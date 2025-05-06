On April 28, 2025, a longtime Arizona pastor was found dead in his home under circumstances that are as heartbreaking as they are disturbing. Pastor William “Bill” Schonemann, 76, who faithfully led New River Bible Chapel for decades, was discovered by deputies after a welfare check. What they found has since launched a homicide investigation and left his quiet community stunned.

What We Know So Far

Maricopa County sheriff’s deputies arrived at Pastor Schonemann’s residence in New River around 7:30 p.m. after someone requested a welfare check. According to official statements and multiple news reports, they found the pastor dead in bed, covered in blood.

While the Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office has intentionally withheld some details to protect the integrity of the investigation, multiple sources familiar with the case have confirmed that Pastor Bill’s arms were spread out and his hands were pinned to the wall, in a pose resembling crucifixion.

The county medical examiner has ruled the death a homicide. However, the specific cause of death has not been publicly released, and no arrests have been made as of this writing. Sheriff’s officials have stressed that they believe this to be an isolated incident with no ongoing threat to the community. They also acknowledged that the circumstances of the death are “unique” and “specific,” suggesting the possibility of a motive or message not yet known to the public.

The Community Responds

The town of New River, located about 40 miles north of Phoenix, is a quiet and close-knit place where violent crime is rare. Pastor Schonemann was a well-known and well-loved figure in the area—both as a man of God and as a neighbor.

Local residents were shaken not only by the pastor’s death but also by how it occurred. Some admitted to locking their doors for the first time in years. Others voiced concern about the possibility of a killer at large—until the sheriff’s office stated there was no known public threat. One neighbor said bluntly that he “hoped it was targeted”—not out of cruelty, but out of fear that a random killer might still be roaming the area.

But beyond fear, the overwhelming response has been sorrow and disbelief. Friends described Pastor Bill as generous, kind, and deeply devoted to both his church and his family. He was known for helping others without hesitation—whether that meant finding housing for someone in need or chatting with a neighbor about mechanical projects. His love for rebuilding cars, trucks, and even airplanes was well-known among those who knew him best.

A Legacy of Faith and Service

Pastor Bill served his country in the U.S. Navy during the Vietnam War and returned home changed, later coming to faith in Christ. That transformation led to a lifetime of service through ministry. For over 25 years, he pastored New River Bible Chapel, and even longer than that, he was known as a steady, faithful presence in the local Christian community.

His son, Randall Schonemann, shared that his father’s greatest joy came from simple acts of love—whether restoring an old airplane with his son or walking around the airport just to get his steps in. “He had a positive impact on people everywhere he went,” Randall said. “Simply, he is missed.”

A Biblical Lens for Processing Tragedy

For church safety teams and ministries around the country, this case is a grim reminder that pastors—like anyone else—can be the target of violence. But while the details of Pastor Bill’s death are shocking, Christians are not left without direction on how to respond.

Psalm 34:18 reminds us that “The Lord is near to the brokenhearted and saves the crushed in spirit.” That promise is not abstract—it’s a lifeline for grieving families, heartbroken congregations, and disturbed neighbors trying to make sense of evil. Romans 12:19 tells us not to seek vengeance but to trust in God’s justice: “Vengeance is mine, I will repay, says the Lord.”

At the same time, church security ministries are called to balance faith with vigilance. Jesus’ words in Matthew 10:16 are as relevant today as ever: “Behold, I am sending you out as sheep in the midst of wolves, so be wise as serpents and innocent as doves.” Wisdom means implementing sound safety practices. Innocence means not letting fear or anger cloud our judgment or our witness.

Let’s also remember John 1:5, which says: “The light shines in the darkness, and the darkness has not overcome it.” Pastor Bill’s life was a light to many. That light doesn’t go out with death—it calls us to carry the torch forward. As church safety leaders, we honor him not just by investigating what happened, but by ensuring our churches remain both open to the lost and guarded against evil.

A Word to Church Security Teams

Do not let this incident fade into the background. Review your policies, especially those involving pastoral protection, home visits, and after-hours security. Encourage your teams to remain watchful but anchored in faith—not fear.

This wasn’t just a crime—it was an attack on a man of God. But God is not shaken. And neither should His church be. May the peace of Christ guide you as you protect His people.

Leave a comment