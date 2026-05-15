Roll Call/Intelligence Briefing May 15, 2026

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WEEKLY ROLL CALL BRIEFING · WRCB-26-19 Week Ending May 15, 2026 · Threat Level: YELLOW (Elevated)

This week the Roll Call holds the line at YELLOW. AQAP released a new English-language Inspire video calling Muslims in the West to remain in place and conduct lone-wolf attacks. A federal court sentenced a Michigan man to 20 years for ISIS support and possession of a TATP bomb the FBI pulled off the street in 2017. Three church-targeted criminal incidents broke open in three different states, including direct threats sent to a church youth group in South Carolina. The training focus this week is vehicle and pedestrian protection, driven by the Millbrook crash that took a driver’s life when his pickup ran through the front of a church on Friday morning.

We also announce the launch of the Christian Warrior SAR Bulletin, a new weekly product covering Suspicious Activity Reports submitted through the CWT portal. First edition publishes this Sunday.

LINKS

Submit a Suspicious Activity Report → alert.christianwarriortraining.com Saturday Church Crime Newsletter → christianwarriortraining.com Christian Warrior Training → christianwarriortraining.com

FOR SAFETY MINISTRY TEAMS

The Weekly Roll Call Briefing is a written intelligence product for church safety team leaders, published each week for use at Sunday team meetings. Take the briefing into your meeting, work through the discussion prompts together, and dismiss to posts.

SHARE THIS WITH YOUR TEAM

Leave a comment below. Forward this episode to your pastor and your team leader. If your church does not yet have a safety ministry, this is a good first conversation to start.