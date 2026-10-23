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They Planned Explosives and Gunfire Against a House of Worship: Roll Call Briefing
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They Planned Explosives and Gunfire Against a House of Worship: Roll Call Briefing

Terror plots, threats against houses of worship, violent crime, and suspicious activity are driving this week’s elevated threat picture for churches.
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Keith Graves
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Hello Christian Warriors. Here is your weekly Roll Call Briefing. It is meant to be read, or to be delivered verbally as a team, before you start your shift protecting the Body of Christ. Here is what we cover today:

✅ 0:00 Intro — briefing from the mountains of Idaho

✅ 0:28 Alert Posture — still at Orange, and why

✅ 0:50 Christ First — Matthew 18:10 and the five child cases

✅ 1:50 Suspicious Activity Reports — Las Vegas, Lake Havasu City and the Bronx

✅ 3:11 Intelligence Updates — seven threats, including a church bomb threat and an ISIS claim in Nigeria

✅ 8:18 Violence Against Churches — the child-case surge, a parking lot takeover and seven more cases

✅ 13:13 Training Focus — the visitor who studies your cameras

✅ 14:12 Assignments & Close

🔴 Download the Roll Call Briefing Below 👇

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