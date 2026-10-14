He Survived an Active Shooter. Here’s What Saved Him.

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AJ was armed when he came face to face with the active shooter at the Twin Falls In-N-Out. He was shot, his arm was shattered, and when he tried to return fire, his gun went click. There was no round in the chamber.

In this interview, the former police officer walks me through the attack, the actions his wife and friend took to keep him alive, and his ongoing recovery. We examine what went right, what went wrong, and the lessons every concealed carrier and church safety team should hear.

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0:00 Coming Up

0:49 Back at the Twin Falls In-N-Out

1:57 The Interview

7:11 The Day of the Shooting

19:20 The Click: No Round in the Chamber

25:13 Saving AJ: The Tourniquet and the Drive to the Hospital

34:37 Lessons: What Went Right, What Went Wrong

45:48 Remembering Lt. Stephen Williams

53:39 The Road Back

57:00 A Call From In-N-Out