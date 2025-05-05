Christian Warrior Training

Christian Warrior Training

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Sean Panza's avatar
Sean Panza
14h

Most businesses have something like the barriers you describe. I know and ice cream place with outside seating near where I used to live was told to put up something to keep cars from hitting people seated enjoying their ice cream. A nice landscape planter wall made out of paver stones and concrete with rebar would do wonders to stop someone and least slow it down. Speaking of those planters at the ice cream store they’ve been hit many times just by careless drivers and worked only person hurt was the driver. Just some FYI and thoughts.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Marc's avatar
Marc
3h

Our church is small, and located in a strip mall type building. I always encourage our members to fill all of the parking spots close to the storefront glass out by the parking lot. Great article, thanks for continuing to share content to teach us how to protect our flocks!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
7 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Graves and Associates INC
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture