Two shootings in church parking areas left one man dead and two people wounded. This week’s Roll Call also covers six child-safety cases tied to churches, ministries, and a Christian school.

This week’s Roll Call Briefing is out for paid subscribers. It’s a nine-page, print-ready briefing your team lead can run before Sunday service. Here’s what’s inside.

✅ Church shootings and threats. A man was killed in an Atlanta church parking lot, two people were wounded in a lot used by a Louisiana church, and a Pennsylvania church received 171 calls, including voicemails threatening congregation members.

✅ Six child-safety cases, including charges against a former youth pastor and a church teacher accused of recording girls during class. This week’s Briefing Intent from Acts 20:29–31 asks who has access to the children in your care.

✅ Six intelligence updates, including a government warning about modified drones, a Brooklyn conviction for supporting ISIS, and cases of teens radicalized online.

✅ The threat level holds at HIGH (Orange). The briefing covers what that means for staffing, entrances, and children’s check-in heading into Thanksgiving and Advent.

✅ A short team discussion on evacuating during a service, based on the Georgia church fire that sent more than 80 people out of the building, plus the print-ready assignment sheet and pre-service checklist.

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