Live From the Charlie Kirk Memorial

Playback speed×Share postShare post at current timeShare from 0:000:00/0:00Transcript100214Live From the Charlie Kirk MemorialA recording from Keith Graves's live videoKeith GravesSep 21, 2025100214ShareTranscriptSubscribeDiscussion about this videoCommentsRestacksChristian Warrior TrainingSubscribeAuthorsKeith GravesRecent PostsBehind the Scenes: Preparing for the Charlie Kirk MemorialSep 19 • Keith GravesCharlie Kirk’s Assassination: A Turning Point for America and the ChurchSep 11 • Keith GravesActive Shooter Preview From Christian Warrior AcademyJul 27 • Keith Graves🔴BREAKING: Iran Told TRUMP it Would Activate SLEEPER CELLS if AttackedJun 23 • Keith Graves🔴 BREAKING: Church Shooting in Michigan Highlights Imminent Threat to Churches NationwideJun 22 • Keith Graves🔴 LIVE: Christian CHURCHES at Imminent Risk of Attack: Why the Threat Level is REDJun 22 • Keith GravesCritical Security UpdateJun 13 • Keith Graves