and his ongoing recovery. We examine what went right, what went wrong, and the lessons every concealed carrier and church safety team should hear.

Leave a comment

0:00 Coming Up

0:49 Back at the Twin Falls In-N-Out

1:57 The Interview

7:11 The Day of the Shooting

19:20 The Click: No Round in the Chamber

25:13 Saving AJ: The Tourniquet and the Drive to the Hospital

34:37 Lessons: What Went Right, What Went Wrong

45:48 Remembering Lt. Stephen Williams

53:39 The Road Back

57:00 A Call From In-N-Out

Discussion about this video

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2026 Graves and Associates INC · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture