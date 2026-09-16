The EKOL ASI UZI Blank Firing Gun: Can it Safely Enhance Your Training?

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Realistic scenario training can help church security teams recognize gunfire, locate a threat, and make decisions under stress, but introducing any blank firing device into a church requires strict safety controls and properly trained instructors. In this video, I review the EKOL ASI UZI blank firing device, including its construction, reliability, fully automatic operation, advantages over rifles fitted with blank firing adapters, and the serious precautions required before using it in training. This is a product review, not an instructional course, and no church should attempt this type of training without qualified instruction and a complete safety plan.

LINKS TO PRODUCTS

EKOL UZI Blank Firing Machine Gun

9mm PAK Blanks

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