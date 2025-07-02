The Threat Rolling In

It doesn’t take explosives or bullets to cause mass casualties. A vehicle, weaponized with intent, can plow through a church entrance or outdoor fellowship area in seconds. That’s the kind of threat most church leaders never think about—until it’s too late.

Across the world, hostile actors have used vehicles to commit mass murder at places of worship. Some were jihadists. Others were mentally unstable. Still others were angry or intoxicated drivers who jumped a curb and ended up where crowds were gathered.

What many fail to realize is that the vehicle isn’t always the main weapon—it’s the opener. A bad actor can use a car or truck to breach the perimeter, disable victims, and create chaos—then transition into a mass shooting or stabbing. This tactic has been used overseas and here in the United States. It's fast, violent, and difficult to stop once it starts.

The problem is simple: most churches are soft targets. Entrances are wide open. Courtyards and walkways are exposed. Playgrounds are placed at the edge of parking lots. In many cases, a driver could cross the threshold of a church lobby without ever taking their foot off the gas.

Physical barriers like bollards are one of the most overlooked but effective tools for stopping a vehicle attack before it ever begins. These aren’t just for government buildings or embassies. They belong at churches—because the risk is real, and the damage from doing nothing can be catastrophic.

Understanding the Threat

The idea of a vehicle attack still feels far-fetched to some church leaders—but the method is well-established and continues to evolve. In recent years, both terrorist organizations and lone actors have turned to vehicle assaults because they’re easy to carry out, hard to detect in advance, and don’t require access to firearms.

While ISIS propaganda popularized vehicle rammings in Europe and the U.S., not every case has been linked to terrorism. Mental illness, rage, drugs, and even misguided protests have all triggered intentional vehicle assaults on crowds. Churches, by their design, are particularly vulnerable. Sunday mornings create predictable gatherings of people—often in open-air spaces with little or no perimeter protection.

It’s not just the intentional threats, either. Distracted drivers, medical emergencies, and DUI incidents have all led to cars crashing into lobbies, fellowship halls, and children’s areas. From a security planning standpoint, it doesn’t matter whether the act was intentional or not. The physical outcome can be the same—lives lost, chaos created, and an open door for follow-up violence.

And as mentioned earlier, the car might not be the end of the attack. It could be the beginning. A determined attacker can breach a sidewalk or glass entryway with their vehicle, then exit with a rifle or handgun and exploit the confusion they just created. That’s why stopping the car before it reaches your people isn’t optional. It’s mission-critical.

Selecting the Right Bollards

Not all bollards are created equal. Some are designed purely for looks, while others are engineered to stop a moving vehicle dead in its tracks. If your goal is to prevent an intentional ramming attack, you need more than decorative posts—you need crash-rated protection.

Crash-Rated vs. Decorative Bollards

Crash-rated bollards are tested and certified under standards like ASTM F2656 or the older K-rating system. These bollards are engineered to stop vehicles at specific speeds and weights. For example, an ASTM M30 (formerly K4) bollard is tested to stop a 15,000-pound vehicle traveling at 30 mph. These aren’t guesses—they’re proven through impact testing.

Decorative bollards, on the other hand, are often surface-mounted or set into shallow concrete. They may look solid, but they’ll fold or snap under the force of a fast-moving vehicle. Some decorative styles do contain internal steel cores and can be rated, but most are not. Don’t rely on looks—ask the manufacturer for crash-test documentation.

Where to Use Each Type

High-threat or high-traffic areas: Use crash-rated bollards at main entrances, drop-off zones, and exposed sidewalks where vehicles could accelerate.

Low-speed or low-risk zones: Decorative bollards may suffice where aesthetics matter and the likelihood of a vehicle threat is minimal, but only if they’re supplemented by natural or structural barriers.

Cost Considerations

Crash-rated bollards cost more, especially when you factor in installation. But the cost of not having them—after an attack—can’t be overstated. Churches should budget for them like they would any other life-saving infrastructure.

Placement and Spacing Considerations

Even the strongest bollards are useless if they’re placed in the wrong location—or spaced so far apart that a car can slip through. Placement strategy should be driven by one question: Where can a vehicle gain speed and reach people before being stopped?

Entry Points and Main Doors

Your most vulnerable zones are the main entryways—especially where doors open directly onto a driveway or parking lot. Every church should assess whether a vehicle could drive straight into the lobby, narthex, or sanctuary. If so, install crash-rated bollards in a straight line across the entrance, spaced close enough to block a standard-width vehicle but still allow wheelchair access (typically 3–5 feet apart center-to-center).

Sidewalks and Pedestrian Zones

Churches often host outdoor gatherings, sidewalk fellowship areas, and children’s check-in tables under pop-up tents. These zones must be protected if vehicles can access them from adjacent lots or roadways. Position barriers between the lot and the gathering area to prevent a fast-moving vehicle from entering.

Playgrounds and Drop-Off Zones

Few areas are more exposed than children’s play areas and family drop-off locations. Bollards or reinforced planters should separate the drop-off curb from any walking path or playground. This is especially critical if children gather outside before or after service.

Spacing and ADA Compliance

Spacing matters. Bollards too far apart give a driver an easy path through. Most crash-rated systems recommend 36 to 60 inches (3–5 feet) between posts, depending on your bollard diameter. You’ll also need at least one ADA-compliant accessible route—either between bollards or as a separate path with ramp access.

Line of Sight and Surveillance

Place bollards where they don't obstruct security cameras or natural surveillance. Avoid creating blind spots. Use lighting to ensure bollard-protected areas remain visible at night.

Installation Tips and Common Mistakes

Installing bollards isn’t just a matter of dropping posts in the ground. Done improperly, they offer a false sense of security—and in a real attack, that can be fatal. Whether you're hiring a contractor or working with a general handyman, your team needs to understand how proper installation works and where most mistakes happen.

Secure Deep Into Concrete

Crash-rated bollards must be embedded in reinforced concrete to a depth specified by the manufacturer—often 3 to 4 feet or more. This foundation is what allows the bollard to absorb the impact energy of a moving vehicle. If they’re too shallow or set in soft soil, they will fail on contact.

Avoid Surface-Mounted Bollards

Surface-mounted or bolt-down bollards may work for guiding pedestrian traffic, but they are not suitable for vehicle interdiction. These will shear off or rip out of the ground when struck, offering no meaningful protection.

Don’t Space Them Too Far Apart

Spacing is one of the most common mistakes. Bollards installed 7 to 10 feet apart might look clean and accessible—but they also allow a compact car to drive right through. Maintain 3 to 5 feet center-to-center spacing to stop standard vehicles, and always account for ADA accessibility through designated gaps.

Check Line of Travel

A bollard isn’t just protecting what’s behind it—it’s interrupting the likely path of a speeding vehicle. Too often, churches install bollards along sidewalks without considering that the approach path might be at an angle from a nearby road or parking lot. Think like the attacker: how would a car gain speed and access the space?

Don’t Block Emergency Access

Make sure bollards don’t block fire lanes, emergency exits, or areas where paramedics may need rapid access. Some bollard systems offer removable or retractable options for limited vehicle access during events or emergencies.

Plan for Aesthetics Without Sacrificing Strength

It’s possible to choose bollards that match your building's exterior or blend in with decorative features. But don’t let looks take priority over function. If you opt for decorative bollards, confirm they are internally reinforced and crash-rated for the expected threat level.

Alternative Physical Barriers

Bollards aren’t the only option for stopping vehicles. In fact, many churches can integrate alternative physical barriers that serve the same protective purpose—while enhancing the look and function of the property. These options are especially useful in areas where aesthetics matter, or where installing deep-set bollards isn’t possible due to underground utilities or budget limitations.

Reinforced Planters

Large concrete or steel-reinforced planters are one of the most effective dual-purpose barriers available. They stop vehicles and beautify the space at the same time. These aren’t your standard flowerpots—you want units that are designed as vehicle barriers, often filled with soil and anchored with rebar or concrete bases. Place them near main entrances, children’s ministry areas, or outdoor gathering spots.

Boulders and Natural Features

Strategically placed large rocks or boulders can serve as passive barriers while maintaining a natural, unobtrusive look. This works especially well for churches with landscaping themes that match the local terrain. Just ensure that they are too large to be moved and placed where they break up possible driving lanes.

Low Walls and Raised Beds

Masonry seat walls, raised planter beds, or short retaining walls can offer both utility and security when constructed with the proper thickness and reinforcement. These features should be at least 18–24 inches tall and built with solid core material to provide real resistance. Avoid hollow or decorative-only builds that crumble on impact.

Benches and Fixed Furniture

Heavy concrete benches or anchored steel seating can help define pedestrian areas while limiting how vehicles might pass through. These can be especially effective near sidewalks or side entrances where space is tight. Again, weight and anchoring are key—they must resist being pushed aside or tipped over easily.

Vehicle-Blocking Fences and Gates

Perimeter fencing can help control vehicle access, but to stop a determined driver, you’ll need steel-reinforced crash gates or fixed barriers—not just decorative fencing. These are ideal for backlot entrances, equipment yards, or playgrounds that back up to a roadway or parking lot.

Strategic Integration with Your Security Plan

Bollards aren’t just physical hardware—they’re part of a layered security strategy. If you treat them as one-off upgrades or aesthetic features, you’ll miss the point. Physical barriers must be integrated into your overall threat mitigation, surveillance, and emergency response planning.

Include Barrier Zones in Walkarounds

Security teams should make bollard-protected zones part of their regular patrols. Check for tampering, damage, or items left behind that could be hiding contraband. If planters are used as barriers, inspect them for concealment or obstruction. Don’t let these spaces become ignored “dead zones” in your coverage.

Surveillance and Visibility

Every bollard-protected area should be under video surveillance. Cameras should have a clear line of sight across entry points and walkways, especially near main entrances and gathering areas. Good lighting is essential—if the area is dark, the barrier won’t stop a threat from slipping in unnoticed.

Event Planning and Traffic Flow

Large events like holiday services, vacation Bible school, or concerts change traffic patterns. Temporary barriers like heavy-duty water-filled barricades, dump trucks or even 1 ton trucks, or removable bollards can be deployed to limit vehicle access during these high-attendance periods. These events should also trigger heightened situational awareness at protected zones.

Communicate With Your Team

Your team should understand why bollards or barriers exist—not just that they’re there. This builds buy-in and improves response planning. If an incident begins near one of these zones, security members should know how to use the barrier line as a tactical point of cover, delay, or separation.

Review and Update Annually

As your church grows or changes layout—adding new entrances, expanding outdoor space, or redesigning the parking lot—revisit your physical barrier plan. The enemy studies our patterns. Our security measures should evolve just as intentionally.

A Biblical Perspective on Physical Protection

Some Christians resist the idea of hardening church facilities. They see it as worldly, fearful, or even unfaithful. But Scripture consistently teaches that protecting others—physically as well as spiritually—is part of godly leadership.

In Nehemiah 4:13–14, we find a striking parallel to modern church security:

“Therefore I stationed some of the people behind the lowest points of the wall at the exposed places, posting them by families, with their swords, spears and bows… Don’t be afraid of them. Remember the Lord, who is great and awesome, and fight for your families, your sons and your daughters, your wives and your homes.”

Nehemiah didn’t pray instead of defending the people—he prayed while he planned. He placed armed men at exposed points of entry, using physical measures to buy time and protect life. That same mindset applies today.

Proverbs 27:12 says:

“The prudent see danger and take refuge, but the simple keep going and pay the penalty.”

Ignoring visible threats isn’t faith—it’s presumption. We are called to shepherd the flock, and that includes building an environment where families can worship in peace without fear of physical harm. Installing barriers doesn’t signal fear; it signals stewardship.

Modern threats require modern responses—but the principles haven’t changed. Christian leaders must continue to guard both the soul and the body. A well-placed bollard is one more way to do exactly that.

Final Reminder

If your church has never evaluated its vulnerability to a vehicle-based attack, now is the time. We’ve seen hostile drivers target children, churchgoers, and sanctuaries in broad daylight—and the tactics are evolving.

Walk your property this week. Look at every entrance, sidewalk, drop-off zone, and fellowship area. Ask yourself: What’s stopping a vehicle from reaching this space? If the answer is “nothing,” then it’s time to act.

Bollards and barriers aren’t cosmetic upgrades. They are frontline defenses against a very real form of violence. And while not every church can afford crash-rated infrastructure today, every church can start planning for it—incorporating these tools into future budgets, grant applications, or building upgrades.

Don’t wait until an incident forces action. Harden your perimeter now. Protect your people before the threat arrives. And do it knowing that physical protection is part of biblical stewardship—not a distraction from it.

