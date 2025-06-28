WANT TO WATCH INSTEAD OF READ?

TERRORISM UPDATE

Texas Man Arrested for Plotting Attacks on Christian Targets via Gaming Platform

Federal authorities arrested a Texas man, James Wesley Burger, after uncovering a plan to carry out attacks on Christian targets using Roblox, a popular online gaming platform, to communicate and share extremist content. According to a criminal complaint filed in the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Texas, Burger described himself as a "terrorist" and sympathizer of the Islamic State (IS), using the platform to discuss and plan acts of violence.

Source: United States of America v. James Wesley Burger, Criminal Complaint, Case No. 1:25-mj-00583, United States District Court for the Western District of Texas, May 16, 2025.

🛡️ My thoughts: I found this case buried in a private intelligence report. I almost missed it. I can’t believe this isn’t more widely reported. It shows that lone wolf actors are our greatest threat and our government is not advising churches of people actively trying to kill us.

"Peter and the other apostles replied: 'We must obey God rather than human beings!'" — Acts 5:29 (NIV) Essentially, Trust God, Not Government.

Teen Arrested in South Carolina for ISIS-Linked Bomb Plot

A 17-year-old from Conway, South Carolina, has been charged with terrorism-related offenses after authorities say he plotted to build and use a weapon of mass destruction in support of the Islamic State. According to the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) and the FBI’s Joint Terrorism Task Force, Daniel Fox Fischer conspired with domestic and international contacts to acquire bomb-making knowledge and materials, including RCIEDs and explosive vests. Investigators recovered photos of the teen posing in a vest resembling an explosive device and expressing support for ISIS. A confidential source revealed he intended to use the device on local targets. Fischer is currently being held without bond in a juvenile detention center, and the case is being prosecuted by the 15th Circuit Solicitor’s Office.

🛡️ My thoughts:

This is the kind of threat churches can’t afford to ignore. If this teen had followed through on his plan, a Sunday service could have easily been the target. Churches are soft targets—open doors, large gatherings, and predictable schedules. This is exactly why every church needs a basic security team and training in how to recognize early warning signs. Radicalization is real, and it doesn’t care if you're in a small town or a big city. Be prepared.

Eleven Iranian Nationals Arrested in U.S. Operation, Two Tied to Terrorism

Between June 22 and June 24, 2025, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) arrested 11 Iranian nationals residing illegally in the United States, including two individuals with suspected or confirmed links to terrorism. Among those detained was a 56-year-old former member of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), who had admitted connections to Lebanese Hezbollah and was previously convicted of being a felon in possession of a firearm in Minneapolis. Another suspect was arrested in Gluckstadt, Mississippi, and had been designated by authorities as a known or suspected terrorist, having previously lost lawful permanent resident status for visa fraud and marriage fraud. These arrests underscore the persistent threat posed by individuals with potential ties to hostile foreign entities and the continued need for vigilance and vetting of foreign nationals residing within U.S. borders.



Source: (U) NCTC Counterterrorism Digest, 25 June 2025

Suicide Bombing at Damascus Church Kills 25 Worshipers

On June 22, 2025, a suicide bomber attacked the Mar Elias Church in Damascus, Syria, resulting in the deaths of 25 people and injuries to 63 others. The assailant opened fire inside the church before detonating an explosive vest in what authorities described as a brutal, coordinated strike against Christian worshipers. The terrorist group Saraya Ansar al-Sunnah claimed responsibility, framing the attack as retaliation for alleged Christian “provocations” against Sunni Muslims. Syrian authorities later arrested four individuals allegedly affiliated with ISIS, including an additional suicide bomber who intended to target the Sayyeda Zeinab shrine. The perpetrators were reportedly part of a cell led by Abd Al-llah al-Jumaili and had been radicalized at the Al Hawl displaced persons camp in northeast Syria. This attack highlights the enduring vulnerability of Christian religious sites in conflict zones and the ideological hatred motivating such violence.

Source: (U) NCTC Counterterrorism Digest, 25 June 2025

🛡️ My thoughts: This is how they may attack churches in the US. They are here and have run ops in other countries. Expect them to stick to what they know works.

Cyber Threats Against U.S. and Western Churches Highlighted Amid Iran-Israel Conflict

During the week of June 14–20, 2025, pro-Iranian hacktivist groups escalated their cyber operations in response to intensified military actions between Iran and Israel. These cyber actors launched widespread attacks on Israeli infrastructure and financial institutions, with over 35 coordinated incidents including DDoS assaults, website defacements, and data breaches. While the primary targets were in the Middle East, the report notes that U.S. institutions—particularly those with perceived pro-Israel or Christian affiliations—could be exposed to retaliatory or ideologically driven cyber incidents. Churches that utilize livestreaming, host online donation platforms, or manage sensitive member data through digital communications are especially at risk. This environment necessitates heightened vigilance and improved cybersecurity protocols within faith-based organizations across the United States.

🛡️ My thoughts: I wrote extensively about cyber security (actually the lack of it) for churches. You can read how to secure your church cyber operations by reading the article below.

CRIMES AGAINST PERSONS

Attempted Mass Shooting Thwarted at Michigan Church by Armed Security and Parishioner

An attempted mass shooting at CrossPointe Community Church in Wayne, Michigan, was stopped by swift action from church staff and a quick-thinking member of the congregation on June 22. The 31-year-old gunman, armed with a long gun, handgun, and wearing a tactical vest, opened fire outside the church just after 11 a.m. Authorities report he was planning a larger attack, but church security engaged him in a gunfight. During the chaos, a church member struck the shooter with a vehicle, allowing security to regain the advantage and fatally shoot him. The only person injured was a church security guard, who was shot twice in the leg and is expected to recover. Officials credit the staff and parishioner with preventing a mass tragedy, calling their actions heroic. The gunman was not known to the church, and authorities suspect he may have been experiencing a mental health crisis.

🛡️ My thoughts:

This is exactly why churches need trained security teams and real plans in place. It’s not about fear—it’s about being prepared. You don’t need to turn your sanctuary into a fortress, but you do need people watching doors, paying attention to who’s showing up, and ready to act if something goes wrong. And let’s not forget the member who had the guts to use his car to stop a threat. That’s decisive, lifesaving action right there. These three men chose to stand watch and protect their church. They easily saved multiple lives that day.

Arizona Pastor Murdered for Preaching Gospel, Suspect Confesses to Plot to Kill 14 More Pastors

A 51-year-old man has confessed to the April murder of a 76-year-old pastor from New River Bible Chapel in New River, Arizona, citing religious hatred as the motive. The suspect admitted in multiple jailhouse interviews that he killed the pastor because he believed churches were misleading people by teaching the New Testament and following Jesus, whom he considers a false deity. The victim was found dead in his home, crucified to the wall in what authorities described as one of the most bizarre cases in Maricopa County's history. The suspect, who has a criminal record including domestic violence and fraud, expressed no remorse and claimed he intended to kill more church leaders and destroy churches across the country. Law enforcement is treating the case with extreme concern due to its premeditated and religiously motivated nature.

🛡️ My thoughts: I detailed all of my thoughts in the video below.

Four Shot After Basketball Game at Georgia Church

A late-night argument following a basketball game at First Baptist Church of Jonesboro in Jonesboro, Georgia, escalated into gunfire, leaving four men injured on Monday night. The shooting occurred around 10:30 p.m. in the church's parking lot. One victim, a 31-year-old man, was shot in the thigh and transported to the hospital by emergency responders, while three others with gunshot wounds to their buttocks and calves were taken to Southern Regional Medical Center by private vehicles. Shortly after the incident, a 22-year-old suspect turned himself in to police and has since been charged with four counts of aggravated assault and discharging a firearm on another's property. He is currently being held in the Clayton County Jail.

🛡️ My thoughts: Churches can cut down the chances of something like this happening by taking a few common-sense steps. First off, if you're hosting events that draw a crowd—especially competitive ones like sports—make sure there's a clear code of conduct and some adult supervision that people respect. Have a few trusted volunteers or off-duty officers around just to keep the peace if things get heated. It doesn’t hurt to lock up the building and limit access points when the event is over, either. And if your church doesn’t already have cameras or good lighting in the parking lot, now’s the time. It's not about turning church into a fortress, but about making sure folks feel safe while they’re there.

West Virginia Man Arrested After Threatening Church During VBS Event

A 20-year-old man has been arrested in Wyatt, West Virginia, after making violent threats against a church and its pastor. The incident began with a physical altercation at Wyatt Church during a Vacation Bible School event involving the suspect, a juvenile, the juvenile’s mother, and the pastor. After being removed from the premises, the man later sent threatening messages to the church's Facebook group, including statements such as “the church building is going bye bye” and “die, die, die,” according to state police. These threats caused fear among the congregation and led to reduced attendance at the event. The suspect has been charged with threats of terrorist acts and is currently being held at the North Central Regional Jail.

🛡️ My thoughts: You still need security during VBS. In an instance like this, you’ll need to take the threats seriously. You should think of obtaining a restraining order. We all know a piece of paper won’t protect you, but it does help the security team if the person comes to do violence. That restraining order will be exhibit one protecting you in court if you must use force.

SEX CRIMES

Florida Church Youth Volunteer Arrested for Sexual Misconduct with Minors

A 29-year-old baseball coach and church youth volunteer in Ocala, Florida, has been arrested on charges related to sexual misconduct with minors. The Ocala Police Department launched an investigation after a teen's mother reported inappropriate contact and conversations involving the suspect, who had regular access to minors through his coaching and church volunteer roles. Authorities uncovered additional victims in both Marion and Citrus counties, with allegations spanning several years. The suspect now faces multiple charges, including lewd or lascivious molestation and conduct involving minors. He is currently being held in the Marion County Jail, and investigators believe more victims may exist. Police are encouraging others with information to come forward as the investigation continues.

🛡️ My thoughts: Pedophiles seek out churches and youth activities for roles that will give them an endless supply of victims. This is why we background check ALL volunteers and staff, including ministers and pastors. Have a solid policy on youth protection that includes no one is allowed to be alone with a child, regardless of their position. To be clear, there is still one major denomination that still has their church lead sit down with young children to discuss sexual activities… alone! I don’t get it. That needs to end yesterday. Wake up.

Former Greater Grace Pastor Indicted for Child Sexual Abuse as Lawsuits Mount

Eric Anderson, a former pastor and Bible college leader at Greater Grace World Outreach in Baltimore, has been indicted by a Massachusetts grand jury on two counts of indecent assault and battery of a child, related to alleged abuse that occurred in 1980 at the church’s former Massachusetts headquarters. Now 80 years old, Anderson resides in Virginia, where his sons—both also accused of sexual misconduct linked to the church—live. This indictment follows a broader investigation revealing decades of abuse and institutional coverups within Greater Grace, with multiple lawsuits now filed under the Maryland Child Victims Act. These civil suits allege that church leaders failed to protect children and enabled abuse by clergy and staff. The church faces mounting pressure as survivors organize public protests and a silent vigil during its annual global convention. An independent investigation by GRACE into the church's handling of abuse claims remains ongoing.

🛡️ My thoughts: You see that the pastor’s sons have been accused of sexual assault as well. Child sexual assault is generational. As one set of parents sexually assault their kids, their kids go on to assault their children and the assaults continue with every generation. This section is the hardest for me to write. The evil is so difficult to put into words. It brings back bad memories of dealing with these monsters.

Former Church Youth Leader Charged with 26 Felonies for Abuse of Teen Girl

A former church youth leader, Luis Trio, has been charged with 26 felony counts stemming from a years-long abusive relationship with a teenage girl he mentored. Authorities say the abuse began in 2022 when Trio, while serving in his church role, asked a 14-year-old girl to be his girlfriend. When her father discovered the relationship, he reported it to the police. Investigators allege Trio then pressured the girl to retract her statements. The situation escalated in January 2025, when the victim reported that after a disagreement, Trio followed her in his car and deliberately rear-ended her vehicle.

🛡️ My thoughts: On average, this newsletter reports around three cases of child sexual abuse tied to churches every week. That should be a wake-up call. Churches can—and must—play a role in prevention. One practical step is to monitor who is consistently spending time with children, especially if that interaction starts to become repetitive or overly personal. Be alert for grooming behaviors—excessive gifts, special treatment, isolating a child from others, or secretive communication. If something feels off, speak up. Silence is what predators count on.

ARSON/FIRES

Arson Charge Filed After Fire at Alabama Church

A man has been charged with arson following a fire at Whitfield United Methodist Church in Montgomery, Alabama. The incident occurred late Wednesday night at approximately 11:25 p.m., when Montgomery Fire and Rescue responded to a fire alarm at the unoccupied church located on Fisk Road. Upon arrival, fire crews discovered that a portion of a window and wall had been burned. A person was seen inside the building, prompting a police response. After an investigation, authorities charged the suspect, who allegedly admitted to starting the fire, with arson.

🛡️ My thoughts: A clear win for this church, even though there was damage to the church. A burglar and fire alarm is THE best single security measure any church can take. Here, it kept the fire from going out of control and helped secure the arrest of the suspect. Good job Whitfield United 👏. More churches should follow your lead.

COLLISIONS/ACCIDENTS/INJURIES

LDS Church Members Killed, Injured in Lesotho Bus Crash

Several members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, including young women and local leaders, were killed or injured in a tragic bus crash on June 21 in the Kingdom of Lesotho. The group was en route to a youth activity when the accident occurred. Church officials expressed deep sorrow and extended condolences to the families and friends of the victims. Emergency services responded quickly, and the Church is providing ongoing spiritual and emotional support to those affected. Details regarding the cause of the crash and the identities of the victims have not yet been released.

🛡️ My thoughts: When planning church events that require travel—especially with youth groups—make sure you’re working with experienced, licensed drivers and well-maintained vehicles. If you're renting transportation, ask the tough questions about safety records and insurance. Churches should also build in contingency plans for emergencies and consider having a staff member with medical or emergency training on board. Tragedies like this remind us how quickly things can go wrong, even with the best intentions.

Roofer Electrocuted at Pennsylvania Church During Roofing Job

A tragic accident occurred at Grace Lutheran Church in Rochester, Pennsylvania, on Wednesday morning when a roofing crew was electrocuted after their ladder came into contact with a high-voltage power line. The incident happened around 8 a.m. while a team from Buccos Roofing was installing a new roof. According to authorities, the ladder, placed on an uneven surface, tilted and struck a 23,000-volt electrical line. One worker, a 28-year-old man from Coraopolis, died from high-voltage electrocution, which was ruled accidental. Three other workers went into cardiac arrest and were hospitalized, while a fourth sustained burns but declined treatment. The Occupational Safety and Health Administration is currently investigating the incident.

🛡️ My thoughts: When you have workers at your church, make sure that you keep an eye on what they are doing. If there is a tragic accident like this, people can still come after the church in a lawsuit. You want to make sure they are following OSHA rules and common sense. If you see something wrong, stop them.

PROPERTY CRIMES

Suspects Arrested for Burglary at Texas Church

booking photo courtesy of Jasper County SO on Facebook

Authorities have arrested two individuals in connection with a June 19 break-in at Roganville Baptist Church in Roganville, Texas. According to the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office, 20-year-old Gavyn R. Deaton of Lufkin and a 16-year-old accomplice, whose name has not been released, are accused of entering three separate buildings on the church property. The suspects allegedly caused significant damage and stole multiple items. Deaton was taken into custody in Angelina County without incident and will be extradited to Jasper County. Both individuals face three counts of burglary of a building.

🛡️ My thoughts: This is your weekly reminder that you church MUST have a burglar/fire alarm and, if you can afford it, a 4k video system.

INTERNATIONAL

Armed Robbery and Threats at Convent in Mozambique Amid Rising Violence

On June 8, a group of armed men violently broke into the home of the Mercedarian Sisters of the Blessed Sacrament in the Diocese of Pemba, Cabo Delgado Province, Mozambique. The attackers, armed with guns, machetes, and iron bars, stole valuables and threatened the lives of the four nuns, even going so far as to raise a machete to one sister’s neck in the chapel, threatening decapitation. The sisters, who care for approximately 30 girls, were not physically harmed, nor were the children, but the traumatic event underscored the deteriorating security in the region. This was the second such robbery of a religious congregation in recent days, following a similar incident at the La Salette Fathers’ mission in Mieze. Although not linked directly to Islamist insurgents, these attacks are occurring in the context of widespread instability caused by a jihadist insurgency that began in 2017, which has led to increased criminal violence and a weakened security infrastructure.

🛡️ My thoughts: I applaud all of you working in Africa to spread the Gospel. With that said, make sure that you take some basic security steps. You must make sure your building is locked with controlled access at all times, especially in ISIS controlled areas (or near those areas as they expand). Reinforce those entry points with 3” screws for door hardware and possibly a barricade at the doors. Keep an eye out constantly and read my article on situational awareness below.

Christian Teen Escapes Captivity After Two-Year Ordeal in Pakistan

A teenage Christian girl in Pakistan has escaped after being held in captivity for two years following her abduction in 2023. Muskan Liaqat, who was 14 at the time, was taken from her home in Muridke, Sheikhupura District, and reportedly forced into a religious conversion and a marriage against her will. During her time in captivity, she endured severe mistreatment and trauma. After managing to contact her sister earlier this year, Muskan eventually found an opportunity to escape and has since been placed in protective care by Christians’ True Spirit (CTS), a legal aid and shelter organization. CTS is now pursuing legal action against those accused of her abduction and mistreatment.

🛡️ My thoughts: I just want to applaud CTS for being there helping Christians in a place where they are persecuted.