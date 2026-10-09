ISIS, Chlorine Bombs and Shots Fired Near Churches: Weekly Roll Call

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Hello Christian Warriors. Here is your weekly Roll Call Briefing. It is meant to be read, or to be delivered verbally as a team, before you start your shift protecting the Body of Christ. Here is what we cover today:
0:00 Intro — on the road: Detroit tonight, Chicago Saturday
0:29 Alert Posture — still at Orange
0:41 Christ First — 1 Timothy 5:22
1:56 Suspicious Activity Reports — Fort Wayne and the Florida Panhandle
3:06 Intelligence Updates — nine items, including an interrupted IRGC plot to use Chlorine gas to attack a house of worship.
9:12 Sex Crime Surge — eight cases in one week
10:02 Violence Against Churches — five incidents including a shootout with police near a church.
13:15 Training — when a registered sex offender attends your church
14:08 Assignments & Close — 1 Corinthians 16:13
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Thank you for supporting Christian Warrior Training. Because of you, we can offer free training to everyone that is a watchman for the Body of Christ. This roll call briefing is my gift to you.