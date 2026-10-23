They Planned Explosives and Gunfire Against a House of Worship: Roll Call Briefing

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Hello Christian Warriors. Here is your weekly Roll Call Briefing. It is meant to be read, or to be delivered verbally as a team, before you start your shift protecting the Body of Christ. Here is what we cover today:
✅ 0:00 Intro — briefing from the mountains of Idaho
✅ 0:28 Alert Posture — still at Orange, and why
✅ 0:50 Christ First — Matthew 18:10 and the five child cases
✅ 1:50 Suspicious Activity Reports — Las Vegas, Lake Havasu City and the Bronx
✅ 3:11 Intelligence Updates — seven threats, including a church bomb threat and an ISIS claim in Nigeria
✅ 8:18 Violence Against Churches — the child-case surge, a parking lot takeover and seven more cases
✅ 13:13 Training Focus — the visitor who studies your cameras
✅ 14:12 Assignments & Close