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Christian Warrior Prepper | Christian Warrior Bible Study
✅ Current threat condition: HIGH / ORANGE
✅ Advent and Christmas dates of significance and elevated-risk periods
✅ Suspicious activity and possible surveillance at churches
✅ Terrorism and intelligence developments
✅ Armed and violent incidents involving churches
✅ Sexual abuse cases tied to churches and a Christian school
✅ Training discussion: a member robbed at gunpoint walking in for service
This is meant to be read by your team, or as a reference for team leads as they address the troops, before starting your shift guarding the Body of Christ.