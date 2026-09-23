Would Your Church Security Team Pass This Simulation?

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At SHOT Show, members of the Christian Warrior Training team stepped into the MILO interactive training simulator to see how they would respond when a routine encounter suddenly became a deadly force situation.

MILO stands for Multiple Interactive Learning Objectives. The system uses interactive video scenarios, simulated weapons, instructor controlled branching outcomes, and detailed playback to place trainees inside situations that require communication, observation, de-escalation, force decisions, and accurate shooting under pressure.

This goes far beyond standing on a range and shooting a qualification course.

A church security team member may be able to shoot a tight group on paper and still struggle when confronted by a suicidal person, an emotionally disturbed visitor, an armed subject who refuses commands, or a rapidly changing situation inside a crowded sanctuary. The team member must recognize what is happening, communicate clearly, create distance, call for help, consider available force options, and determine whether deadly force is legally and morally necessary.

Those are difficult skills to develop during conventional firearms training.

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How the MILO System Works

MILO systems can use laser equipped training firearms, recoil conversion systems, simulated OC spray, electronic control devices, batons, flashlights, and other tools. The trainee talks to the people shown on the screen and responds as if the encounter were real.

The instructor can change the direction of the scenario based on what the trainee says and does. A subject might comply, become more agitated, produce a weapon, surrender, or force the trainee to make an immediate deadly force decision.

Afterward, the instructor can replay the encounter, review shot placement, examine the trainee’s actions, and discuss what could have been done differently. The value of this training is found as much in that discussion as it is in the scenario itself.

During our demonstration, one scenario involved a suicidal person outside a church. Another involved a woman armed with a knife who had already stabbed someone inside the congregation. These encounters required far more than firearms proficiency. They tested distance, communication, threat recognition, radio use, de-escalation, force options, and the ability to explain every decision afterward.

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Reality Based Training for Churches

Church security teams frequently devote most of their training time to firearms. Firearms proficiency is necessary, but carrying a gun does not prepare someone to manage every threat a church may encounter.

Many incidents begin with behavior that is concerning but does not immediately justify force. A person may be experiencing a mental health crisis, involved in a family dispute, intoxicated, angry at church leadership, or attempting to disrupt a service. Security personnel need options between doing nothing and drawing a firearm.

A simulator allows teams to practice:

• Verbal de-escalation and active listening

• Recognizing behavioral warning signs

• Maintaining proper distance and positioning

• Communicating with other team members

• Calling law enforcement and medical personnel

• Transitioning between force options

• Identifying innocent people and unsafe backgrounds

• Making defensible deadly force decisions

• Providing an organized response after an incident

MILO also allows organizations to create scenarios filmed at their own facilities. A church could build exercises around its sanctuary, lobby, children’s ministry, parking lot, offices, or other vulnerable areas. Team members could then rehearse incidents in locations they already know.

That kind of repetition helps expose problems in policies, radio procedures, positioning, equipment, and command structure before a real emergency occurs.

The Cost

A MILO representative at SHOT Show told us that smaller systems begin around $15,000, with more capable configurations costing considerably more. Current pricing depends on the simulator, weapons, recoil systems, software, training, and other options, so churches should request a current quote directly from MILO.

That price will place the system beyond the budget of many individual congregations. Shared ownership may be a realistic solution.

Several churches in the same region could create a training coalition, divide the purchase and maintenance costs, place the simulator at a central facility, and schedule recurring training for participating teams. A regional church association, Christian school, firearms training organization, or private range could also operate the system and charge participating churches a reasonable training fee.

Another possibility is finding a benefactor who wants to support church safety in a measurable way. A donated simulator could serve dozens of congregations and hundreds of volunteer protectors over its service life.

A Training Tool, Not a Complete Program

A simulator should supplement live fire, hands-on defensive tactics, medical training, role player scenarios, policy instruction, and supervised training inside the church. It cannot replace competent instructors or a properly written use of force policy.

It can, however, place team members into complicated situations that are difficult to reproduce safely. It gives them a chance to make mistakes, receive correction, and face the situation again without anyone being injured.

Church security teams should train for the encounter where a gun is required. They must also train for the many encounters where communication, distance, teamwork, OC spray, or another response may produce a safer outcome.

The MILO system provides a controlled place to practice those decisions before someone is forced to make them in a crowded church.

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