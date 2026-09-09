Christian Genocide Is Spreading Across Africa

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American Christians have been hearing fragments of the Nigeria story for years. A kidnapped schoolgirl. A burned church. A Christmas massacre. What most believers in this country do not have is a clear picture of what is actually happening, who is driving it, and where it is headed. This article is built to fill that gap.

Nigeria is currently the deadliest country in the world for Christians. Open Doors, in its 2026 World Watch List, reports that of the 4,849 Christians killed for their faith over the past reporting year, 3,490 of them were killed in Nigeria. That is more than seventy percent of the global total coming from a single country. The violence is not limited to one region or one group. It runs from the northeast, where Boko Haram first emerged, through the Middle Belt, where Fulani militia attacks have emptied entire villages, into the northwest, where ISIS-linked groups now move freely, and across the borders into Niger, Burkina Faso, Mali, Cameroon, and the eastern Democratic Republic of the Congo.

This is a long article. I wrote it that way on purpose. A pastor, a security team leader, or a congregant who wants to understand this situation should be able to come back to a single piece and have the picture in front of them.

The Scale of the Problem

Nigeria is the most populous country in Africa with roughly 220 million people, split about evenly between Muslims in the north and Christians in the south. The Middle Belt sits between the two halves and has become the fault line where most of the killing occurs. The country sits at the southern edge of the Sahel, the arid band that runs across Africa from Senegal in the west to Sudan in the east. Every major jihadist movement currently operating in Africa touches that band somewhere.

The Observatory for Religious Freedom in Africa documented 79,323 people killed across Nigeria between October 2019 and September 2025, of whom 42,033 were civilians. Forty-four percent of the civilian killings were attributed to Fulani militias, compared to twelve percent for Boko Haram and ISWAP combined. In the states where attacks occur, Christians were killed at a rate approximately 4.4 times higher than Muslims relative to their share of the population. The count was 22,835 Christian civilians killed against 10,519 Muslims.

The numbers do not capture the displacement. Since 2019, more than 2.2 million Nigerians have been driven from their homes by the farmer-herder violence alone. That figure does not include the millions more displaced by Boko Haram, ISWAP, and the kidnapping gangs that now operate across large portions of the country. Entire Christian farming villages have been burned. Survivors are pushed into displacement camps with conditions that are hard for most Americans to picture.

The Nigerian federal government has refused for more than a decade to name what is happening. In December 2025, Abuja finally classified Fulani militias, bandits, and armed gangs as terrorists under a new counterterrorism doctrine. Most Nigerian Christians view the move as too late and too narrow.

Who the Fulani Are

To understand the Middle Belt, you have to understand who the Fulani are. The American press almost always reduces them to a single word, “herdsmen,” which leaves out everything that matters.

The Fulani, also called Fula, Fulbe, or Peul, are one of the largest ethnic groups on the African continent. Estimates place their population between 25 and 45 million, spread across at least twenty countries, with the largest concentrations in Nigeria, Mali, Guinea, Senegal, Niger, Cameroon, and Burkina Faso. About 17 million Fulani live in Nigeria. They are the largest nomadic pastoral community in the world. Roughly a third of them still live as traditional herders moving cattle across the Sahel. The rest are semi-settled farmers, traders, scholars, merchants, and in many countries, the ruling class.

The Fulani were among the earliest sub-Saharan African peoples to convert to Islam, centuries before most of their neighbors. That early conversion shaped their identity and gave them a sense of religious superiority over the surrounding peoples they regarded as pagans. From the 1700s into the 1800s, Fulani clerics led a series of holy wars across West Africa. The most significant was the jihad launched in 1804 by Usman dan Fodio, a Fulani preacher who declared the existing Hausa kings insufficiently Islamic and called the population to revolt. His jihad swept through what is now northern Nigeria and built the Sokoto Caliphate, one of the largest Islamic empires Africa has ever seen. That caliphate lasted until the British arrived in the early 1900s.

The Sokoto Caliphate is not history to the people in the region. The Sultan of Sokoto is still recognized as the traditional religious leader of Sunni Muslims across northern Nigeria. Many of Nigeria’s most powerful political figures have been Fulani or Hausa-Fulani, including former president Muhammadu Buhari. The Fulani are not a marginal people. They are historically the dominant political force in the north. Elements within the Fulani community view the Christian Middle Belt as territory that was not fully conquered during the original jihad, and there are factions now working to finish what Usman dan Fodio started.

The Fulani are overwhelmingly Sunni Muslim. Settled, urban Fulani tend to be more devout and more supportive of religious activism. Pastoral Fulani have historically been less rigorous in their practice. That pattern has shifted in the past decade.

How the Herder Conflict Became a Religious Campaign

For generations, Fulani cattle herders and settled farmers across West Africa clashed over grazing land, water, and crop damage. These disputes were local and seasonal, and they were usually resolved through traditional mediation. Something changed in the mid-2010s.

A few factors hit at the same time. Climate pressure pushed pastoral Fulani further south into the Middle Belt looking for water and grazing. The collapse of Libya in 2011 flooded the Sahel with military-grade weapons from Gaddafi’s armories. Boko Haram’s rise in the northeast made Islamist violence regionally normal. And the Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria, a Fulani herders’ organization, has been accused by Nigerian Christians, law enforcement sources, and international observers of financing weapons distribution and coordinating attacks on Christian villages. In February 2026, nine Fulani leaders linked to Miyetti Allah were arraigned in Abuja on 57 terrorism counts for the June 2025 Benue massacre.

Portions of the Fulani were radicalized inside that environment. Jihadist ideology teaches that Christians are infidels who must be subjugated, killed, or forced to convert. That ideology found receptive ground among some of the armed herders. Attackers began chanting “Allahu Akbar” as they raided Christian farming villages. In December 2023, Fulani militants attacked at least 25 Christian communities across three local government areas in Plateau State on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day and killed nearly 200 men, women, and children. The Nigerian Red Cross counted 84 communities affected and 29,350 people displaced. In June 2025, an attack on Yelwata village in Benue State killed between 200 and 270 people. In the first two weeks of 2026, Fulani militants killed at least 12 Christians in Plateau, 13 in Benue, and 10 in Taraba State. On January 18, Fulani militants stormed three churches in Kaduna State during Sunday services and abducted 177 Christians. Kaduna State officials initially denied the attack had happened and only admitted it two days later. The captives were released on February 5 after a joint security operation.

The Nigerian government’s response to attacks like these has followed a consistent pattern. Denial. Reclassification as banditry. Arrests made, then released without charges. Very few prosecutions. Families in the Middle Belt no longer trust that anyone will ever answer for the slaughter of their children.

Boko Haram, ISWAP, and the Sahel

The Fulani militia violence did not develop in isolation. It grew up alongside two formally designated terror organizations that have made Nigeria one of the most dangerous countries in the world.

Boko Haram emerged in Borno State in the northeast around 2002. The name is usually translated as “Western education is forbidden.” By 2009 the group was in open armed rebellion against the Nigerian state, bombing churches, kidnapping schoolgirls, and massacring Christian villages. The 2014 kidnapping of 276 girls from Chibok drew brief international attention. Most of those girls never came home.

In 2015, Boko Haram pledged allegiance to the Islamic State. A faction formally rebranded as the Islamic State West Africa Province, known as ISWAP. ISWAP is now the more capable of the two groups. It has used drones against Nigerian military bases, seized weapons from government forces, and operates across the Lake Chad Basin where the borders of Nigeria, Niger, Chad, and Cameroon meet. After Niger exited the Multinational Joint Task Force in March 2025 and Chad threatened withdrawal, ISWAP exploited the gap and increased attacks on Nigerian military installations in Borno and Yobe states.

A separate ISIS affiliate operates further west. It was originally called the Islamic State in the Greater Sahara and is now known as the Islamic State Sahel Province, or ISSP. ISSP operates mainly in the tri-border region where Mali, Burkina Faso, and Niger meet. Since 2024, it has pushed south along the Niger-Nigeria border into Sokoto and Kebbi states in Nigeria’s northwest. That is the region where, on Christmas Day 2025, American forces conducted airstrikes under President Trump’s order. The group that was struck was Lakurawa, an ISIS-linked faction that had moved into the northwest from the Sahel.

The Sahel itself has become the global center of jihadist terrorism. The Global Terrorism Index reports that in 2024, more than half of the 7,555 terrorism deaths recorded worldwide occurred in the region. In 2025 the global total fell to 5,582, with the Sahel still accounting for nearly half. That is the third consecutive year the region has held that position.

The military juntas now ruling Burkina Faso, Mali, and Niger have expelled French and American forces, turned to Russian mercenary groups for security support, and watched as jihadist groups expanded their control. Al-Qaeda’s Sahel affiliate, JNIM, launched its largest offensive in more than a decade in late April 2026, attacking security forces across Mali, killing the Malian defense minister, and capturing Kidal, the country’s northernmost regional capital. On January 30, 2026, ISSP militants attacked the international airport in Niger’s capital and the adjoining air base. JNIM struck the same airport again on June 18.

The DRC and the Spread Eastward

The same ISIS movement that drives the violence in West Africa has also taken root 2,000 miles to the east in the Democratic Republic of the Congo. A group called the Allied Democratic Forces, originally a Ugandan insurgency, pledged allegiance to ISIS in 2018. It is now known as the Islamic State Central Africa Province, or ISCAP.

ISCAP operates in North Kivu and Ituri provinces in eastern Congo. It has massacred churchgoers during services, beheaded villagers who refused to convert, and imposed jizya, the Islamic tax historically demanded from Christians and Jews living under Islamic rule, on entire farming communities. In 2025 alone, the group killed at least 967 civilians, most or all of them Christian villagers. In February, fighters abducted 70 Christians from the village of Mayba, marched them to a Protestant church in Kasanga, and executed them with machetes. In July they killed 43 people at a church in Komanda. On September 8, they infiltrated a funeral wake in Ntoyo village in North Kivu and killed more than 60 mourners.

Along the Niger-Burkina Faso border, jihadists have announced publicly that every male 15 and older who refuses to convert must pay 50,000 CFA francs in jizya. Christians have been told they will live as slaves if they pay, and that those who refuse may leave the village with nothing but the clothes they are wearing. In Mali’s Mopti region, an armed group imposed a monthly payment of 25,000 CFA francs on every Christian over 18 in the village of Douna-Pen, which is more than half the monthly income of most families in one of the poorest countries on earth.

This is the same playbook ISIS ran in Iraq and Syria. It has been exported to Africa, and the African affiliates have proven harder to dislodge than the original.

Where This Is Going

A few trends will determine what happens next.

The first is the collapse of Western security support across the Sahel. The United States withdrew from Niger in 2024. France has been pushed out of Mali, Burkina Faso, and Niger. Russian private military contractors have stepped into some of the space, but they have focused on protecting the juntas that hired them rather than rolling back jihadist control. Regional counter-terrorism cooperation has fragmented.

The second is the evolution of the United States response. In late 2025, the Trump administration redesignated Nigeria as a Country of Particular Concern. On Christmas Day 2025, American forces struck ISIS targets in the country’s northwest. On January 22, 2026, AFRICOM Deputy Commander Lieutenant General John Brennan arrived in Abuja to launch a joint working group established in response to that designation. Whether any of this translates into protection for Middle Belt villages is a different question. Airstrikes work against fixed positions of formally designated terror groups. They do not work well against dispersed Fulani militia fighters who live among civilian populations.

The third is the junction forming between ISSP in the Sahel and ISWAP in the Lake Chad Basin. Analysts with the Soufan Center and other counter-terrorism organizations have been tracking the growing connections between these two ISIS provinces. If they succeed in linking operationally across the northern half of West Africa, the result will be a continuous jihadist corridor stretching from the Atlantic coast to Lake Chad.

The fourth is the ideological trajectory of the Fulani militias. What began as resource disputes has moved into identity-based violence with explicit religious framing. Attacks timed to Sunday services, coordinated assaults on Christmas, and the targeting of church leaders are not features of a grazing dispute. They are features of a religious war.

The fifth is demographic. Nigeria’s population is projected to pass 400 million by 2050. If current patterns continue, the Middle Belt Christian population will either be displaced, converted, or killed over the course of a generation. Some Nigerian bishops and African scholars are using the word genocide. Others dispute it. Arguments over terminology do not save lives.

A Biblical Lens

Scripture does not promise that the faithful will be spared.

Jesus told His followers plainly in John 15:18-19, “If the world hates you, know that it has hated me before it hated you. If you were of the world, the world would love you as its own; but because you are not of the world, but I chose you out of the world, therefore the world hates you.”

Paul wrote to Timothy in 2 Timothy 3:12, “Indeed, all who desire to live a godly life in Christ Jesus will be persecuted.” That verse is not a metaphor. It is a description of what following Christ has always cost.

The author of Hebrews describes those who came before us in Hebrews 11:37-38, “They were stoned, they were sawn in two, they were killed with the sword. They went about in skins of sheep and goats, destitute, afflicted, mistreated, of whom the world was not worthy, wandering about in deserts and mountains, and in dens and caves of the earth.” Our brothers and sisters in Nigeria’s Middle Belt villages are standing in that line. They are part of the body of Christ.

Scripture also gives us the response. Paul commanded the church in Galatia in Galatians 6:2, “Bear one another’s burdens, and so fulfill the law of Christ.” That burden-bearing is not optional. It is what the law of Christ requires.

Conclusion

The persecution of Nigerian Christians is the deadliest ongoing attack on the body of Christ in the world today. It is driven by Fulani militia violence, Boko Haram, ISWAP, and the broader Sahel-wide expansion of ISIS-affiliated groups. It has roots going back to the Sokoto Caliphate of the 1800s. It has been shaped by the collapse of Libya, the radicalization of portions of the Fulani population, and the indifference or complicity of the Nigerian federal government. It is spreading, not contracting, and the entire arc of jihadist violence across Africa, from Senegal to the DRC, is part of the same network.

Pray for the Nigerian church by name. Support the organizations reaching Christians on the ground with aid and protection. Keep pressure on Washington to maintain the pressure on Abuja. Share this with your pastor and your team.

Leave a comment below and tell me what you have seen about Nigeria in your own church conversations. Then share this article with your pastor or team leader so they have it as a reference the next time the topic comes up.