They Planned Explosives and Gunfire Against a House of Worship: Roll Call Briefing

Intel Monitor/Report Suspicious Activity

Hello Christian Warriors. Here is your weekly Roll Call Briefing. It is meant to be read, or to be delivered verbally as a team, before you start your shift protecting the Body of Christ. Here is what we cover today:

✅ 0:00 Intro — briefing from the mountains of Idaho

✅ 0:28 Alert Posture — still at Orange, and why

✅ 0:50 Christ First — Matthew 18:10 and the five child cases

✅ 1:50 Suspicious Activity Reports — Las Vegas, Lake Havasu City and the Bronx

✅ 3:11 Intelligence Updates — seven threats, including a church bomb threat and an ISIS claim in Nigeria

✅ 8:18 Violence Against Churches — the child-case surge, a parking lot takeover and seven more cases

✅ 13:13 Training Focus — the visitor who studies your cameras

✅ 14:12 Assignments & Close

🔴 Download the Roll Call Briefing Below 👇