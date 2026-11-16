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What I Carry to Church—and Why I Choose 10mm

What do I carry to church on Sunday, and why? In this episode of Christian Warrior Training, I break down my personal concealed carry setup, including the Glock 20 in 10mm, my compensated Glock 45, and the Glock 43X with the Aimpoint COA. I’ll walk you through the modifications I’ve made, the holsters, optics, lights, and ammunition I trust, and why I continue to choose Glock over more expensive handguns. We also discuss the trade-offs between stopping power, recoil control, concealability, and reliability—and why the gun I carry to church isn’t necessarily the same one I carry to dinner with my wife. For me, being a Christian Warrior means taking responsibility for protecting my family and community while remaining grounded in faith, preparation, and discernment.

The Gear I Carry

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Glock 20 (10mm), my church carry

Glock 45 (9mm) with Radian comp

Glock 43X with Aimpoint COA, my date-night carry

Video Chapters

0:00 – What I Carry to Church

My Sunday concealed carry setup and why I choose the firearms I carry.

0:16 – Glock 20 in 10mm: My Primary Carry

Why I choose 10mm, my modifications, optics, weapon light, and appendix carry holster.

4:27 – Glock 45: Speed vs. Power

My compensated Glock 45 setup and the trade-offs between recoil control, faster follow-up shots, and caliber selection.

7:32 – Glock 43X: My Concealed Carry Alternative

The Aimpoint COA, Radian upgrades, magazines, and why the 43X works well for everyday concealed carry.

11:10 – Why I Trust Glock

Reliability, simplicity, striker-fired design, and why I choose Glock over my Staccato and other handguns.

12:45 – Prayer and Final Thoughts

Praying for our churches, families, and those who protect them—and remembering the importance of faith, preparedness, and discernment.