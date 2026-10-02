Christian Warrior Training

Christian Warrior Training

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Priest Killed Inside Abbey, Worship Leader Murdered | Roll Call Briefing

A worship leader’s murder, gunfire striking an occupied church, and a deadly abbey stabbing lead this week’s intelligence and training briefing for church safety teams.
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Keith Graves
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Hello Christian Warriors. Here is your weekly Roll Call Briefing. It is meant to be read, or to be delivered verbally as a team, before you start your shift protecting the Body of Christ. Here is what we cover today:

  1. 0:00 Intro

  2. 0:52 Alert Posture — did the threat level change?

  3. 1:26 Intelligence Updates — five cases overseas, including an ISIS plot

  4. 5:55 Violence Against Churches — six incidents in one week

  5. 9:48 Ministry Access Surge — the risk more likely than an active shooter

  6. 10:27 Training — welcome them or remove them?

  7. 12:14 Christ First — John 15:13

  8. 12:46 Assignments & Close

FREE, LIVE TRAINING IN ILLINOIS AND MICHIGAN: ACTIVE SHOOTER INSTRUCTOR SCHOOL

Don’t forget to sign up for either the Michigan or Illinois classes. I’m giving these classes for free. It is in person only.

We are accepting applications for our upcoming active shooter instructor school. Click here to get more information.

In the Roll Call, we talk about how an ISIS agent tried to conduct a gas attack. This is the gas mask I have switched to. You can see my review here.

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