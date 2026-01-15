Church Security Intelligence Briefing: Civil Unrest and Violence Near Churches

This week’s briefing covers a wide range of issues that churches need to be aware of without becoming distracted or reactive. We look at emerging civil unrest patterns, including activist calls to target off duty federal agents, and why that matters for churches as predictable gathering places. We also touch on ongoing Iran related tensions, recent violent crime intersecting with church property, and what those incidents continue to teach us about exterior risk and transition periods.

The training focus this week centers on a difficult but important topic: recognizing and responding to individuals who may be suicidal. A recent incident involving a man who took his own life in a church parking lot reminds us that people in crisis often come to churches at moments of decision. In the video, we walk through how to recognize warning signs, how to speak to someone in crisis, what to avoid saying, and how to slow the situation until law enforcement and EMS arrive.

We also open with Scripture, grounding the briefing in Christ’s warning not to be led astray or consumed by the noise of the world. This briefing is about staying steady, discerning, and faithful in a complex environment.

Let us know what you think of our weekly briefing series!

