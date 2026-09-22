Church Funeral Ends With a 12-Year-Old Killed in the Parking Lot

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What Happened

A 12-year-old girl died after a reversing SUV struck her on the property of Cedar Branch Missionary Baptist Church in Loris, South Carolina, on the night of Wednesday, September 16, 2026. Kantori Chestnut had attended a funeral at the church, 744 Cedar Branch Road, earlier that day. Just before 10 p.m., the driver of a 2026 Nissan Rogue was backing up on church property when the vehicle struck Kantori and then struck a building. Horry County Fire Rescue (HCFR) was dispatched at 9:53 p.m. Emergency Medical Services (EMS) took Kantori and the driver, who was alone in the vehicle, to the hospital, where Kantori died from her injuries.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol (SCHP) is investigating. At the time of writing, SCHP has not released a cause, identified the driver, or announced charges. HCFR reported that three people were transported to the hospital, while SCHP has accounted for two. Reports also differ on why Kantori was still at the church at 10 p.m. The coroner’s office said the funeral took place hours earlier, while local law enforcement described her as leaving a church service.

Kantori lived in Loris and attended Loris Middle School, where she was a cheerleader. She had played recreational softball in town since 2019. Woody Hinson, the Loris interim recreation director, told The Sun News she was one of the fastest kids he had ever seen and described her as outgoing and always laughing.

Satellite imagery of the property shows a small L-shaped church set back from Cedar Branch Road on open grass. A dirt loop drive runs off the road and across the front of the building. There is a small concrete apron at the entrance, no paved lot, no marked parking spaces, and no visible parking lot lighting, and tree lines surround the property. At night, people leaving this church walk out the front door directly into the area where vehicles drive and park, with nothing marking where one ends and the other begins.

No one in this incident set out to hurt anyone. The danger was an ordinary vehicle moving through a dark area where people were on foot.

Pedestrians and Vehicles on Unmarked Ground

I have been telling church security teams for years that pedestrian protection is part of their job, and for most churches it is still an afterthought. Teams staff the doors, the sanctuary, and the children’s wing. When the service ends, those posts close, and the congregation walks out to the parking area on its own. At dismissal, the entire congregation is on foot and moving between vehicles that are starting up and pulling out.

A grass or dirt lot makes this worse. Without marked spaces, there are no drive aisles and no walking lanes. Drivers park wherever there is room and leave in whatever direction is open. Pedestrians walk wherever the cars are not, which changes every few seconds. A Nissan Rogue weighs well over a ton and a half, and at walking speed it can kill a child.

You do not need to pave your lot to fix this. Cone off a walking lane from the main door to the parking area and keep people in it at dismissal. Mark the edges of the drive area with cones, rope, or temporary stakes so drivers and pedestrians can both see where vehicles belong. Keep children with an adult in the parking area. Make that a standing rule, announce it before dismissal at evening events, and have your team enforce it.

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The Same Exposure a Vehicle Attack Would Use

This was not a terrorist attack, and nothing reported suggests it was anything other than an accident. It still shows how exposed the people in most church parking areas are. A crowd leaving a building on foot, mixed in with moving vehicles and with nothing between them, is the condition a vehicle ramming attacker looks for. At Cedar Branch, a vehicle moving in reverse at parking lot speed killed a child. A driver who wanted to hurt people could come off the road at 30 miles per hour and reach the front door with nothing in his way.

Look at the area where your congregation gathers after services, usually right outside the main doors. Put something between that area and the drive lanes. Permanent bollards and heavy planters are the best option. Where the budget does not allow them, park a church van or a team member’s truck as a barrier at dismissal. Keep people from standing in groups in the drive area, and move conversations onto the sidewalk or into the building.

Lighting for Pedestrian and Vehicle Safety

Most churches think about exterior lighting in terms of burglary. Lighting also decides whether a driver can see a person standing behind his vehicle and whether a person can see a vehicle coming. A rural church surrounded by trees has no streetlights and no neighboring buildings to add light, so after sunset the parking area is only as bright as the church makes it.

Walk your parking area at 10 p.m. on a night with no event. Stand where people park, at the far edges, and behind where vehicles sit, and look for places where a person would be hard to see from a driver’s seat. Install or repair lighting to cover the walking path from the door to the parking area first, then the drive area. Until permanent lighting is in place, put portable work lights out for evening events.

Traffic Control Teams for Surge Events

A funeral at a small rural church can bring several times the normal Sunday attendance onto a property built for far fewer vehicles. Visitors who have never been there park on the grass and in the drive lanes. Drivers are grieving and distracted. Adults stand among the vehicles talking long after the service, while children run around them. A repast keeps people on the property well after dark.

Any event that draws a large crowd, whatever the size of your church, needs team members assigned to the parking area. Those team members need training before the event. Equip them with reflective vests and lighted wands or flashlights. Teach them standard hand signals and where to stand so they are never in a vehicle’s path, and give them radio contact with the team inside the building. Keep at least one team member in the parking area until the last vehicle has left the property.

Your team controls traffic on church property only. In most states, volunteers have no authority to direct traffic on a public road. For large funerals, the church should request police at the road entrance. Cedar Branch Road connects to Highway 9 near the church, and a rural road at night with a line of vehicles turning out of a dirt drive is exactly where that request is needed. Coordinate the plan with the funeral director ahead of time, since funeral home staff will be directing the procession.

Medical Response Until EMS Arrives

A vehicle strike causes blunt trauma, crush injuries, and bleeding, and your team controls the minutes before the ambulance arrives. One team member calls 911 and gives the street address of the church. Responders in Loris were dispatched to an intersection area, which is common on rural roads, so post your church’s physical address at every door and put it in every team member’s phone.

A second team member stays with the victim and does not move the injured person unless the scene is unsafe. That team member controls bleeding with direct pressure or a tourniquet, and someone brings the Automated External Defibrillator (AED) and the trauma kit to the scene. A third team member goes to the road entrance to meet the ambulance and guide it in, which is harder at night on an unmarked dirt drive. A fourth moves the crowd back, keeps witnesses on scene for police, and stays with the driver, who may also need medical care. If your team does not have Stop the Bleed training, schedule it this month.

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Biblical Perspective

Ecclesiastes 9:12 For man does not know his time. Like fish that are taken in an evil net, and like birds that are caught in a snare, so the children of man are snared at an evil time, when it suddenly falls upon them.

Kantori came to church to mourn someone else. By the end of the night, the congregation that gathered for one funeral was preparing for another. Solomon describes this exactly. Death does not send a warning, and it does not wait for a good time. Every church security team should read this verse as a plain statement about the ground it works on.

2 Samuel 12:22–23 He said, “While the child was still alive, I fasted and wept, for I said, ‘Who knows whether the LORD will be gracious to me, that the child may live?’ But now he is dead. Why should I fast? Can I bring him back again? I shall go to him, but he will not return to me.”

David lost a child and grieved hard while there was still hope. When the child died, he got up, washed, worshiped, and ate. He called the loss what it was and stated his hope just as plainly: he would go to the child. A church offers a family the same thing after a death like this one. The family does not need explanations. It needs people who will sit with them and point them to the hope David held. Your team will be among the first people at the scene and among the last to leave, and the family and the driver will remember how your team treated them.

John 11:9–10 Jesus answered, “Are there not twelve hours in the day? If anyone walks in the day, he does not stumble, because he sees the light of this world. But if anyone walks in the night, he stumbles, because the light is not in him.”

Jesus said this on His way to the tomb of Lazarus, in a chapter about a family grieving a death. His point is about walking in Him, who is the light of the world. The image He uses is literal: a person walking at night cannot see what is in front of him. Everyone who walked across the property at Cedar Branch that night was in that position, driver and pedestrian alike. A church cannot give anyone the light Jesus is speaking of by installing fixtures. It can make sure the people of God can see the ground they walk on when they leave His house at night.

Final Assessment

Kantori Chestnut died on church property after a funeral, struck by a vehicle backing up in the dark. The investigation is ongoing and no cause has been released, so this review draws no conclusions about the driver. The property shows what most church security plans overlook: people leaving the building walk straight into the area where vehicles move, with no marked lanes, no separation, and no visible lighting.

Most churches have the same exposure, paved or not. An accident killed a child here, and a deliberate attack would use the same open ground. Walking lanes, barriers near the doors, working lights, and a trained parking team cost little compared with what this congregation is now living through.

Walk your parking area after dark this week, and assign and train a parking team before your next funeral or evening event.

Leave a comment and tell us how your team protects pedestrians after funerals and evening services. Share this article with your pastor and your safety team leader.

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