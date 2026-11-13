ISIS Planned an Attack on Idaho Churches:| Roll Call Briefing

Intel Monitor/Report Suspicious Activity

This week’s Roll Call Briefing is out for paid subscribers, along with the photocopy-ready PDF of this newsletter. The Roll Call is the 10-page sheet your team lead runs before Sunday service. It’s built from the same cases you just read, plus restricted reporting we don’t publish here. Here’s what’s in this week’s issue:

✅ The threat level holds at HIGH (Orange), and the posture page lists what that means for your parking lot, entrances and children’s check-in this Sunday.

✅ A Briefing Intent from Romans 11:17-18, aimed at the men in our own ranks calling for violence against Jews.

✅ Ten intelligence items, including the Florida teen’s drone bomb plot and the Iran-backed synagogue attack case.

✅ Six incident cards, plus a block on this week’s four sexual misconduct cases tied to churches and Christian schools.

✅ A parking lot training discussion built on the Spartanburg robbery that walks your team through contact and cover.

✅ The print edition of this roll call briefing that is ready for your team

Upgrade to a paid subscription to get the Roll Call in your inbox every Friday.