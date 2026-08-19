LDS Tongan Crip Problem: 1 Dead, 2 Critical at Kearns Funeral

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What Happened

A funeral was underway at an LDS church in Kearns, Utah, on the morning of Monday, August 17, 2026. Police were already on the property before anything happened. People planning to attend had called the Unified Police Department that morning, told them there could be trouble at the service, and asked that officers be there and be visible. UPD sent them. Officers were standing in that parking lot at 11:25 a.m. when they heard gunfire on the south side of the building.

Officers found the first victim lying in the road with critical injuries. Medical personnel worked on him at the scene and he was transported to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead. While officers were treating him, they saw a second victim being carried to a vehicle in the church parking lot. Officers ordered the occupants to stop. They did not. The vehicle fled and was boxed in a short distance away near 4700 South and 4000 West in West Valley City, where officers finally got that man into an ambulance. A third victim was located at the church, also shot, also critical. All three were men. No officer fired a weapon.

The building is the Salt Lake Tongan Central Stake at 4660 West 5015 South. For readers outside the LDS Church, that name needs unpacking. A ward is a local congregation, roughly what most of us would call a church. A stake is a group of wards covering an area, closer to what other denominations call a district or a diocese. The stake center is the larger building at the hub of it, used for the bigger gatherings a single ward building cannot hold. This one serves Tongan congregations and its services are conducted in the Tongan language.

The funeral flyer puts the timeline in sharper focus than any news report has. The Family Program was scheduled from 8:00 a.m. to noon and the Bishop’s Program from noon to 1:00 p.m. The shooting happened at 11:25, during the family portion, about 35 minutes before the ecclesiastical service was set to begin. Police had been on that property for hours.

Assistant Chief Justin Hoyal told reporters that investigators believed they had everyone involved, though no arrests were announced. Detectives said the shooting may be gang-involved. Three Granite School District campuses went into secure protocol, including West Kearns Elementary next door, and were released just before 12:30 p.m. School had been back in session less than a week.

The man being buried was ‘Ofatangikivaha Angilau, 23 years old, born April 17, 2003. He had been killed ten days earlier.

The Riverton Shooting That Led to This Funeral

On the afternoon of August 7, Angilau walked into the Holiday Oil station at 12600 South 4185 West in Riverton and tried to buy alcohol. He had no ID. The clerk refused the sale. Riverton public information officer Nate Slack said Angilau became belligerent and argumentative, that another customer tried to de-escalate, and that Angilau left the store and got into his car.

He drove around the lot, and then he came back inside with a shotgun. Armed civilians inside the store shot him before he could use it. He made it out the door and collapsed outside, where he died. No police were involved. Riverton later corrected its initial statement and confirmed Angilau never fired the shotgun. A law enforcement source with knowledge of the investigation has told me there were two shooters, not one, and early reporting on the incident also indicated two customers may have fired.

A young man carried a shotgun into a store to settle an argument over a beer, and two lawfully armed strangers stopped him in the few seconds available to them.

The Hospital, and What Intermountain Told the Public

The two surviving victims went to Intermountain Medical Center in Murray, the flagship Level I trauma center for the Salt Lake Valley. What happened there has not been reported honestly, and church leaders and hospital administrators should pay attention to it.

Intermountain closed the entire campus. Appointments were canceled. Ambulances and Life Flight were diverted away from a Level I trauma center to other facilities. Spokesman Jess Gomez told reporters the closure was entirely precautionary, that there was no danger, and that nothing was going on inside. A woman named Kristy Nebeker stood outside for hours unable to reach her daughter, who had been brought in after a crash, and told a reporter she could not get anyone to let her in or tell her anything.

Now put that next to what the police said and what people saw. Assistant Chief Hoyal said the hospital closed its campus to keep the peace. Gomez himself confirmed that agencies from roughly 10 departments across the valley responded to the facility. KUTV reported that drivers passing the hospital saw fully geared SWAT officers, snipers, an armored vehicle, and multiple agencies stacked up outside. I have reviewed photographs of a police countersniper posted in the parking lot and an armored rescue vehicle parked at the entrance, which I am not able to publish yet.

I spent a career on SWAT, including time as a supervisor. You do not deploy a countersniper and an armored rescue vehicle to make people feel better. You do not pull 10 agencies off patrol and divert trauma traffic off a Level I center as a courtesy. A countersniper goes up because a commander has assessed there is an armed threat present or inbound and has decided he needs a precision option. That is the only reason. Every one of those decisions goes in a log with a name attached to it.

A medical source inside the building described a fight in the emergency room parking area and armed subjects attempting to get to the surviving victim. The independent analyst S2 Underground reported multiple shots-fired calls at the facility. Neither account has been confirmed by any agency. But the response posture is a matter of public record, and the posture does not fit the statement.

Intermountain owes the public an explanation, and so far it has given the public a press line instead. When you divert ambulances off a trauma center, you have made a decision that carries risk for every cardiac and trauma patient in the valley that afternoon. That is a decision people are entitled to understand. Telling them nothing was happening while snipers were on the property does not build trust. It burns it.

Who the Tongan Crip Gang Is

The Tongan Crip Gang started in Inglewood, California, and moved into the Salt Lake Valley in the late 1980s when members relocated to escape heavy California gang enforcement. I was working a gang team in California during that enforcement era, and that migration pattern is exactly what we watched happen. Pressure in Los Angeles pushed sets outward into Utah, Nevada, Arizona, and the Pacific Northwest, and Salt Lake caught a large share of it.

TCG is a Crip-aligned set drawing primarily from the Tongan community. Its rivals include the Kearns Town Bloods, the Baby Regulators, and a splinter group of former members called the Tongan Crip Regulators. That rival list is important for understanding this incident, because Kearns is not clean TCG ground. It is contested. Kearns Town Bloods is rooted in that same community, and the Baby Regulators feud with TCG is a Tongan-on-Tongan conflict that has been running for decades. Federal prosecutors have taken TCG apart in racketeering cases more than once, with sentences running into decades.

The piece most people outside Utah do not understand is the church connection. The Tongan community in Salt Lake County is large, roughly 13,000 people by the analyst S2 Underground’s count, which he places at about a quarter of the entire Tongan population of the United States. The LDS Church has built dedicated Tongan stakes and wards to serve them, conducted in the Tongan language, with their own cultural centers. Yesterday’s funeral was at one of them. Salt Lake Tongan Central Stake is not a general meetinghouse that happened to host a Tongan family. It is a Tongan stake center.

S2 Underground’s assessment is that some of these buildings are “not really houses of worship, but actually safehouses for the Tongan Crip Gang.” He points to gang colors displayed around the structures and to the fact that police now pre-stage at Tongan funerals because they assess with high confidence that shooting is likely. His reporting is reliable and his assessment lines up with what I am looking at.

I have reviewed a photograph of Angilau wearing Crip attire, and I have reviewed the family’s own funeral announcement, which lists the Nofo’aki, the Tongan gathering held Saturday, August 15, at a residence in West Valley City belonging to a man named Siale Angilau. That surname turns up in federal Tongan Crip Gang prosecutions in Salt Lake City. It appears generally that there are some gang associations here with the Tongan Crip Gang. That is fairly obvious from the material and I am not going to belabor it, because the point of this article is not who this young man ran with. It is what happened at the building.

One detail on the flyer will fly past most readers. It carries a Utah Jazz logo and a green and gold KC. In California in the 1980s and 1990s, when enforcement got heavy and wearing colors got you stopped, sets moved to sports team jerseys and logos as a way to show unity without announcing membership. Blue teams for Crip sets, red for Bloods, and local school iconography layered underneath. I cannot tell you with certainty that is what is happening on this flyer, but that is what it looks like to a set of eyes that spent years reading it.

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The January Shooting at Rose Park

On January 7, 2026, at an LDS meetinghouse at 660 North Redwood Road in Salt Lake City’s Rose Park neighborhood, a funeral was underway inside the chapel when a fight broke out in the parking lot and turned into gunfire. Sione Vatuvei, 38, and Vaea Tulikihihifo, 46, were killed. Six more people were shot. A witness told investigators she arrived to find a large group of men standing in the parking lot smoking and drinking, wearing gang attire, and that two men fired toward the church until they ran out of ammunition. Detectives reported that witnesses were uncooperative. Two men were arrested for obstruction of justice before anyone was arrested for the killings.

Same county, same denomination, same event type, seven months apart. I covered that shooting on video in January, and this is what I said on camera at the time:

We’re gonna save this because I’m going to replay it after your next active shooter event. Some of you are going to die because of the ineptness of your church security program and your inability to create a structured security program at the meeting house.

I take no satisfaction in being right about that. A man is dead and two more are fighting for their lives, and the outcome was predictable enough that the police showed up before the shooting to stand in the parking lot and wait for it.

The Decision Nobody Made

Somebody called the police on the morning of August 17 and told them there could be a problem at this funeral. Police believed that report enough to send officers and post them in the open as a deterrent. The stake had a known gang funeral on its calendar, in a building that serves a community with an active gang problem, seven months after two men were shot to death at a funeral at another LDS building in the same county.

At that point the funeral should have been postponed, relocated to a controlled site, or held with restricted access. It went forward as scheduled.

I understand why nobody wanted to be the one to call it off. A family is grieving, the cultural expectation around a Tongan funeral is enormous, and telling that family no would have been the hardest conversation a bishop or stake president had all year. But that is the job. Somebody in that building had the authority to say the service could not proceed as planned, and the cost of not saying it was one man dead and two in surgery, with an elementary school in lockdown next door and children inside it.

Church leaders need to understand something about that threshold. If the threat is credible enough that you want armed police standing on your property, it is credible enough that you should not be running the event. Those two positions cannot both be true at once. Asking for officers is an admission that you expect violence. Proceeding anyway is a decision to accept it.

Your people’s physical safety comes before anyone’s feelings about a service. That is not cold. That is the whole reason a security ministry exists.

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What to Do When a Gang Is Operating Inside Your Church

Most of you reading this do not have a TCG problem. Some of you have a gang problem you have decided not to look at, and it usually starts small. A few young men in colors in the back row. A set of hand signs in a youth group photo. Graffiti on the dumpster enclosure that somebody paints over without reporting. A funeral request from a family the neighborhood knows about.

There is a norm in some communities that the church is off limits, that whatever happens in the street stays in the street. That norm is real where it exists and it has kept a lot of buildings quiet over the years. It does not exist here. Two funerals in seven months say it plainly. If you are counting on an unwritten rule to protect your building, you are counting on something you have no control over and no way to enforce.

Start with your written policy, because everything else runs off it. Your policy needs to state that gang colors, indicia, and hand signs are not permitted in the building, and it needs to name who enforces that and how. It needs to give your pastor or bishop the explicit authority to postpone, relocate, or restrict access to any funeral or event based on a threat assessment, without having to negotiate it with a family in the moment. Write that down before you need it, because you will not win that argument on the day.

Then do a threat assessment on every funeral. Not just the ones that worry you. Every one. Who is the deceased, how did he die, is there an open investigation, is there a rival faction with a grievance, has there been retaliatory violence in the last 90 days. Your local police gang unit will talk to you if you build the relationship before you need it. In Salt Lake County that is the Metro Gang Unit. In your county it is somebody with the same job and the same phone number sitting unused.

Do not confuse a security response with a ministry response. You need both and they are separate tracks. Gang intervention inside a congregation is real ministry work and there are people who do it well, but it is done by leaders and mentors over years, not by a team member in a polo shirt on a Sunday morning. The security team’s job is to keep people alive long enough for that work to happen. Do not ask your volunteers to do outreach to a set while they are supposed to be running a perimeter.

Finally, work the parking lot. Both of these shootings happened outside the building. The chapel was never breached in Rose Park or in Kearns. Roughly 75 percent of attacks at churches happen in the parking lot, and these two incidents are textbook. If your team is all inside greeting people at the door, your team is in the wrong place.

The LDS Security Problem

I have written about this before and I am going to keep writing about it. The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints has a security problem across its meetinghouses nationwide, and the response from leadership has been inadequate at the ward level, at the stake level, and above. I disagree with LDS theology and that is a separate conversation from whether their buildings are safe.

Buildings sit unlocked and unstaffed. There is no consistent trained security presence. There is no standardized threat assessment process for events. And the guidance discourages members from carrying, which brings me back to Riverton.

Think about what actually happened on August 7. A young man walked into a store with a shotgun, and two armed private citizens stopped him before he could kill the clerk. That young man was a member of the LDS Church. He was buried out of an LDS stake center ten days later. The people who stopped him were exercising a right his own church discourages his fellow members from exercising.

Now move that same scenario 200 yards down the road into the stake center on a Sunday morning. Same man, same shotgun, same three seconds to decide. Who stops him in that building?

Nobody in that room is armed, because they were told not to be. That is the entire answer, and church leadership needs to reckon with it. Members should be permitted to carry concealed in accordance with the laws of the state they live in. A policy that leaves a congregation defenseless is not a neutral policy. It is a decision, and the consequences of that decision land on the people in the pews.

Biblical Perspective

Scripture is not silent on the man who knows his property is dangerous and does nothing about it. The law God gave Israel addressed it directly and assigned the liability without hedging.

Exodus 21:29 “But if the ox has been accustomed to gore in the past, and its owner has been warned but has not kept it in, and it kills a man or a woman, the ox shall be stoned, and its owner also shall be put to death.”

Read that carefully, because it is a three-part test and every part of it was met in Kearns. The danger had a history. The owner had been warned. The owner did not restrain it. God does not treat the owner as an unlucky bystander to a tragedy on his own property. He treats him as responsible, and He does it because the owner had knowledge and authority and used neither.

An unforeseen accident is a different case entirely, and the passage right before this one says so. The distinction the text draws is knowledge. Once you have been warned, the calculus changes and so does your accountability before God. A stake that receives a warning serious enough to summon armed police to its parking lot has been warned. What it does in the hour after that warning is a moral act, not an administrative one.

The second passage speaks to what a building becomes when nobody guards what happens inside it.

Jeremiah 7:11 “Has this house, which is called by my name, become a den of robbers in your eyes? Behold, I myself have seen it, declares the LORD.”

Jeremiah is standing at the gate of the temple, watching people treat the building as a sanctuary in the criminal sense rather than the holy one. They committed violence and theft in the street, then came inside and stood in a house with God’s name on it and considered themselves safe. God’s answer is that He sees it. The building does not launder anything. His name on the door does not sanctify what is being carried through it.

That is the warning for any congregation that lets a criminal element establish itself in the pews and tells itself that hospitality covers the problem. Welcoming a sinner into your church is the mission. Allowing a criminal enterprise to use your building as its ground is something else, and Jeremiah puts God’s own eyes on it. A leader who sees colors in the back row and looks away is not being gracious. He is deciding that the peace of his week is worth more than the safety of his people.

Final Assessment

Three men were shot at a church in Kearns because a funeral went forward that should not have. The warning was specific, it was delivered the morning of, and it was credible enough that armed officers were standing in the parking lot when the shots were fired. The threat assessment was correct. The decision that should have followed it was never made.

Intermountain Medical Center then told the public there was no danger while snipers were on the property and ambulances were being turned away from a Level I trauma center. That is not a small thing and it should not be allowed to pass. When institutions manage the narrative instead of telling people the truth, the public loses the ability to make good decisions about its own safety.

For your team, the takeaway is narrow and immediate. Get funeral and memorial risk assessment into your written policy this month, with named authority to postpone or relocate. Get your parking lot covered. Get a working relationship with your county gang unit before you need one. And if you ever find yourself asking police to stand outside your building because of what might happen at an event, understand that you have already answered the question of whether that event should proceed.

If your church has a history of violence connected to a group that meets there, and you are worried enough to call the police, cancel the service. Your people go home alive. That is the standard.

Leave a Comment

What is your team’s policy on funerals and memorial services? Do you have written authority to postpone or relocate one? Leave a comment below and tell me how you handle it. If this piece is useful, send it to your pastor, your bishop, or your team leader.

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