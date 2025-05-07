🎥 Prefer to Watch?

An explosive device was deliberately detonated inside a church chapel in Pennsylvania, raising serious concerns about the growing threats churches face across the country. Authorities have arrested Kyle Kuczynski, 32, of Mahanoy City, who is accused of setting off the device inside the chapel of the St. Teresa of Calcutta Rectory on the evening of May 6, 2025.

Kuczynski was taken into custody by Mahanoy City Police on May 7th, booked on a county bench warrant, and is now facing arson and related charges. He remains in custody at Schuylkill County Prison while court proceedings are pending. No injuries were reported, but the act has shaken the local faith community and prompted condemnation from both church leaders and law enforcement.

Details of the Incident

Date of incident: Monday, May 6, 2025

Location: St. Teresa of Calcutta Parish, Mahanoy City, Pennsylvania

Suspect: Kyle Kuczynski, 32

Device: Described by police as an explosive or IED

Arrested: May 7, 2025

Charges: Arson and related offenses (arraignment pending)

Casualties: No injuries reported

The device was reportedly ignited inside the church chapel, not a random location. The targeting of a sacred space—and potentially the Eucharist itself—led to strong reactions from both the Catholic Diocese and church security professionals alike.

Bishop Condemns Act as ‘Darkest Evil’

The Most Reverend Alfred A. Schlert, Bishop of Allentown, issued an official statement the day after the incident. His response was both theological and pastoral, denouncing the attack as not merely criminal but an act of religious desecration.

“Belief in the Real Presence of Jesus Christ in the Holy Eucharist is central to the Catholic Faith. To use an explosive device to destroy the Blessed Sacrament is an act of darkest evil.”

He thanked God that no one was injured and called the act “heinous, hateful, and evil.” Schlert went on to acknowledge the deep religious roots of Mahanoy City, highlighting the seriousness of what took place in a community known for its long-standing devotion to the faith.

“While offering forgiveness, I pray the person who perpetrated this crime will receive the help needed and the justice demanded for their actions.”

What This Means for Church Security Teams

This incident serves as a clear reminder that threats to churches are not always conventional. We prepare for the active shooter, but this was an improvised explosive device (IED)—a tool more often associated with terrorism or organized attacks. It is unknown if the act was ideologically motivated or the result of mental illness, but the effect is the same: our places of worship are being targeted in ways that can cause mass injury or death.

This incident echoes recent warnings from U.S. law enforcement and counterterrorism experts that churches remain symbolic and soft targets. With tensions rising globally, particularly involving radical ideologies and anti-Christian sentiment, security teams must be trained to recognize more than just people with visible weapons. Suspicious packages, chemical smells, wires, or strange containers must also trigger a security response.

Action Points for Church Safety Teams

Conduct regular sweeps of sanctuaries and auxiliary buildings prior to services.

Train teams on identifying potential IED indicators , including unattended bags, chemical odors, wires, or unusual devices.

Review evacuation protocols for both congregation members and staff.

Liaise with local law enforcement or bomb squads for guidance and possible training.

Reinforce awareness among ushers, greeters, and facility staff on how to report suspicious activity discreetly and rapidly. Share

A Christian Response to Evil Acts

As always, the church is called to stand firm in faith, not fear. But faith is not passivity—it is readiness. Ezekiel 33:6 says, “But if the watchman sees the sword coming and does not blow the trumpet to warn the people... I will hold the watchman accountable.”

Church security is a biblical responsibility, especially for those who lead and protect the flock. While we pray for this congregation and the individual who committed this act, we also acknowledge the reality of spiritual warfare manifesting in physical attacks on places of worship.

We must be vigilant, informed, and equipped—not to live in fear, but to protect the vulnerable and preserve the sanctuary of worship for our communities.