Man Called Outside Church and Shot: Roll Call Briefing

Intel Monitor/Report Suspicious Activity

Hello Christian Warriors. Here is your weekly Roll Call Briefing. It is meant to be read, or to be delivered verbally as a team, before you start your shift protecting the Body of Christ. Here is what we cover today:

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✅ 0:00 Welcome and this week’s briefing

✅ 1:06 Christ First: Psalm 144:1, the Lord who trains our hands for war

✅ 2:47 Alert Posture: threat level holds at High

✅ 3:22 Intelligence Brief: an Islamic State call for more church attacks like Jordan, a new magazine pushing lone attackers, and four terror cases in federal court

✅ 7:23 Suspicious Activity Report: a man in Reno who scanned the congregation and left before the offering

✅ 7:55 Violence Against Churches: a firefighter attacked outside a Chicago church, a South Carolina pastor’s child sex arrest and more cases

✅ 11:51 Training Focus: police training at a Wisconsin church sets off false active shooter rumors

✅ 13:38 Prayer and Sign-Off

🔴 Download the Roll Call Briefing Below 👇