CRIMES AGAINST PERSONS

Accidental Shooting Reported Outside Shreveport Church

On May 8, 2025, a man accidentally shot himself in the leg during a domestic dispute in the parking lot of Peaceful Rest Missionary Baptist Church in Shreveport, Louisiana. Police responded to the scene on Saint Vincent Avenue at approximately 4:35 p.m. The church confirmed that the incident did not involve any of its members and that no one inside the facility was ever in danger. Authorities are continuing their investigation, and the church has expressed gratitude to local emergency services for their prompt response while requesting prayers for those involved.

Read the full story here

Naked Man on Meth Breaks into Lancaster County Church

A 43-year-old man was arrested after breaking into the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints in Lancaster Township, Pennsylvania, while naked and under the influence of methamphetamine. The incident occurred on April 23, 2025, when police responded to reports of an exposed man on the church property. The suspect was found near a damaged rear door holding a pair of green pants and accompanied by an unleashed pit bull. He had allegedly broken into a utility area of the church and turned off the power. A clear bag labeled "meth" was found in his possession, and one responding officer was bitten by the dog and taken to a hospital. The man has been charged with burglary, indecent exposure, and possession of a controlled substance.

These types of calls is why I became a cop. You can’t make this stuff up. It’s like watching the Jerry Springer Show every day.

Read the full story here

Explosive Device Detonated in Pennsylvania Church Chapel, Suspect in Custody

An explosive device was deliberately detonated inside the chapel of St. Teresa of Calcutta Parish in Mahanoy City, Pennsylvania, on May 6, 2025, prompting a swift law enforcement response and widespread concern among the local faith community. Authorities arrested a 32-year-old suspect the following day, charging him with arson and related offenses; he is currently being held at Schuylkill County Prison. Though no injuries were reported, the incident is being treated as a targeted attack on a sacred space, and local church leaders, including the Bishop of Allentown, have publicly condemned it as an act of religious desecration. The chapel is used for regular Eucharistic adoration, and the incident has raised broader concerns about church security and the growing threat of non-traditional attacks on places of worship.

I did a full break down of this incident in the video above. I tend to go more in depth in the videos about church safety matters than I do in writing the articles. It’s worth a watch.

Read the full story here

One Year After Attempted Church Shooting, North Braddock Pastor Seeks Help with Security

One year after a gunman attempted to shoot him during a live-streamed sermon at Jesus’ Dwelling Place Church in North Braddock, Pennsylvania, the church’s pastor continues to work toward healing and improving safety for his congregation. On May 5, 2024, a man entered the church, pointed a gun at the pastor mid-sermon, and pulled the trigger—but the weapon jammed. A deacon immediately tackled the suspect, who had allegedly killed a relative just hours before. The suspect, now in custody and awaiting sentencing, later told the pastor during a jail visit that he still wished to kill him. In response to the ongoing threat, the pastor is working to install reinforced doors, security cameras, and additional lighting at the church, but financial limitations have slowed progress. Though a state grant has been approved, the church must raise $24,000 to access it and has received limited support through fundraising efforts.

I covered this story last year. To be honest, treating your church as a bunker is not what we should do. What you do need is a solid security team trained in threat recognition (click here to take the class for free), situational awareness, use of force (take the course here) and to have a solid plan if danger were to strike.

Read the full story here

Arizona Pastor Found Murdered in Home; Investigation Ongoing

Pastor William Schonemann, 76, of New River Bible Chapel in Arizona, was found murdered in his home on May 4, 2025, in what authorities have ruled a homicide. Responding to a welfare check, Maricopa County Sheriff’s deputies discovered Schonemann’s body on his bed with his hands pinned to the wall and signs of significant injury, according to sources cited by local media. While officials have confirmed evidence of foul play, they have not released further details but believe the killing to be an isolated incident. The longtime pastor and Navy veteran had led the church for over two decades and was deeply involved in the New River community. Investigators are actively pursuing leads, and the community remains on edge as the suspect has not yet been identified or apprehended.

I did an article with as much info as I could find on this incident. There is a lot of information missing that won’t be revealed until the case is complete. For more information on my breakdown, click the link below.

Read the full story here

Driver Charged After Intentionally Hitting Woman and Children Outside South Carolina Church Preschool

A 36-year-old man has been charged with three counts of attempted murder after allegedly intentionally running over a woman and two children outside Sunrise Presbyterian Church in Sullivan’s Island, South Carolina, on May 1, 2025. The incident triggered an hours-long manhunt involving local police, the FBI, and U.S. Marshals, with the suspect eventually found hiding on a docked boat. The attack occurred near the church’s preschool; fortunately, none of the victims suffered life-threatening injuries. One child and the woman were hospitalized and later released, while the second child was treated at the scene. Authorities have not yet disclosed a motive, and the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office is now leading the investigation.

I did a breakdown of this incident in the video above.

Read the full story here

SEX CRIMES

Sanford Pastor Arrested for Sexual Assault of Minors at Church

A pastor from Ipul Pentecostal Church in Sanford, Florida, has been arrested following allegations that he sexually assaulted and inappropriately touched two underage girls who were members of the church. The Sanford Police Department began investigating on April 10 after receiving a report about the pastor's behavior. Authorities say the incidents occurred on church property and involved attempts to initiate inappropriate relationships with the victims. The 33-year-old pastor was removed from his role and later arrested in Prince William County, Virginia, before being transported to the John E. Polk Correctional Facility in Florida. Police believe there may be additional victims and are asking others to come forward with any relevant information.

To help prevent incidents like this, churches should implement strict child protection policies that include background checks for all staff and volunteers, mandatory training on recognizing and reporting abuse, and clear procedures for handling allegations. Supervision protocols, such as ensuring that no adult is ever alone with a minor, can also deter inappropriate behavior. Additionally, churches should foster a culture of transparency and accountability, encouraging victims or witnesses to report concerns without fear of retaliation.

Read the full story here

Raleigh Youth Minister Arrested for Exploitation of a Minor

A youth minister employed at First Korean Baptist Church in Raleigh, North Carolina, has been arrested and charged with second-degree exploitation of a minor. The 30-year-old suspect from Wake Forest was working with the church’s elementary department and was terminated immediately following his arrest. According to court documents, the suspect was released on a $50,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court. The church has not released additional details at this time.

It is my understanding that in NC, this charge is for possession of child pornography.

Read the full story here

Sexton at Yonkers Church Indicted on Felony Child Sexual Abuse Charges

A 39-year-old sexton at Community Baptist Church in Yonkers, New York, has been indicted on multiple felony charges related to the sexual abuse and rape of a child under the age of 13. According to Westchester County District Attorney Susan Cacace, the alleged abuse began in 2020 and included incidents where the suspect reportedly recorded the child on his cellphone during the assaults. The DA described the case as among the most disturbing she has encountered in her career. The individual remains under indictment as legal proceedings continue.

Read the full story here

Leave a comment

ARSON/FIRES

PROPERTY CRIMES

Maryland Pastor Charged with Embezzling $135,000 from Church

A former pastor of First Baptist Church in Bel Air, Maryland, has been criminally charged with stealing approximately $135,000 in church funds over a five-year period, beginning in January 2019. According to the Harford County Sheriff's Office, the theft was discovered in 2024 when church officials noticed suspicious transactions involving DoorDash, PayPal, and sports betting. A five-count indictment was filed against the pastor on April 1, including charges of theft over $100,000 and embezzlement, with four of the counts classified as felonies. The pastor has been removed from the church’s financial accounts and ordered to vacate church property within 60 days. He was released on a $15,000 unsecured personal bond and is scheduled to appear in court on May 19.

Please read the article below that I wrote to help you avoid crimes like this at your church.

Read the full story here

5 Steps You Can Take to Protect Church Offerings Keith Graves · March 13, 2024 The theft of $30,000 from St. Catherine of Siena Church in Rialto, California, highlights a critical need for stringent security measures in protecting church offerings. This incident is a wake-up call to churches everywhere, underscoring the importance of proactive measures to safeguard their financial contributions. Let's explore five essential strate… Read full story

INTERNATIONAL STORIES

Catholic Church Official Fatally Shot Near Church in Tambura, South Sudan

A Catholic Church official was shot and killed by unidentified gunmen near St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Tambura, Western Equatoria State, South Sudan, on the night of May 7, 2025. The victim, a 39-year-old church secretary and youth group member, was attacked near a camp for displaced persons adjacent to the church. Authorities have not yet identified any suspects, though an investigation is underway relying on eyewitness accounts. Local officials have linked the violence to ongoing instability in the region, with suggestions that supporters of a former governor may be involved. Security forces have been deployed to the area as efforts to restore calm continue. Tambura County has experienced frequent violence since 2021, contributing to widespread displacement.

Read the full story here

Church Burned and Crops Destroyed in Violent Land Dispute in Mukono, Uganda

A violent land dispute in Mukono District, Uganda, escalated on May 6, 2025, when unidentified individuals set fire to a church and destroyed nearby crops. The incident occurred in the village of Kabembe and involved the burning of a temporary structure belonging to the Pentecostal Evangelistic Church, which had been erected on contested land. Local residents reported that the attackers also uprooted cassava and banana plantations belonging to church members. The conflict reportedly stems from a disagreement between the church and claimants to the land, with tensions mounting in recent weeks. Police have launched an investigation, though no arrests have been made at the time of reporting. Authorities are urging calm as efforts continue to resolve the dispute legally.

Read the full story here

Nigerian Christian Groups Urge Self-Defense Amid Ongoing Persecution

In response to ongoing mass killings and abductions of Christians, a coalition known as the Joint Christian Body against Insecurity in Nigeria has called on church members to defend themselves against escalating persecution. The statement, issued on May 7, 2025, follows continued violence by Fulani jihadist herdsmen and Islamist insurgents, including the deaths of approximately 170 Christians during Holy Week in Plateau and Benue States. According to multiple watchdog organizations, Nigeria remains the deadliest country for Christians, with over 300 killed in the first three months of 2025 alone. The coalition criticized both the Nigerian government and Christian leadership for failing to protect believers and suggested that self-defense may be necessary, citing biblical justification. Church leaders, including Archbishop Ignatius Kaigama of Abuja, echoed the sentiment, emphasizing that self-defense is a form of natural justice in the face of unchecked violence.

Read the full story here