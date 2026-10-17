Armed Parent Broke Oregon Law to Stop the Bend School Shooter

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Status as of Friday, October 16, 2026. Information is preliminary. Bend Police scheduled another press conference for this afternoon and said more information about the community member who stopped the suspect would likely be released today.

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Bottom Line Up Front (BLUF)

On Thursday, October 15, a man sitting in a pickup in the Silver Rail Elementary School parking lot saw the suspect carrying a long gun toward the building and confronted him. The suspect fired multiple rounds into the truck, went over the school fence, and shot through the locked doors of the school’s secure entry vestibule. Witnesses place him in the special education area of the building. He killed three children and a teacher and critically wounded a child and a second teacher. An armed parent, reported to hold a valid concealed handgun license, saw him enter, followed him inside, and shot and killed him. Bend-La Pine Schools bans concealed handgun license holders from carrying on its school grounds, and Oregon law makes carrying there a crime. The only legal way to have a gun on that campus was unloaded and locked in a vehicle, and a parent who went to the car, loaded the gun, and came back inside to stop the suspect would still have broken the law. Bend Police officers arrived about three minutes after the first 911 call and found the suspect already dead. An armed parent carrying his firearm against Oregon law stopped this attack before police arrived.

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What Happened

Silver Rail Elementary is a kindergarten through fifth grade school at 61530 SE Stone Creek Lane in southeast Bend with about 450 students and 40 staff. Shortly before 1:00 p.m. Pacific time, a man was sitting in his red Toyota Tacoma idling in the school parking lot when he saw the suspect carrying a long gun toward the building. The man confronted him. The suspect fired multiple rounds into the truck, putting at least five holes in the passenger side door and bed and shattering the rear passenger window. Reporting citing The Oregonian says the suspect then threw the gun over the school fence, climbed over after it, and moved toward the building. The driver called 911 at 12:59 p.m. and reported being shot at multiple times by a person with a long gun.

Bend-La Pine Schools equips its buildings with secure entry vestibules. A visitor enters a locked outer area, signs in with photo identification, and is buzzed through a second electronic door. Bend Police Chief Mike Krantz said the suspect forced his way in by shooting at the locked doors, and The Oregonian reports he shot the locks out of the vestibule. Within the next minute, dispatchers received dozens of 911 calls that a shooter was inside, and at 1:00 p.m. dispatch sounded an alert tone to all law enforcement.

A fifth-grade teacher, Kathy Sheil Smith, told KPTV she saw the gunman approaching the grounds with a long gun, called the school’s main office to report it, and moved her students into a corner of the room, where they stayed quiet. The school was directed into lockdown at 1:01 p.m. By that point the suspect was already inside. Witnesses told the Bend Source the gunman went into the special education area of the school, where at least three more shots were heard.

The first Bend Police officers arrived at 1:02 p.m. Moments later an officer reported that the suspect had been shot by a community member who had seen him enter the school, pursued him inside, and engaged him. The initial emergency medical services radio dispatch said the shooter appeared to have been neutralized, possibly by a father at the school. Officers entered, confirmed the suspect was dead, cleared the building for other threats, rendered aid, and evacuated the school room by room.

Three children, ages 5, 8 and 11, and one teacher were killed. A 7-year-old child and a 54-year-old teacher were taken to St. Charles Medical Center in Bend with critical injuries. Police said all victim families have been notified. No victim names have been released.

Bend Police sent a public alert at 1:17 p.m. telling people to avoid the area, and about 10 minutes later announced that families should report to Journey Church, 61303 S Highway 97. All students and staff were transported to the church, and reunification ran until about 5:45 p.m. Nearby Caldera High School and Jewell Elementary also went into lockdown. The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) Portland field office is assisting, agents from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) were reported en route, and federal officials told NBC News the Oregon State Police may become the lead investigating agency. Chief Krantz said investigators will remain at the school for several days. All Bend-La Pine Schools are closed today.

I shot this body armor with a shotgun and it stopped all pellets within the first layers. This is what I wear right now.

Suspect Information

Police have identified the suspect only as a 16-year-old male. He was killed at the scene. Police have not released his name, a motive, whether he attended Silver Rail, or whether he knew anyone there. Chief Krantz declined to name the weapon or the number of rounds fired, citing the investigation.

The Associated Press, citing a law enforcement official briefed on the case, reported the weapon was a pump-action shotgun purchased by the suspect’s mother. Multiple law enforcement sources told CBS News the weapon was a shotgun. Bend Police have not confirmed either report.

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Who Stopped the Shooter

A community member stopped the suspect before police arrived. Bend Police describe the person as a community member who saw the suspect enter the school, pursued him into the building, and engaged him. The Spokesman-Review, carrying reporting from The Oregonian, reports the community member is the parent of a student or students at the school, and the first emergency medical services dispatch described the person as possibly a father at the school. Fox News reported he holds a concealed carry permit. Police have not yet released his identity, permit status, weapon, carry method, or the number of rounds fired. Oregon Governor Tina Kotek publicly thanked the community member for intervening and acknowledged the emotional burden that person now carries.

What Oregon Law and the School Policy Say

Oregon Revised Statutes (ORS) 166.370(1)(a) makes it a Class C felony to intentionally possess a loaded or unloaded firearm in or on a public building, and Oregon’s definition of a public building includes schools. ORS 166.370(3)(g) gives concealed handgun license holders an affirmative defense to that charge. Senate Bill 554 (2021), now codified at ORS 166.377, lets a district school board adopt a policy that the license holder defense “does not apply to the possession of firearms on the grounds of the schools controlled by the board.” A board that adopts one must post a clearly visible sign at all normal points of entry to its school grounds and list the covered grounds on its website.

When a license holder carries on school grounds covered by such a policy, Oregon law treats it as a Class A misdemeanor instead of a felony. Newsweek reported the penalty as up to one year in jail. The exact maximum for a Class A misdemeanor in Oregon is 364 days in jail under ORS 161.615 and a $6,250 fine under ORS 161.635. ORS 166.370(3)(j) still allows a firearm on school property that is unloaded and locked in a motor vehicle.

Bend-La Pine Schools adopted Board Policy KGBB, “Firearms Prohibited,” in December 2021. It reads in part:

“No person on grounds of the schools controlled by the Board of Directors for Bend-La Pine Schools Board (including in school buildings), will possess any firearm, except when said firearm is possessed by a person who is not otherwise prohibited from possessing the firearm, and is unloaded and locked in a motor vehicle. The exception provided in Oregon Revised Statute (ORS) 166.370(3)(g) for concealed carry licensees (see ORS 166.291 and 166.292) does not apply to the possession of firearms on grounds of the schools controlled by the Board.”

The policy also states that anyone violating it “may be issued a trespass citation, ejected from the premises and referred to law enforcement officials.” Firearms under the control of law enforcement are permitted.

Under that policy and state law, a license holder who carried a loaded handgun onto Silver Rail’s grounds and into the building committed a Class A misdemeanor. Whether a prosecutor would charge a parent who used that gun to stop a school shooting, and whether Oregon’s choice of evils defense under ORS 161.200 would apply, is a separate question that has not been addressed.

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The vehicle exception does not help. The policy allows a gun on school grounds only while it stays unloaded and locked in the car. A licensed parent who obeyed that rule, then went to the car, loaded the gun, and carried it into the building to stop the suspect would have committed the same Class A misdemeanor. Under Oregon law and this policy, no legal way existed for an armed adult on that campus to stop the attack.

Idaho handles this differently. Idaho Code 18-3302D also makes it a misdemeanor to possess a firearm on school property, but subsection (4)(d) exempts a person complying with Idaho Code 19-202A, the state law protecting people who defend themselves or others. A parent in Idaho who stopped an attack like Silver Rail would have an exemption written into the school gun law itself. Oregon’s school gun law contains no exemption of that kind.

The district also runs a school resource officer program with Bend Police and the Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office, with officers shared across several schools. A 2024 district safety review after a loaded gun was found at Pilot Butte Middle School recommended more dedicated school resource officers and decided against metal detectors and wireless panic alarms. It has not been reported whether a school resource officer was at Silver Rail on Thursday.

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Online Radicalization of Children

Police have not released a motive, and nothing has connected this suspect to any group. Organized online networks are radicalizing children right now on the same gaming and chat platforms kids use every day, and some of them openly encourage attacks like this one.

The best known is 764. Federal prosecutors say Bradley Cadenhead created it on Discord when he was 15. The FBI describes 764 as a Nihilistic Violent Extremist (NVE) network, and it targets children through Roblox, Minecraft, Discord, Telegram, Instagram, and X. Members groom and extort children, then coerce them into harming themselves, harming animals, and harming other children, and some push victims toward suicide. The network splinters and renames itself constantly, and the FBI Dallas field office reported this year that the FBI is investigating more than 450 subjects tied to 764 and similar networks. The wider cluster of these groups is often called “the Com.”

Nihilistic Violent Extremism is the FBI’s category for people who want to cause chaos and tear down society without any particular political or religious cause. FBI Director Kash Patel reported a 300 percent increase in NVE cases between September 2024 and September 2025.

The True Crime Community (TCC) is an online subculture on Roblox, Discord, and TikTok that glorifies mass shooters, trades fan art of school shooters, and encourages violence and self-harm. Extremism researchers classify it as a subculture of nihilistic violent extremism. Investigators have looked at possible links between members of these networks and real school attacks, including the January 2025 shooting at Antioch High School in Nashville.

The involuntary celibate (incel) movement is an online subculture of young men who blame women and society for their lack of relationships. Several mass attackers have written incel grievances into their manifestos, including the 2014 Isla Vista attacker in California.

For church teams and youth ministries, the warning signs are concrete. A child carving “764” or a username into their skin, drawings of school shooters, sudden secrecy about a Discord or Roblox account, and talk of admiring past attackers all warrant a conversation with the parents and, where there is a threat, a report to police. Your youth ministry leaders should know these names.

Lessons for Church Security Teams

Always be carrying, on the body

The parent saw the suspect go into the building and followed him in. The gun was on him at the moment he made the decision. Compare that to the In-N-Out shooting in Twin Falls, Idaho, on August 1. A woman running from the restaurant took cover behind the attacker’s car and found the handgun he had dropped there. She picked it up, found it jammed, could not clear it, threw it down, and ran. She normally carries, and that day her own gun was in her car. I break that moment down in my In-N-Out video, and every team member who leaves a gun in a purse or a glove box should watch it.

Idaho allows permitless carry, and at Twin Falls four people acted in the first minutes. An Idaho State Police officer inside the restaurant protected the employees. AJ Scott, a former officer, moved toward the gunfire and was shot. Another armed citizen fired at the attacker and pulled his attention away from the cars in the drive-thru. The woman tried the dropped pistol. In Bend, one armed parent ended the attack. In both cases, ordinary people with guns were the response while police were still minutes away.

A gun in a purse, a glove box, or a console does not get you through a door behind a shooter. Oregon law steered every permit holder at Bend-La Pine schools toward leaving the gun unloaded and locked in the car. Nobody in this attack had three minutes to go get it, and a parent who did go get it would still have broken the law by bringing it inside. Carry in an inside the waistband or outside the waistband holster, worn on your beltline at the 12 to 3 o’clock position or the 9 to 12 o’clock position.

Bend-La Pine Schools does not allow concealed carry permit holders to carry inside its buildings. I carry in denied areas. That includes schools. Idaho law prohibits carrying on school property, and I carry there anyway because a school is exactly where I worry an active shooter will show up. We are not telling anyone to break the law. I often go to high-risk venues where the chance of an active shooter is real, and when I do, I carry concealed in a way that nobody can see I am armed while I can still get to the gun. If you are caught carrying in a place where the law prohibits it, you can be fined or jailed, and you need to understand that risk before you make the choice. I personally accept that risk and will deal with it if it comes up, and I have no doubt this article would be brought up at a trial if it ever came to that. In a denied area you are going to be a hero or a zero: a hero if you save the children, and a zero if you have a negligent discharge because you were doing something stupid while carrying concealed where you were not supposed to be. If you carry in deep concealment, run your draw from that exact setup in dry practice until you can get the gun out cleanly under time pressure.

Respond with what you have, right now

Officers arrived at 1:02 p.m., three minutes after the first call. That is an excellent response time for any agency, and the suspect had still breached the building and killed four people. Your team will be on scene first. The parent moved toward the suspect with what was available, without waiting for police. The first armed response at your church will come from whoever is closest, and that person will be working alone for the first several minutes. Assign each armed team member a sector of the building and parking lot so each one knows they are expected to respond first in that area.

Act on the first sighting of a gun

This attack gave two warnings before the suspect reached the door. A man in the parking lot saw him walking toward the building with a long gun, and a fifth-grade teacher saw the same thing from her classroom and called the office. The lockdown order came at 1:01 p.m., after the suspect was inside. At your church, a report of a person carrying a long gun toward the building starts the response. Train your parking lot team and greeters to put it on the radio immediately in plain language, with location and direction of travel, and give the person at the door authority to lock the doors and call 911 without waiting for anyone’s approval. Shots fired in the parking lot get the same response. A resident near Silver Rail who heard the shots was not sure at first whether it was gunfire or construction noise. Train your team to treat any sound like gunfire as gunfire.

A shotgun will open your door

I have been monitoring active shooter events for decades. I have found very few where an attacker shot his way through a school’s doors, and the ones I have found involved glass. Silver Rail is one of the very few where an attacker used a shotgun to breach locked doors. I have training in shotgun breaching, I have trained others in it, and I have done it on real operations. Breaching a door with a shotgun is simple and easy. A breacher shoots the lock and latch area or the hinges, and a standard commercial door with one latch point gives way in a few rounds.

Our churches are open and welcoming so people can come to Christ, and the sanctuary doors are not going to be locked on Sunday morning. Church schools, preschools, children’s wings, and offices are different, and many of them are locked during the day. Walk your church and your church school this week and look at every locked exterior door the way a breacher would. There are hardware changes that make a shotgun breach slower and harder:

Multiple locking points. A door held by a mortise lock plus a deadbolt, or by top and bottom rods, takes more rounds and more time than a single latch.

Lock reinforcement. A steel wrap plate around the lock and a reinforced strike plate fastened with long screws into the framing keep the door in the frame after the lock is damaged.

Hinge security. Security hinge studs on the hinge side of the door, non-removable hinge pins, or a continuous steel hinge keep the door in place even if the hinges are shot.

Steel doors and frames. A solid steel door in a steel frame anchored to the wall holds up far longer than a hollow or wood door.

Glass. Keep locks away from glass panels an attacker can shoot out and reach through. Security film anchored to the frame holds broken glass in place for a time, and ballistic-rated glazing in a church school vestibule stops rounds outright.

Interior doors. Classroom and nursery doors that lock from the inside give people a second barrier after the exterior door fails. Talk to your fire marshal before installing any barricade device so it meets fire code.

None of this stops a determined attacker. Every one of these changes buys time for your team to respond and for people inside to lock down.

Train for this exact scenario

We have built a downloadable training scenario from this incident, with the scenario briefing you read to your team and the expected outcomes. It starts with a report of a person carrying a long gun across your parking lot, moves to shots fired at a car, then a breach at a locked door into your children’s wing. Before you run it, call your local law enforcement agency and tell them you are running a drill, search everybody for weapons, and use only blue guns or laser trainers. Run it with your parking lot post, your door post, your sanctuary post, and your children’s wing post. Practice moving toward the sound of gunfire, communicating your location by radio, and identifying yourself to arriving police with your hands visible and your gun holstered. A citizen who has just shot a suspect is a person with a gun when police come through the door.

Be ready to serve as a reunification site

Journey Church became the reunification site for Silver Rail. Police announced it about 25 minutes after the first call, every student and staff member was transported there, and it stayed open until about 5:45 p.m.

When I was running complex operations, I liked picking churches. They had the space inside, parking outside, and the amenities inside, including a kitchen and bathrooms. Most importantly, they had welcoming people who loved their community and worshiped Christ. Churches were the best places for any big operation, whether it was a reunification, meeting up before a search warrant, or planning a complex operation where I needed everybody in one place. Your church should be ready for any of that.

Start with an area survey. Map every school within two miles of your church, then call the school district’s safety office and your police department and ask whether your church is named as a reunification site in their plans. If it is, or if your building fits the description, start planning now so you can stand it up on a moment’s notice.

Your plan needs a way to call in your safety team. We are all volunteers, and on a weekday afternoon nobody will be on duty. Build a call list so your team can come in, open the building, clear it, and secure it within 30 minutes. The police are going to be very busy, and your team can help them and help the church carry out the reunification. Police will see your team as trustworthy people they can hand minor tasks to. The plan should also name the staff member who authorizes opening the building and list who holds keys and alarm codes on a weekday. Lay out the parking lot with a lane kept open for buses and emergency vehicles. Designate one controlled entrance where police and district staff check identification before releasing a child to a parent. Assign separate rooms for students, for parents waiting, and for families being notified of a death. Stock water, chairs, and tissues, and keep media and onlookers outside the building.

A reunification site puts hundreds of frightened parents and children in one place. In complex terror attacks, we know terrorists plan to hit the places where survivors and responders gather, including reunification sites. Silver Rail was not a terror attack, and that was clear quickly. Your plan still needs to account for a second attack. Post armed team members at the entrance and in the parking lot, and check in with the police supervisor on scene so officers know who your team members are and what they are wearing. Planning for that is taking care of the body of Christ.

Biblical Perspective

Proverbs 24:11–12 (ESV) Rescue those who are being taken away to death; hold back those who are stumbling to the slaughter. If you say, “Behold, we did not know this,” does not he who weighs the heart perceive it? Does not he who keeps watch over your soul know it, and will he not repay man according to his work?

Solomon gives no exemption for the person who saw the danger and chose not to act. In Bend, the suspect was confronted in the parking lot by a man who took fire for it, and an armed parent followed him through the school door. For a church safety team, this passage removes the option of claiming you did not know. You know the threat exists and you have seen the timelines. God weighs what we did with what we knew.

That obligation does not end if you are unarmed. Be prepared to take on the suspect with your hands. Attackers who are confronted, even by unarmed people, often stop, retreat, or kill themselves. The FBI’s study of 160 active shooter incidents from 2000 to 2013 found that 21 of them ended when unarmed citizens restrained the shooter, and 11 of those were at schools, where principals, teachers, staff, and students did it. You might get shot. Most people who are shot survive, and trauma care keeps getting better. We also all know where we are going if we pass. Our priority is those children.

2 Samuel 23:20 (ESV) And Benaiah the son of Jehoiada was a valiant man of Kabzeel, a doer of great deeds. He struck down two ariels of Moab. He also went down and struck down a lion in a pit on a day when snow had fallen.

Benaiah went down into the pit with the lion, on a bad day, in bad conditions, with what he had. Scripture records it among the deeds of David’s mighty men because he went toward the danger. Remember your ABCs. In this case that means Always Be Carrying. If you have time, also remember the other ABCs: armor, bag, carbine.

Final Assessment

The suspect was seen carrying a long gun toward an elementary school, fired into a truck, went over a fence, shot through a secure vestibule, and killed four people in roughly three minutes. Bend Police arrived fast, and the attack was already over. A parent who saw the suspect, followed him inside, and shot him ended it.

For church teams, the takeaways are to carry on the body and to prepare to respond alone before police arrive. A sighting of a long gun in your parking lot starts your response, and a shotgun will open a locked door in seconds. Churches near schools should also start reunification planning now. The four people killed at Silver Rail were killed before anyone could reach them, and the armed parent likely kept that number from going higher.

Download the scenario and run it with your team. Leave a comment and tell us how your team would handle a breach at a locked door, and share this briefing with your pastor and your team leader.

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Sources: Bend Police Department press conference, October 15, 2026; Bend Police public alerts; Oregon Revised Statutes 161.200, 161.615, 161.635, 166.370, and 166.377; Bend-La Pine Schools Board Policy KGBB, Firearms Prohibited; reporting by ABC News, CBS News, CNN, NBC News, NPR, the Associated Press, The Oregonian as carried by the Spokesman-Review and the Daily Mail, KPTV, KTVZ, KATU, The Bulletin, the Bend Source, Newsweek, OPB, and TIME; FBI public statements on 764 and Nihilistic Violent Extremism; FBI, A Study of Active Shooter Incidents in the United States Between 2000 and 2013.