ISIS, Chlorine Bombs and Shots Fired Near Churches: Weekly Roll Call

Intel Monitor/Report Suspicious Activity

Hello Christian Warriors. Here is your weekly Roll Call Briefing. It is meant to be read, or to be delivered verbally as a team, before you start your shift protecting the Body of Christ. Here is what we cover today:

0:00 Intro — on the road: Detroit tonight, Chicago Saturday 0:29 Alert Posture — still at Orange 0:41 Christ First — 1 Timothy 5:22 1:56 Suspicious Activity Reports — Fort Wayne and the Florida Panhandle 3:06 Intelligence Updates — nine items, including an interrupted IRGC plot to use Chlorine gas to attack a house of worship. 9:12 Sex Crime Surge — eight cases in one week 10:02 Violence Against Churches — five incidents including a shootout with police near a church. 13:15 Training — when a registered sex offender attends your church 14:08 Assignments & Close — 1 Corinthians 16:13 The chlorine gas attack we mention this week is another reason I carry a gas mask in my kit. The Mira C21 is the mask I prefer because I can shoot well while wearing it. DOWNLOAD THE BRIEFING SHEET👇

Thank you for supporting Christian Warrior Training. Because of you, we can offer free training to everyone that is a watchman for the Body of Christ. This roll call briefing is my gift to you.