Christian Warrior Training

Christian Warrior Training

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00

Paid episode

The full episode is only available to paid subscribers of Christian Warrior Training

Behind the Scenes: Preparing for the Charlie Kirk Memorial

Keith Graves's avatar
Keith Graves
Sep 19, 2025
∙ Paid
Share

In this paid-subscriber-only video, I take you behind the curtain for a look at how I prepare to cover major events like the Charlie Kirk Memorial. I open up my pack and walk through the gear I’ve chosen for this trip. You’ll see why I carry an armor panel, what role my Eberlestock pack plays, and how I set up my kit so I can move quickly while still be…

Listen to this episode with a 7-day free trial

Subscribe to Christian Warrior Training to listen to this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.

© 2025 Graves and Associates INC
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture