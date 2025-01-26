Why the Threat Level Remains at Severe

We are continuing to maintain the Severe (Red) threat level for church security based on credible intelligence, including recent Al-Qaeda pre-attack surveillance of American churches. This decision reflects the seriousness of the threats we face and the need for heightened vigilance to protect our congregations.

The Church Security Threat Level System (CSTLS) was created to provide a clear framework for assessing and responding to potential threats against churches. At its highest designation, Severe (Red), the system indicates an imminent risk of attack. This level is not raised lightly, and maintaining it involves careful consideration of credible intelligence and recent events.

Recent incidents highlight the reality of this threat. A Virginia church recently identified pre-attack surveillance behavior by a suspicious individual that matched the modus operandi observed in a California incident. In the California case, a member of the Taliban and two other Afghan nationals were conducting surveillance, raising significant concerns. These examples demonstrate that American churches are being probed by individuals with potential links to international terrorist organizations.

Acknowledging the Challenge of Sustained High Alert

Maintaining the Severe threat level places significant demands on church security teams and leadership. Extended periods of heightened readiness can strain resources, test patience, and challenge morale. However, the safety of congregants and the sanctity of worship cannot be compromised.

It is critical to address these challenges with faith and resolve. Church leaders must work closely with their safety ministries to balance the demands of security with the mission of the church. Open communication, regular training, and a reliance on God’s guidance can help sustain preparedness while fostering a welcoming environment for worship.

Though the decision to maintain a Severe alert level is not taken lightly, it is grounded in the understanding that vigilance and preparation are acts of stewardship. By remaining alert and proactive, churches can protect their congregants and continue their mission without succumbing to fear.

Balancing Security and Openness

Churches face the delicate task of balancing security with their fundamental mission of being open and welcoming to all. A Severe threat level should not turn places of worship into fortresses, as doing so risks undermining their spiritual purpose and sense of community.

Instead, churches can adopt a layered approach to security that aligns with their values. Measures such as increasing the visibility of safety teams, improving surveillance capabilities, and fostering partnerships with local law enforcement can enhance preparedness without creating an unwelcoming atmosphere. Training congregants to recognize and report suspicious behavior also empowers the community to contribute to its safety while maintaining trust and fellowship.

Church leaders must emphasize that vigilance is an act of faith, rooted in the biblical call to be watchful and prepared. By trusting in God’s guidance and equipping themselves responsibly, churches can remain steadfast in their mission to provide a sanctuary for worship and spiritual growth, even in challenging times.

The Role of Intelligence and Community Awareness

Ongoing intelligence gathering and awareness are vital components of church security. Churches must establish systems to monitor and respond to emerging threats effectively. This includes sharing information with neighboring churches, fostering relationships with law enforcement, and leveraging credible sources of intelligence to stay informed about potential risks.

An intelligence report forwarded to me from a team in Irvine exemplifies the importance of this process. Their source intelligence identified individuals conducting surveillance of a church, which ultimately revealed connections to terrorist activities. Sharing this information through the newsletter allowed churches across the country to recognize similar patterns, leading to the discovery of other incidents with the same modus operandi. Without this diligent intelligence work, the terrorist connection might have gone unnoticed.

Training safety teams and congregants to identify and report suspicious behavior is equally essential. This not only aids in early detection of potential threats but also strengthens the overall sense of vigilance within the community. Resources and tools, such as pre-attack surveillance indicators, can be shared during safety team meetings or incorporated into regular training.

Churches should also prioritize a clear communication strategy. Congregants must be aware of security measures in place and understand their role in ensuring safety without feeling alarmed. This balance fosters a sense of unity and collective responsibility while maintaining the sanctity of the worship experience.

Ultimately, by integrating intelligence and community awareness into their security practices, churches can create a proactive environment that deters potential threats while upholding their mission to serve as a place of faith and refuge.

God's Sovereignty

Even as churches take every precaution to protect their congregations, it is essential to remember that God’s sovereignty reigns over all circumstances. Scripture reminds us to be strong and courageous, trusting in the Lord’s provision and guidance (Joshua 1:9). This trust does not negate the need for preparedness but enhances it, allowing churches to remain confident and steadfast in their mission.

Prayer is a powerful tool. Church leaders and safety teams should actively seek God’s wisdom in their decision-making and encourage their congregants to pray for protection, guidance, and peace. Through faith, vigilance, and community effort, churches can meet the challenges of this heightened alert while continuing to be places of worship, fellowship, and hope.

Additional Resources

