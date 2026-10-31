Church Shootings, ISIS Arrests & High Threat Status | Weekly Roll Call

Intel Monitor/Report Suspicious Activity

This week’s Roll Call Briefing video and the printable briefing sheet are for paid subscribers. The briefing is built to be read to your team before you go to your posts. The threat level holds at High, condition Orange.

Give a gift subscription

Inside this week’s briefing:

Jordanian police arrested three suspects in the funeral attack at St. George’s Greek Orthodox Church that killed nine people, after a gunfight of about three hours. The briefing covers who they are and what Jordan did the same night.

Two teenagers were arrested this fall in Islamic State cases in Florida and Texas. One allegedly had chemicals for an explosive in his bedroom.

A government counterterrorism digest describes how jihadist recruiters are reaching children through Roblox.

One suspicious activity report came in this week, from a church in New Mexico, where a visitor appeared to be counting people during worship.

More than 25 rounds were fired outside a church in Manassas, Virginia, as a rented party let out, and a man was shot after a funeral at a rented church in Baltimore.

A man wanted for questioning in a homicide barricaded himself inside a Catholic church in Texas.

In Oklahoma, a pastor faces 15 felony charges, and the man described as his security officer is charged as an accessory. In Massachusetts, a church usher who is a registered sex offender is charged with raping a girl in the church basement.

This week’s training is a team discussion built on the Texas church standoff.

Upgrade to a paid subscription to watch the full briefing and download the briefing sheet for your team.