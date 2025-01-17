Suspicious Activity at a Southern California Church

On January 12, 2025, a concerning incident occurred at a church in Southern California, highlighting the persistent and growing threats against churches. Three individuals of Middle Eastern descent were observed engaging in suspicious activity on the church property. Their behavior included taking video and photos of various areas with cell phones, providing inconsistent answers when questioned, and initially claiming not to understand English.

When approached by the church’s safety personnel, law enforcement was notified. Upon further questioning, two individuals provided identification, including a limited-term driver’s license, which is often issued to those with temporary residency status. The third individual provided only verbal identification. Law enforcement released the individuals on-site but referred the incident to the Joint Terrorism Task Force (JTTF) for further evaluation.

Subsequent open-source intelligence (OSINT) research revealed that one of the individuals had connections to Afghanistan. His social media accounts included images of himself in traditional Afghan fighter attire, holding weapons, and interacting with individuals who made pro-Taliban remarks. This discovery underscores the critical importance of OSINT capabilities in modern church security operations.

Why This Matters

This incident serves as a stark reminder of the escalating threats facing churches across the United States. It coincides with recent calls from ISIS urging their followers to target American churches—a chilling directive that underscores the importance of vigilance and preparation.

As many of you know, I often receive intelligence bulletins from credible sources to help church security teams stay informed about potential threats. While I cannot share all the details of this particular bulletin due to the sensitivity of the ongoing investigation, the information I’m providing highlights critical elements that should inform your preparedness. My goal is to ensure your teams are equipped to act while respecting the confidentiality necessary to protect the integrity of these investigations.

The observed behaviors—such as recording property, providing inconsistent statements, and initially feigning a language barrier—are consistent with reconnaissance tactics often used to plan attacks. Open-source intelligence (OSINT) further revealed ties to Afghanistan, including pro-Taliban associations. This demonstrates the value of intelligence gathering and why every church security team should have a dedicated intelligence officer. For more on the role of intelligence in church security, read my article The Role of Intelligence in Church Security.

Call for Action

This incident highlights the urgent need for church security teams to strengthen their vigilance and preparedness. It is not enough to rely on reactive measures; proactive steps must be taken to deter and respond to potential threats before they escalate.

Key Steps to Consider:

Heightened Awareness : Train your team to identify pre-attack indicators, such as unusual surveillance activity, individuals taking photos or videos of sensitive areas, or inconsistent stories when questioned. These behaviors often signal reconnaissance efforts.

Establish an Intelligence Role : Designate an intelligence officer for your team to monitor suspicious activity, gather OSINT, and liaise with local law enforcement. This position is invaluable in analyzing threats and identifying potential risks early.

Strengthen Security Protocols : Review and reinforce access control measures, particularly around parking lots and main entrances. Ensure that team members are trained to engage in situational assessments without escalating tensions unnecessarily.

Communication Plans: Develop clear communication protocols within your team and with law enforcement. Quick, accurate reporting of suspicious activity can make all the difference in mitigating potential threats.

Remember, these measures are not about fear but about stewardship. As protectors of God’s house, we are called to be prepared, proactive, and discerning.

Practical and Spiritual Measures

Preparation and vigilance are essential, but our strength ultimately comes from God. Balancing practical measures with a strong spiritual foundation ensures that church safety teams are both effective and anchored in faith.

Practical Measures:

Conduct Training Drills : Regularly train your team to respond to potential threats, including scenarios involving suspicious persons, reconnaissance behaviors, or crowd disruptions. Preparation builds confidence and reduces hesitation in high-stress situations.

Focus on Prevention : Encourage your team to adopt a mindset of deterrence. A visible, well-trained safety team is often enough to discourage bad actors from pursuing their plans.

Collaborate with Law Enforcement: Strengthen relationships with local police and share relevant observations or concerns. A coordinated effort between church teams and law enforcement enhances overall security.

Spiritual Anchoring:

Seek Discernment Through Prayer : Pray regularly for wisdom, discernment, and strength for your team. Nehemiah 4:9 reminds us of the balance between faith and action: “But we prayed to our God and posted a guard day and night to meet this threat.”

Reassure Your Congregation : Let the congregation know that while the threats are real, your team is prepared and operating in faith. This can foster a sense of calm and trust among church members.

Lean on God’s Promise: Remember Isaiah 41:10: “So do not fear, for I am with you; do not be dismayed, for I am your God. I will strengthen you and help you; I will uphold you with my righteous right hand.” Encourage your team and congregation to draw confidence from God’s protection.

As we take these practical steps, let us never forget that our ultimate security comes from God. Our faith equips us to face these challenges boldly and with a clear sense of purpose.

Resources

For more guidance on strengthening your church security team, I encourage you to review the following resources:

These articles provide deeper insights into the importance of intelligence gathering, situational awareness, and preparedness. For churches seeking personalized guidance or additional training, feel free to reach out through Christian Warrior Training. Together, we can ensure that our places of worship remain safe and secure.

