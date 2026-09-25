Multiple Threats Against Churches, Multiple Shootings | Weekly Roll Call Briefing

Intel Monitor/Report Suspicious Activity

Hello Christian Warriors. Here is your weekly Roll Call Briefing. It is meant to be read, or to be delivered verbally as a team, before you start your shift protecting the Body of Christ. Here is what we cover today:

0:00 Intro

0:30 Christ First — Proverbs 28:13

1:17 Alert Posture — Condition Orange

1:56 Suspicious Activity Reports

3:06 Terrorism Updates

6:38 Threat Surge — six congregations

7:29 Violence Against Churches

9:44 Training — handling a walk-in confession

11:25 Assignments & Close

FREE, LIVE TRAINING IN ILLINOIS AND MICHIGAN

Don’t forget to sign up for either the Michigan or Illinois classes. I’m giving these classes for free. It is in person only.

BRIEFING SHEET

The roll call briefing sheet is below. I appreciate you supporting CWT so we can help those churches that can’t afford training! God bless you Warriors. May the Lord protect you during your shift and give you the discernment you need to find evil and destroy it or stop it.

Romans 13:4 ESV “for he is God’s servant for your good. But if you do wrong, be afraid, for he does not bear the sword in vain. For he is the servant of God, an avenger who carries out God’s wrath on the wrongdoer.”

↓ Download the Briefing Sheet Here ↓