The lesson plan for this month’s course is included in this article. You are free to download it and provide it to a qualified instructor.

Monthly Training Matrix and Resources

Earlier this year, I provided the Christian Warrior Training Matrix to everyone, which outlines a structured training plan for church security teams throughout the year. You can access it here: Christian Warrior Training Matrix.

Each month, I will upload the training outline along with a short PowerPoint presentation that you can modify to fit your church’s unique security and training needs. This ensures that every team can tailor their training while maintaining the core principles necessary for effective church security.

CQB 1 Course Outline 2.89MB ∙ PDF file Download Download

Close Quarter Battle (CQB) in the Church Environment

Close Quarter Battle (CQB), also referred to as Close Quarter Combat (CQC) or other similar terms, is a vital skill for church security teams. While often associated with military and law enforcement operations, CQB techniques are crucial in protecting church congregations against violent intruders, active shooters, or other emergent threats.

Churches present unique security challenges, with open spaces, large congregations, and multiple points of entry. Unlike traditional law enforcement scenarios, church security teams must operate with minimal manpower while ensuring the safety of all attendees. This makes one-person CQB an essential skill—providing the ability to move, clear rooms, and respond to threats effectively in a solo capacity.

First person view of an active shooter that killed 45 people in a mosque in New Zealand. This Is what we are preparing for in this class.

What is CQB 1?

CQB 1 is the entry-level training module in the Christian Warrior Training matrix, designed specifically for church security team members with no prior CQB experience. This course introduces:

Decision-making under stress – The ability to rapidly assess a situation and take decisive action.

Movement in confined spaces – Navigating hallways, doorways, and open spaces without exposing oneself to unnecessary risk.

Room-clearing techniques – Methods such as "slicing the pie," button-hook entries, and clearing hard corners.

Situational awareness and threat engagement – Maintaining control of an environment while prioritizing and neutralizing threats.

Unlike generic self-defense courses, CQB 1 is structured for the church setting, considering factors such as large congregations, non-combatants, and active worship services.

Only Qualified Instructors Should Teach CQB

One of the biggest misconceptions in church security training is that anyone with basic firearm knowledge can teach CQB. This is false—and dangerous. CQB is a high-risk skillset that must be taught properly to avoid reinforcing bad habits that could put security team members and congregants in greater danger.

To ensure proper instruction and safety, CQB 1 training materials from Christian Warrior Training may only be used by qualified instructors. A qualified instructor is defined as someone who has:

Successfully completed a certified CQB course (military, law enforcement, or recognized private training).

Real-world experience in CQB operations.

Why does this matter? Improper training leads to critical mistakes, such as:

Over-exposing oneself in doorways and fatal funnels.

Failing to clear corners effectively, leaving threats unaddressed.

Lack of situational awareness leading to friendly fire incidents.

Churches that attempt to teach CQB without a qualified instructor may inadvertently train their teams into dangerous habits that could get them or their congregation members killed in a real-world scenario.

CQB in the Church Context: Unique Considerations

While CQB principles remain consistent across military, law enforcement, and civilian applications, church security introduces unique variables that must be accounted for:

Presence of non-combatants: Unlike military or SWAT operations, church security teams operate in a live environment with hundreds of innocent people present. Every movement must be calculated to prevent harm to bystanders.

Open worship spaces: Large sanctuaries, classrooms, and open areas require modified room-clearing tactics compared to tight hallways or small rooms.

Solo response reality: Most church security teams do not have the numbers for traditional team-based CQB movements. One-person CQB tactics must be adapted for an individual working alone or with limited support.

Training the Right Way

CQB 1 is just the beginning. This month’s Christian Warrior Training Matrix focuses on developing this skill set properly, and church security teams must commit to structured learning over time. Rushing into advanced techniques without mastering the basics creates more risk than benefit.

For those who are leading church security training:

Follow the CWT Training Matrix and ensure that each month builds upon the last.

Only use vetted, qualified instructors to teach CQB skills.

Practice regularly in realistic settings to reinforce safe and effective tactics.

Church security is a serious responsibility—lives depend on the quality of training that teams receive. The right training will ensure that your team can respond effectively, protect the congregation, and honor God’s call to be watchmen over His people.

For guidance on finding qualified instructors or accessing the full Christian Warrior Training Matrix, visit Christian Warrior Training Matrix.

