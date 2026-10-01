Free Church Safety Classes and a New Instructor Certification

Intel Monitor/Report Suspicious Activity

Seats Open for Our Free Michigan and Illinois Classes, and Applications Open for Active Shooter Instructor

We still have seats in both of our free in-person church safety classes next month. The first is Thursday, October 8, from 6:00 to 9:00 p.m. Eastern Time at CrossPointe Community Church, 36125 Glenwood Road, Wayne, Michigan. The second is Saturday, October 10, from 8:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. Central Time at Immanuel Lutheran Church, 300 Pathway Court, Crystal Lake, Illinois.

Both classes run the same material: recognizing warning signs before a situation escalates, de-escalation, building a team, access control, legal considerations, emergency action plans, working with local police, and keeping a church welcoming while it stays secure. Pastors, church leaders, safety team members, ushers, greeters and volunteers are all welcome, and so are the police officers who work with your church. There is no livestream or online option. Registration is through Eventbrite. Enter the promo code CWT at checkout and the class is free.

The Church Active Shooter Instructor Course (CASIC)

CASIC is a three-day train-the-trainer certification course for church security team members. This is the first time we are running it. You spend three days learning to plan, teach and run active shooter response training, and you go home qualified to train your own team. Students write operations orders and lesson plans during the course, and the scenario days use blank-firing weapons.

Dates: Wednesday, October 28, through Friday, October 30, 2026

Hours: 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Mountain Time each day

Location: Eagle, Idaho

Tuition: $249 for all three days. The normal price of this course is $1,000. We set it at $249 because the mission of Christian Warrior Training is to keep training free or close to free for church security teams.

Class size: 15 students

This first class is aimed at churches in our region. Applicants from Idaho, eastern Oregon and eastern Washington get priority for the open seats. If seats remain after that, we will open them to applicants from anywhere. We plan to run CASIC in other parts of the country in 2027, so if you are farther away and do not get a seat this time, there will be more chances next year.

NO REGISTRATIONS AT THE DOOR. DO NOT COME UNLESS YOU HAVE BEEN AUTHORIZED TO ATTEND.

CASIC prerequisites

CASIC is an instructor course for people who already know active shooter response, basic church security and safe firearms handling. Over three days it teaches you how to train your own team in that material. Every student has to meet the requirements below. A student who cannot document them is not admitted.

We also recommend, but do not require, the following. They are not disqualifying if you do not have them.

Experience as an instructor in any setting: military, law enforcement, coaching or anything else

A Stop the Bleed, Tactical Combat Casualty Care (TCCC) or equivalent trauma care course

Defensive handgun training beyond a basic safety class

Knowing your state’s use-of-force law as it applies to armed church security

What to send with your application

Email the following to casic@christianwarriortraining.com:

Your church letter. Anyone in your chain of command can sign it, including your pastor, an elder, your safety director or your team leader. It needs to state that your church supports you attending CASIC, that you hold an active role on the security team or have authority to start one, and that you have passed a background check through your church. Your training certificate from a church security or active shooter response course. A copy of your concealed carry permit, or your law enforcement or military credential. Your answer to this question, at least two paragraphs long: Describe your current active shooter training background, your role on your church security team, and what you intend to do with this certification at your church.

Include your full name, your church, and your city and state in the email. The signed statement on felony and domestic violence convictions and the enrollment application are completed before the first day of class. If your training background falls short, we will tell you which course to take first so you can apply for a later CASIC class.What to bring

A laptop. You will write operations orders and lesson plans during the course.

A full-face mask for the blank-firing scenarios.

Your church load-out, including your radio, if you want to train in the gear you wear on Sunday.

A blue gun or a laser trainer such as a TitanX or SIRT pistol, if you have one.

Do not bring firearms, ammunition, knives, pepper spray or any other weapon. None are allowed on site at any point during the course. The blue gun or laser trainer takes the place of your carry gun for every drill.

If your church sits in Idaho, eastern Oregon or eastern Washington, get your letter written this week and send it to casic@christianwarriortraining.com.

Leave a comment