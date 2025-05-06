Christian Warrior Training

Christian Warrior Training

Lemon Ade
7h

May the Lord, our God, send His angels to protect His people everywhere, especially elderly and children in Jesus name.

May the peace and love of God be with the family and community. 🙏

Christopher Fischer
8h

As long as the killer IS at large, and until God's ministers of vengeance do their duty, the killer is STILL a threat. And most likely, another victim will fall.

