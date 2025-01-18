Please read this article in its entirety. It contains important information throughout that may address your questions. I’ve been receiving hundreds of emails daily, many of which could be answered by reading the full article or using the search feature in the upper-right corner. Help me keep my inbox manageable by doing so. To everyone providing leads, including law enforcement, thank you. Your input is invaluable, and I deeply appreciate your support.

On January 15, 2025, three men entered two churches in Fairfax, Virginia, and began taking photos and videos of the properties. One of the men asked questions about the churches’ security systems, specifically whether their cameras could live-stream and if they were monitored continuously. When challenged by staff, the group left in a Lexus SUV. Their behavior, consistent with reconnaissance tactics often used to plan attacks, raised significant concerns among church leaders and law enforcement.

This incident is not isolated. Just days earlier, a similar situation unfolded in Southern California, where individuals displayed nearly identical behavior, including taking photos and asking security-related questions. These two events underscore a troubling pattern: bad actors may be scouting churches across the country to identify vulnerable targets.

While incidents like these are alarming, they also highlight the critical role that trained security teams play in protecting congregations. In both cases, the vigilance of safety teams ensured that these men were confronted, sending a strong message that these churches are not easy targets.

In this article, I’ll examine the details of these incidents, explore the similarities between them, and highlight how churches can prepare for potential threats without losing sight of their mission. While preparation is vital, so is maintaining an open, welcoming atmosphere where people can freely worship and seek Christ.

What Happened: A Tale of Two Incidents

A. Fairfax Incident

On January 15, 2025, two churches in Fairfax, Virginia, reported suspicious activity to local law enforcement. In both cases, three men entered the church properties and began taking photos and videos of the interior and exterior. One man took the lead, asking staff detailed questions about the churches' security systems, including whether the cameras could live-stream and whether they were monitored consistently. The other two men focused on recording and taking photographs.

When challenged by church staff, the men refrained from answering directly and quickly left the premises in a Lexus SUV with a license plate ending in "3882." Their behavior raised red flags, and local law enforcement advised churches in the area to remain vigilant, urging them to report similar incidents immediately.

The Fairfax County Police noted that these tactics—gathering information about security measures and photographing sensitive areas—are often used during pre-attack reconnaissance. Churches were reminded to treat such situations seriously, as failing to confront suspicious individuals could make them vulnerable targets.

B. Southern California Incident

Just days earlier, a similar incident occurred at a church in Southern California. In this case, three individuals also conducted surveillance, taking photos and videos while asking security-related questions. Law enforcement identified one of the men as having ties to the Taliban. Open-source intelligence (OSINT) revealed photos on his social media accounts showing him in traditional Afghan fighter attire, holding weapons, and associating with individuals making pro-Taliban comments.

The Southern California safety team immediately confronted the individuals and contacted law enforcement, who escalated the case to the Joint Terrorism Task Force (JTTF). This decisive action likely prevented further reconnaissance and ensured that the church was marked as a hard target.

C. Similarities Between the Incidents

Both incidents reveal a troubling pattern of behavior:

Pre-Attack Reconnaissance: Individuals in both cases took photos and videos of sensitive areas and asked detailed questions about security systems. Coordinated Tactics: The timing, methods, and demographic details of the groups suggest a possible organized effort to identify vulnerable churches. Importance of Intervention: In both cases, the actions of vigilant safety teams disrupted potential reconnaissance and deterred further activity.

These similarities underscore the need for churches nationwide to remain alert and proactive. Failing to confront suspicious behavior risks signaling to bad actors that a church is an easy target, potentially inviting future attacks.

The Role of Safety Teams

In both the Fairfax and Southern California incidents, the actions of church safety teams were instrumental in deterring potential threats. By confronting the individuals and notifying law enforcement, these teams sent a clear message: this church is a hard target. This proactive response not only disrupted any potential reconnaissance but also likely discouraged these individuals from attempting further activity at those locations.

Why Safety Teams Matter

Safety teams play a critical role in creating a secure environment for worship without turning the church into a fortress. Their presence acts as both a deterrent and a response mechanism:

Visible Security: The mere presence of an attentive safety team makes it clear that suspicious activity will not go unnoticed. Deterrence Through Engagement: When safety team members politely but firmly engage individuals exhibiting suspicious behavior, it forces bad actors to reconsider their plans. Collaboration with Law Enforcement: Safety teams that document incidents and involve law enforcement create a partnership that strengthens the church’s overall security posture.

How Confrontation Disrupts Reconnaissance

Reconnaissance is often the first step in planning an attack. Bad actors rely on gathering information without being noticed or challenged. When safety teams intervene:

It Creates Risk: Being identified or reported to law enforcement increases the likelihood of detection.

It Disrupts Planning: An interrupted reconnaissance mission forces attackers to start over or reconsider their target altogether.

It Builds Confidence Among Congregants: A strong safety team reassures the congregation that their church is prepared to protect them.

The Consequences of Inaction

Conversely, churches that fail to challenge suspicious behavior inadvertently position themselves as soft targets. Reconnaissance missions that go unchecked provide bad actors with critical information, making these churches more attractive for future attacks.

This highlights an essential principle: churches must balance vigilance with a welcoming environment. By training safety teams to act professionally and courteously, churches can maintain their openness while ensuring that their security is not compromised.

Approaching Suspicious Individuals with Discernment

While it is important to engage individuals who exhibit unusual behavior, these interactions should be handled thoughtfully to avoid unnecessary escalation. Safety team members should rely on discernment, professionalism, and calm communication when making contact.

Here are some best practices for engaging suspicious individuals:

Approach with Courtesy: Begin with a friendly demeanor, introducing yourself and asking if they need assistance. For example, “Hi, I’m part of the safety team here. Can I help you find something?”

Avoid direct accusations or aggressive questioning, as this can escalate the situation unnecessarily. Use Observational Questions: Ask open-ended questions to gather information without being confrontational, such as: “Are you visiting for the first time?” “What brings you to our church today?”

Pay attention to their responses and body language, which may provide valuable insights into their intentions. Maintain a Calm and Neutral Tone: Even if the individual seems evasive or defensive, stay calm and professional. This approach reduces the chance of conflict and ensures the interaction remains controlled. Trust Your Instincts and Discernment: Use spiritual discernment and common sense to evaluate the situation. If something feels off, it’s better to involve a team member or contact law enforcement than to try and handle it alone. Document the Interaction: After the interaction, write down details about the person, their behavior, and any responses they gave. Share this information with your safety team and, if necessary, local law enforcement.

Reinforcing the Church’s Mission

While vigilance is key, it’s important to remember that the church’s mission is to welcome all people, including those who may be struggling or seeking help. By engaging individuals in a manner that is both kind and cautious, safety teams can strike a balance between protecting the congregation and showing Christ’s love.

Broader Implications: A Growing Threat

The Larger Pattern of Surveillance

The similarities between the Fairfax and Southern California incidents suggest a troubling pattern. While these events may not be directly connected, the timing, methods, and behaviors observed point to a larger trend of reconnaissance targeting Christian churches.

Tactics like photographing sensitive areas, asking security-related questions, and testing responses from staff align with known strategies used by jihadist groups. Organizations like ISIS and Al-Qaeda have long encouraged their followers to conduct pre-attack surveillance as a way to contribute to their cause, even if they cannot participate in direct attacks.

These incidents highlight the importance of recognizing and disrupting reconnaissance efforts. Each time a safety team intervenes, it not only protects the immediate congregation but also disrupts potential plans targeting the broader church community.

Why Churches Are Targets

Churches are considered critical infrastructure by terrorist organizations for several reasons:

Symbolism: As centers of Christian worship, churches represent a direct challenge to radical ideologies that oppose Christianity. Accessibility: Churches are often open to the public, making them easier to access than other types of critical infrastructure. Potential Impact: An attack on a church during a service could cause mass casualties, spread fear, and dominate global headlines.

This reality underscores the need for vigilance, particularly as global tensions rise. Leaders in the intelligence and counterterrorism fields have warned that large-scale attacks, potentially worse than 9/11, could occur in the near future. The focus on churches as potential targets only heightens the urgency for preparedness.

Faith-Based Confidence

While the threats facing churches are real, our faith calls us to respond not with fear, but with courage and trust in God. Scripture reminds us that no matter the challenges we face, God is in control, and He equips His people to stand firm.

“Fear not, for I am with you; be not dismayed, for I am your God. I will strengthen you, I will help you, I will uphold you with my righteous right hand.” (Isaiah 41:10)

This verse serves as a powerful reminder that we are never alone in our efforts to protect God’s house. His strength and guidance are with us in every situation.

“For God gave us a spirit not of fear but of power and love and self-control.” (2 Timothy 1:7)

This verse calls us to approach our responsibilities with confidence, love, and discipline. Fear must never dictate our actions, even as we prepare for the challenges ahead.

As church leaders and members of safety teams, our goal is to be good stewards of what God has entrusted to us. This includes taking wise, proactive steps to protect our congregations while maintaining the church’s mission as a place of refuge and hope. Preparation and faith are not mutually exclusive—they are complementary. By preparing, we honor our role as protectors of God’s people; by trusting, we acknowledge that ultimate protection comes from Him alone.

Finally, it is critical that our preparation does not create a culture of fear within our churches. While vigilance is necessary, our churches must remain open, welcoming sanctuaries for all who seek Christ. As Jesus said in Matthew 11:28:

“Come to me, all who labor and are heavy laden, and I will give you rest.”

This invitation embodies the spirit of the church—a place where people can find peace, hope, and refuge in the midst of life’s challenges.

Opinion: What These Incidents Mean

A Coordinated Effort?

In my opinion, the Fairfax and Southern California incidents are not isolated events. The timing, behaviors, and similarities between the two suggest a larger effort to identify vulnerable churches. These incidents align with known jihadist strategies encouraging reconnaissance missions to gather intelligence on potential targets.

While we can’t say definitively that these efforts were coordinated by a specific group, the possibility should not be dismissed. Reconnaissance is a low-risk way for bad actors to contribute to their cause, and incidents like these provide valuable insights into security measures—or lack thereof—at churches.

It’s my gut feeling that these individuals were tasked with scouting locations for future attacks. The fact that they targeted churches, combined with recent calls from jihadist leaders to attack Christian places of worship, adds weight to this concern. However, it’s important to stress that this is my personal perspective, informed by years of experience and analysis of similar patterns.

Safety Teams: The First Line of Defense

What stands out most in these incidents is the role of the safety teams. By engaging with these individuals, they effectively disrupted potential reconnaissance efforts and sent a clear message: this church is not an easy target. Their actions exemplify the importance of vigilance and training in protecting a congregation.

Conversely, churches that do not challenge suspicious behavior risk becoming soft targets. If bad actors are allowed to conduct reconnaissance without interference, they are more likely to see that church as a viable target. The difference between a hard target and a soft target often comes down to whether suspicious individuals are confronted and reported.

C. Balancing Vigilance and Openness

While I feel strongly about the need for vigilance, I also believe it is critical that we maintain the openness and welcoming spirit of our churches. The church’s mission is to draw people to Christ, not to intimidate or discourage them. Safety teams must approach their responsibilities with discernment, professionalism, and compassion, ensuring that their actions enhance security without creating an atmosphere of fear.

Practical Steps for Churches

Strengthening Security Without Intimidation

The recent incidents underscore the importance of robust security measures, but these must be implemented thoughtfully to maintain the church's mission as a welcoming place of worship. Here are some actionable steps for churches:

Train Safety Teams:

Ensure that safety team members are well-trained in identifying suspicious behavior and responding appropriately. Emphasize calm, professional engagement to avoid unnecessary escalation. Enhance Security Systems:

Install security cameras and ensure they are actively monitored during services and events. Systems with live-streaming capabilities should be secure to prevent external access. Document Suspicious Activity:

Develop a protocol for documenting and reporting unusual behavior. Encourage safety teams to take notes, collect details, and share this information with law enforcement when necessary. Build Relationships with Local Law Enforcement:

Establish regular communication with local police and request security assessments. Partnerships with law enforcement can provide valuable insights and resources.

Intelligence Integration

Appoint an Intelligence Liaison:

Designate a safety team member to monitor local and national threats, staying informed of emerging patterns. Use Open-Source Intelligence (OSINT):

Train the intelligence liaison to use publicly available information to identify risks and stay ahead of potential threats. Collaborate with Experts:

Consider connecting with private intelligence groups or organizations that specialize in church security for additional support and training.

Spiritual and Emotional Readiness

Foster a Culture of Prayer:

Encourage your congregation to pray for wisdom, protection, and discernment for the safety team and church leaders. Offer Reassurance to the Congregation:

Communicate openly with church members about security measures, emphasizing that preparation is an act of stewardship and trust in God’s provision. Equip the Safety Team Spiritually:

Provide opportunities for the safety team to grow in their faith, grounding their efforts in the understanding that they are serving God by protecting His people.

Welcoming All While Remaining Vigilant

Above all, remember that the mission of the church is to bring people to Christ. Every visitor should feel the love and grace of God when they step into your church. Balance vigilance with hospitality by training safety teams to interact with visitors warmly while remaining alert to potential risks.

As Jesus taught in Matthew 5:14-16:

“You are the light of the world. A city set on a hill cannot be hidden. Nor do people light a lamp and put it under a basket, but on a stand, and it gives light to all in the house. In the same way, let your light shine before others, so that they may see your good works and give glory to your Father who is in heaven.”

Let your church shine as a beacon of hope, faith, and safety.

Call to Action: Protecting the Flock with Faith and Readiness

The incidents in Fairfax and Southern California serve as a wake-up call for churches across the nation. They remind us that vigilance and preparation are not just prudent—they are essential in today’s world. However, our response must be rooted in faith, guided by wisdom, and aligned with the mission of the church: to welcome all who seek Christ.

Commit to Vigilance

Every church, regardless of size, should take steps to strengthen its safety ministry. Train your team to recognize suspicious behavior, document incidents, and coordinate with law enforcement when necessary. A proactive approach can deter threats and ensure your congregation feels safe and secure.

Focus on Faith Over Fear

While preparation is critical, it should never overshadow the core message of the church: faith, hope, and love. Remind your congregation that God is sovereign and trustworthy, even in the face of uncertainty. Encourage your safety team to approach their work as a ministry, serving both the congregation and God.

Stay Informed and Connected

The security landscape is constantly evolving, and staying informed is key to effective preparation. Use trusted resources, like Christian Warrior Training, to stay updated on emerging threats and learn practical ways to protect your church. Build relationships with local law enforcement, private intelligence groups, and other churches to share knowledge and strengthen your community.

Maintain an Open and Welcoming Church

Above all, keep your doors open. In times of crisis, people will turn to the church for hope and refuge. By creating an environment where everyone feels welcomed and safe, you fulfill your mission as the body of Christ.

As we move forward, remember that God has equipped His people to meet challenges with courage and faith. Preparation is not a sign of doubt—it is an act of stewardship, honoring our responsibility to protect His flock while trusting Him to guide our efforts. Together, with faith and readiness, we can ensure our churches remain beacons of light in a world that desperately needs the hope of Christ.