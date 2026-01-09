Weekly Intelligence Outlook and Roll Call Briefing Through Jan 16, 2026

This week’s Weekly Roll Call Briefing is now available.

Each roll call briefing is designed to be used as a short, structured team brief before services. The format is consistent week to week so teams know what to expect and leaders can run it without improvising.

Inside this briefing you will find:

A short scripture to center the team and keep the Lord first

A clear statement of the current threat level and what it means operationally

Concise intelligence and incident updates relevant to churches

A focused training topic for team discussion

A simple checklist to confirm readiness before services

As a bonus this week, I’ve also posted a video briefing where I walk through the roll call and training focus in more detail. The video is intended to help both leaders and individual team members understand the intent behind the briefing and how to apply it in their own church environment.

This material is restricted to authorized Safety Ministry members and is not intended for public distribution.

Download the briefing below