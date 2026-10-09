Christian Warrior Training

Christian Warrior Training

Christian Warrior Training
Securing the Sanctuary-Christian Warrior Training
ISIS, Chlorine Bombs and Shots Fired Near Churches: Weekly Roll Call
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ISIS, Chlorine Bombs and Shots Fired Near Churches: Weekly Roll Call

An ISIS plot at the Mall of America, smart glasses as a surveillance tool, and the heaviest week of church sex crimes I've tracked.
Keith Graves's avatar
Keith Graves
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I do the weekly roll call brief as a way to say thank you to our paid subscribers. Consider upgrading your subscription to get briefed each week.

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Hello Christian Warriors. Here is your weekly Roll Call Briefing. It is meant to be read, or to be delivered verbally as a team, before you start your shift protecting the Body of Christ. Here is what we cover today:

  1. 0:00 Intro — on the road: Detroit tonight, Chicago Saturday

  2. 0:29 Alert Posture — still at Orange

  3. 0:41 Christ First — 1 Timothy 5:22

  4. 1:56 Suspicious Activity Reports — Fort Wayne and the Florida Panhandle

  5. 3:06 Intelligence Updates — nine items, including an interrupted IRGC plot to use Chlorine gas to attack a house of worship.

  6. 9:12 Sex Crime Surge — eight cases in one week

  7. 10:02 Violence Against Churches — five incidents including a shootout with police near a church.

  8. 13:15 Training — when a registered sex offender attends your church

  9. 14:08 Assignments & Close — 1 Corinthians 16:13

    The chlorine gas attack we mention this week is another reason I carry a gas mask in my kit. The Mira C21 is the mask I prefer because I can shoot well while wearing it.

    DOWNLOAD THE BRIEFING SHEET👇

Thank you for supporting Christian Warrior Training. Because of you, we can offer free training to everyone that is a watchman for the Body of Christ. This roll call briefing is my gift to you.

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